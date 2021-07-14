Phil Jurkovec Continues To Be First Rounder In Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Could the BC signal caller be a first round draft pick? The latest mock out by NFL Draft Bible certainly thinks so.

Boston College football hasn't even played a down of football in 2021, and the hype around quarterback Phil Jurkovec continues to rise. While sites like PFF aren't completely sold on the junior, many others are. Recently SI's NFL Draft Bible, who specializes in draft previews and analysis, did a mock draft. In their mock draft they had Phil Jurkovec go in the first round to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reasoning behind the pick was as followed: "Jurkovec fits the style of quarterback that Ben Roethlisberger is. This would allow the Steelers to retain continuity in their system while developing a young talented quarterback." This is certainly true as the BC signal caller is a larger quarterback with a big arm who is hard to take down in the open field.

Overall the NFL Draft Bible has Jurkovec as the fourth overall quarterback going in the draft. They have him behind Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma),Kedon Slovis (Giants), Carson Strong (Atlanta). They had him over quarterbacks like Sam Howell and JT Daniels. A very different perspective than PFF which had Jurkovec as their 30th ranked in the country in 2021.

Zay Flowers, who has had a first round grade, depending on the publication did not make the list.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com