Three BC Players To Attend 2022 ACC Kickoff

Boston College will bring three of their stars to Charlotte.

The unofficial start of ACC football kicks off next week with the 2022 ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Boston College will of course have head coach Jeff Hafley in attendance, and he will be joined by quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive back Josh DeBerry.

Per the press release:

ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff. The two days of expansive coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday and the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be nine quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. Defensively, eight linebackers are scheduled to attend, along with seven defensive linemen and three defensive backs.

Last season, Boston College sent Zion Johnson, Marcus Valdez and Jurkovec.

The complete list of attendees 

Boston College
Head Coach Jeff Hafley
Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan
Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California

Duke
Head Coach Mike Elko
DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio
Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia
Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina

Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi
Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia
Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia Tech
Head Coach Geoff Collins
Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia
Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee
Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida

Louisville
Head Coach Scott Satterfield
Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida
Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia
Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama

Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut

North Carolina
Head Coach Mack Brown
British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina
Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia
Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois

NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey
Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia
Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida
SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York
Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey

Syracuse
Head Coach Dino Babers
Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada
Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida
Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia
Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana

Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia
Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina
Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia

Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut
Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland

