Three BC Players To Attend 2022 ACC Kickoff

Boston College will bring three of their stars to Charlotte.

The unofficial start of ACC football kicks off next week with the 2022 ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Boston College will of course have head coach Jeff Hafley in attendance, and he will be joined by quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive back Josh DeBerry.

Per the press release:

ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The two days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be nine quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. Defensively, eight linebackers are scheduled to attend, along with seven defensive linemen and three defensive backs.

Last season, Boston College sent Zion Johnson, Marcus Valdez and Jurkovec.

The complete list of attendees

Boston College

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan

Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California



Duke

Head Coach Mike Elko

DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio

Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia

Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina



Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi

Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida



Georgia Tech

Head Coach Geoff Collins

Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia

Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee

Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida



Louisville

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida

Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia

Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama



Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida

Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut



North Carolina

Head Coach Mack Brown

British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina

Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia

Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois



NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey

Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia

Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina



Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York

Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey



Syracuse

Head Coach Dino Babers

Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida

Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina



Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio

Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia

Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana



Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry

Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia

Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina

Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia



Wake Forest

Head Coach Dave Clawson

Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut

Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland