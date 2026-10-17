Pitt at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking for its first conference win of the season as it hosts the Pitt Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles head into the matchup on a two-game skid. During the stretch, Boston College suffered losses to Virginia Tech 21-14 and No. 24 SMU 25-16.
Pitt also enters the matchup off a loss as the team suffered a 21-17 defeat at the hands of UNC on Saturday afternoon. The game marked the Panthers’ first loss of the year.
Boston College will have two key players returning from injury this week in linebacker Bodie Kahoun and offensive lineman Michael Crounse.
Kahoun has been out since suffering an injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Week 2 game against Rutgers on Sept. 11. Crounse, BC’s starting center, has only played in one game so far this year which was on Sept. 5 at Cincinnati.
“Yeah, I think he'll [Crounse] be available for us,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien on Thursday. “He will not start the game though. DJ [Williams] will start the game.”
Latest Injury News From Pitt at Boston College
Pregame:
Pitt at Boston College Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Weather: Cloudy, 47 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Pitt: Mason Heintschel, Ryan Baer, Braylan Lovelace, Cruce Brookins.
Series: Pitt leads 19-16
Current streak: Pitt won one
Last Meeting: Oct. 4, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pitt won 48-7
How to Watch Pitt at Boston College
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
SiriusXM: 175
Keys to the Game: Pitt at Boston College
- What does Boston College need to do to pick up a victory against Pitt? Boston College Eagles On SI’s Graham Dietz breaks it down.
- Check out the six Panthers to watch in Boston College and Pitt’s matchup.
- Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien addressed the departure of GM Kenyatta Watson from the program earlier in the week.
Depth Chart: Pitt at Boston College
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray or Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille, Cameron Kossmann, Griffin Collins
LT: Trevon Humphrey or Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Amir Johnson
C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt or Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Defense:
DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Micah Amedee or Gavin Neil, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella
CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker, Syair Torrence
CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Da'Jon Green or Kameron Howard, Carter Davis
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
Pitt:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1