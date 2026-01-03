Report: Boston College Football LB Jaylen Blackwell Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College football linebacker Jaylen Blackwell has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer, Matt Zenitz, and Cody Nagel of 247 Sports, as well as Pete Nakos of On3.

Boston College linebacker Jaylen Blackwell is entering the transfer portal



The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder had 20 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 0.5 sacks in 18 games career games played.

Boston College LB Jaylen Blackwell is entering the transfer portal



Has 34 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

A redshirt senior last year, Blackwell missed all of the last two seasons — 2025 and 2024 — due to injury.

In 2023, as a redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 227-pound Atlanta, Ga., native appeared in seven games with two starts before he sustained a season-ending injury. He collected 11 tackles and posted a season-high seven tackles and a sack against Rutgers on Sept. 3, 2023.

In his first season on the Heights, Blackwell was able to maintain his redshirt after playing in just three games, in which he amassed two tackles. He played in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, manufacturing 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Prior to his arrival in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Blackwell was a three-star prospect by ESPN and the No. 132 safety in the country, including Georgia’s No. 170 prospect. A product of Union Grove High School, he earned All-Region and All-Henry County honors as a junior.

Blackwell played running back in high school in addition to safety. He entered his senior year with 1,048 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on top of 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception, helping lead Union Grove to the Georgia state playoffs.

Blackwell is now the 27th current or former player from the program to enter the transfer portal, which officially opened on Friday at midnight.

He joins:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome

There will be just one transfer portal window this year, which closes on Jan. 16.

So far, the Eagles have added just one player from the portal this offseason — former Holy Cross tight end/long snapper John Owens, a 2025 Patriot League Second Team All-Conference selection.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Blackwell's departure, along with a couple dozen others from the 2025 roster, starting safety and 2025 team captain KP Price announced his decision to return for his senior year.

