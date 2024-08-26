The Extra Point: How Was Boston College’s Fall Camp?
The Boston College Eagles football team ended its fall camp on Sunday and now, the team is getting ready to start its season with a road contest on Labor Day Night against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles.
As camp started, it was reported that the offense looked better than the defense, however as camp went on and by the end, the defense looked more impressive.
However, one of the major things that Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien emphasized during camp is that the team needed to be better about limiting penalties.
In 2023, Boston College tallied 85 penalties for 717 yards and averaged 6.57 penalties and 55.15 penalty yards per game. Those statics ranked No. 101 in fewest penalties, No. 88 in fewest penalty yards, No. 94 in fewest penalties per game, and No. 78 in fewest penalty yards per game, according to the NCAA website.
O’Brien even spoke on the topic at ACC Football Kickoff in July where he talked about what he wanted this Eagles team to be known as.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in that way and that realm, but we’ve got to go out there and actually do that because that’s what we have to be known as,” said O’Brien. “We have to be known as a disciplined, tough, hardworking football team that plays god in critical situations. We’ll work hard on that in training camp.”
Now, the team is seven days away from showing college football how the work in training camp has improved the team.