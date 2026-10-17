Pitt at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (2-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking for its first conference win of the season as it hosts the Pitt Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles head into the matchup on a two-game skid. During the stretch, Boston College suffered losses to Virginia Tech 21-14 and No. 24 SMU 25-16.

Pitt also enters the matchup off a loss as the team suffered a 21-17 defeat at the hands of UNC on Saturday afternoon. The game marked the Panthers’ first loss of the year.

Boston College will have two key players returning from injury this week in linebacker Bodie Kahoun and offensive lineman Michael Crounse.

Kahoun has been out since suffering an injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Week 2 game against Rutgers on Sept. 11. Crounse, BC’s starting center, has only played in one game so far this year which was on Sept. 5 at Cincinnati.

“Yeah, I think he'll [Crounse] be available for us,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien on Thursday. “He will not start the game though. DJ [Williams] will start the game.”

Latest Injury News From Pitt at Boston College

Pregame:

theacc.com

Pitt at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Weather: Cloudy, 47 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Pitt: Mason Heintschel, Ryan Baer, Braylan Lovelace, Cruce Brookins.

Series: Pitt leads 19-16

Current streak: Pitt won one

Last Meeting: Oct. 4, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pitt won 48-7

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 175

Keys to the Game: Pitt at Boston College

What does Boston College need to do to pick up a victory against Pitt? Boston College Eagles On SI’s Graham Dietz breaks it down.

Check out the six Panthers to watch in Boston College and Pitt’s matchup.

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien addressed the departure of GM Kenyatta Watson from the program earlier in the week.

Depth Chart: Pitt at Boston College

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray or Mekhi Dodd

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille, Cameron Kossmann, Griffin Collins

LT: Trevon Humphrey or Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Amir Johnson

C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse, Amir Johnson

RG: Judah Pruitt or Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense: DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Micah Amedee or Gavin Neil, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella

CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker, Syair Torrence

CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Da'Jon Green or Kameron Howard, Carter Davis

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

Pitt:

Pitt DC. | BCEagles.com

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