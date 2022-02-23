Skip to main content

RB Coach Rich Gunnell No Longer on Staff

Eagles will be looking to replace the BC star

Running back coach Rich Gunnell is no longer on the coaching staff, a source confirms to BC Bulletin. Gunnell, has been on the staff since 2016, and was originally hired by Steve Addazio as a wide receivers coach before Jeff Hafley moved him to running backs coach in 2020. 

Gunnell worked with the running backs the past two seasons, which included Pat Garwo who ran for over 1000 yards last season in a breakout performance. Last season Boston College rushed for 4.11 yards per carry. 

Rich Gunnell

USATSI_13573380_168388155_lowres

One time leader in receptions for the Eagles

When he left the Heights in 2009 Gunnell was the all time leader in receiving yards (2,459) and fourth in TDs (18). He benefited playing for the Eagles under Jeff Jagodzinski and offensive coordinator Dana Bible/Steve Logan with one of BC's greatest passing attacks. But don't discount his talent and his role in those offenses. During the 2007 season, Gunnell was the go to receiver for Matt Ryan, a frequent target in big spots. In the biggest game of the season against Virginia Tech, he had the first touchdown to bring the Eagles within striking distance of the Hokies in Blacksburg. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This is the fourth Boston College coach to leave the program since the end of the season. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti took a position with the Pitt Panthers, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum with the Miami Dolphins, and Joe Dailey with the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles have replaced them with John McNulty (offensive coordinator), Dave Delguiglielmo (offensive line), and reportedly Darrell Wyatt (wide receiver)

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_13864217_168388155_lowres
Football

RB Coach Rich Gunnell No Longer on Staff

By A.J. Black
38 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_17700537_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
3 minutes ago
Comment
alumnistadium
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Talking Football Recruiting & Coaching Changes

By A.J. Black
1 hour ago
Comment
USATSI_17590049_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

By A.J. Black
18 hours ago
Comment
ZionJohnson
Recruiting

Boston College Offers '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
21 hours ago
Comment
JeffHafley
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: BC Makes Surprising But Excellent Hire For WR Coach

By A.J. Black
23 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17572966_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Clobbers FSU 71-55 Off Career Game From Jaeden Zackery

By A.J. Black
Feb 21, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17158630_168388155_lowres (1)
Football

Boston College Reportedly Hire Darrell Wyatt as New WR Coach

By A.J. Black
Feb 21, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17573153_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Florida State at Boston College: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
Feb 21, 2022
Comment