Report: Boston College Football LB Jaylen Blackwell Enters Transfer Portal
In this story:
Boston College football linebacker Jaylen Blackwell has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer, Matt Zenitz, and Cody Nagel of 247 Sports, as well as Pete Nakos of On3.
A redshirt senior last year, Blackwell missed all of the last two seasons — 2025 and 2024 — due to injury.
In 2023, as a redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 227-pound Atlanta, Ga., native appeared in seven games with two starts before he sustained a season-ending injury. He collected 11 tackles and posted a season-high seven tackles and a sack against Rutgers on Sept. 3, 2023.
In his first season on the Heights, Blackwell was able to maintain his redshirt after playing in just three games, in which he amassed two tackles. He played in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, manufacturing 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Prior to his arrival in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Blackwell was a three-star prospect by ESPN and the No. 132 safety in the country, including Georgia’s No. 170 prospect. A product of Union Grove High School, he earned All-Region and All-Henry County honors as a junior.
Blackwell played running back in high school in addition to safety. He entered his senior year with 1,048 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on top of 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception, helping lead Union Grove to the Georgia state playoffs.
Blackwell is now the 27th current or former player from the program to enter the transfer portal, which officially opened on Friday at midnight.
He joins:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris
- RB Turbo Richard
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke
- WR/RB Datrell Jones
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming
- QB Shaker Reisig
- LB Bryce Steele
- RB Alex Broome
There will be just one transfer portal window this year, which closes on Jan. 16.
So far, the Eagles have added just one player from the portal this offseason — former Holy Cross tight end/long snapper John Owens, a 2025 Patriot League Second Team All-Conference selection.
Meanwhile, in the wake of Blackwell's departure, along with a couple dozen others from the 2025 roster, starting safety and 2025 team captain KP Price announced his decision to return for his senior year.
Recommended Articles:
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz