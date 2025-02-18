RUMOR MILL: Boston College, Bill O'Brien to Hire New Assistant Offensive Line Coach
According to Bruce Feldman of of The Athletic, Boston College head football coach Bill O'Brien is set to make another addition to his 2025 coaching staff in assistant offensive line coach Ryan Finck.
Finck coached with O'Brien at Alabama before making previous stops at Va. Union, Kentucky, Wyoming and Ohio. Additionally, Finck has an inspiring story of being a childhood leukemia survivor. Finck played offensive line at Heidelberg University before pursuing a career in coaching.
Finck will join Matt Applebaum in the offensive line room, and will join a segment of the Eagles' staff that has a huge impact on just how Boston College likes to win its football games. In 2024, the Boston College rushing attack was the straw that stirred the drink.
While the Eagles lost a lot of veteran production up front, Finck joins one of the deeper rooms on the staff, and will be tasked with helping coach the unit that makes O'Brien's pro-style offense work its magic on Saturdays.
According to the Boston College website, Will Lawing will be the offensive coordinator for the upcoming season along with the tight ends coach, which means that he and Finck will be working closely together during the upcoming Spring and Fall periods.
Boston College finished last season with a 7-6 overall record and a brief trip inside the AP Top 25 after starting the season off with a win over Florida State. Additionally, O'Brien and the Eagles managed a winning season despite the loss of their long-time quarterback Thomas Castellanos to the transfer portal.
With the 2025 staff nearly all in place, year two of the Bill O'Brien era in Chapel Hill is taking shape.