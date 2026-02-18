Report: Former Oklahoma State DBs Coach to Join Boston College Football Staff

The Boston College football program is expected to hire Jules Montinar as its new defensive backs coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the Eagles’ former defensive backs coach, Cory Robinson, left the school for a coaching job at Stanford, one of BC’s Atlantic Coast Conference foes.

Montinar comes to Chestnut Hill, Mass., after coaching defensive backs for a year at Oklahoma State following a two-year stint as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at East Carolina from 2023-24.

He was a part of a 2024 defensive unit that finished the regular season ranked No. 9 nationally in defensive touchdowns (three), No. 11 in tackles for loss (7.3 per game), No. 16 in redzone defense (.750), No. 25 in turnovers gained (21), and No. 27 in interceptions (13).

ECU finished in the top 30 in seven defensive categories in 2023 as well, including fourth down conversion percentage, first down defense, fumbles recovered, and rushing defense in addition to the aforementioned measures.

Last year, the Eagles surrendered 255.7 passing yards per game, which ranked No. 121 in the country out of 134 teams. BC was tied for No. 103 in total interceptions with six, and its defensive passing efficiency ranked No. 119 (150.16 passing grade for opposing quarterbacks).

The Cowboys, however, were even closer to the very bottom of the rankings for passing efficiency at 164.07 allowed to quarterbacks on the other team, good for No. 132 in the nation.

Montinar hails from Naples, Fla., where he became an all-state safety at Naples High School and was named the Naples Daily News and Southwest Florida Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 as a senior. He helped steer his squad to a Florida Class 5A state championship as a junior in 2001 as well.

Montinar started his collegiate career at West Virginia, where he participated in a pair of Gator Bowls, before transferring to Eastern Kentucky, where he was a starting defensive back and special teams captain. When Montinar was a senior, in 2007, EKU won the Ohio Valley Conference championship.

After his graduation, Montinar began his coaching career at his alma mater as the linebackers and defensive ends coach. He made stops at Lake Erie College, Purdue, Alabama, James Madison, Texas State, Georgia, South Florida, Florida, and Temple before arriving at ECU in 2023.

