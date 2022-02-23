RB Coach Rich Gunnell No Longer on Staff

Running back coach Rich Gunnell is no longer on the coaching staff, a source confirms to BC Bulletin. Gunnell, has been on the staff since 2016, and was originally hired by Steve Addazio as a wide receivers coach before Jeff Hafley moved him to running backs coach in 2020.

Gunnell worked with the running backs the past two seasons, which included Pat Garwo who ran for over 1000 yards last season in a breakout performance. Last season Boston College rushed for 4.11 yards per carry.

Rich Gunnell One time leader in receptions for the Eagles

When he left the Heights in 2009 Gunnell was the all time leader in receiving yards (2,459) and fourth in TDs (18). He benefited playing for the Eagles under Jeff Jagodzinski and offensive coordinator Dana Bible/Steve Logan with one of BC's greatest passing attacks. But don't discount his talent and his role in those offenses. During the 2007 season, Gunnell was the go to receiver for Matt Ryan, a frequent target in big spots. In the biggest game of the season against Virginia Tech, he had the first touchdown to bring the Eagles within striking distance of the Hokies in Blacksburg.

This is the fourth Boston College coach to leave the program since the end of the season. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti took a position with the Pitt Panthers, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum with the Miami Dolphins, and Joe Dailey with the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles have replaced them with John McNulty (offensive coordinator), Dave Delguiglielmo (offensive line), and reportedly Darrell Wyatt (wide receiver)

