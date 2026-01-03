Boston College Football Starting Safety KP Price Announces Return for Senior Season

The Boston College Eagles’ football fanbase received outstanding news on Saturday afternoon, as safety KP Price, who led the team in total tackles the past two seasons, announced his decision to return to the program for his senior campaign.

Price tweeted out his decision to return to the Heights via X, including a graphic that reads “He’s Not Done” and a No. 2 — the number that Price wears — labeled in the backdrop.

“Complete the mission,” Price wrote on X.

Price was named a team captain for the first time in his career ahead of the 2025 season, in which he started all 12 games, with three starts at linebacker in addition to nine in the secondary.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) product totaled 94 tackles (65 solo), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery, which led to an All-ACC Second-Team selection — his first end-of-season conference award.

In 2024, as a sophomore, Price made all 13 starts at strong safety, racking up a team-high 85 tackles along with two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and five pass break-ups.

He played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2023, making one start at safety in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which BC captured over No. 24 SMU, 23-14.

Prior to his career as an Eagle, Price was a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and picked up First-Team All-Conference honors, as well as a First Team All-Metro nod. He played his first three high school seasons at Calvert Hall College High School before transferring to St. Frances for his senior season.

The news of Price’s return comes in the wake of a mass exodus from the program once the 2025 season ended. So far, 26 total players from the Eagles’ 2025 roster have decided to enter the transfer portal, including a handful of starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

That list includes former quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan and Shaker Reisig, running back Turbo Richard, wide receiver Reed Harris, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch and Bryce Steele, and defensive back Omar Thornton.

Returning Price means that BC’s defense, which will be coached by first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who was hired by the program on Dec. 30, will at least have a portion of its veteran leadership intact for the 2026 campaign — Bill O’Brien’s third year at the helm.

In addition to being named a captain, Price attended 2025 ACC Football Kickoff down in Charlotte, N.C., prior to the season as one of four players selected by O'Brien to represent the program.

