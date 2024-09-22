Three Takeaways From Boston College Football’s Win Over Michigan State
The Boston College Eagles football team defeated the Michigan State Spartans 23-19 on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium.
The game was not pretty, but the Eagles pulled out the come-from-behind win to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Below are three takeaways from the victory.
Run Game Proves to be Vital Part of Eagles Success
The Boston College offense got its ground game going again on Saturday night after only rushing for 46 total yards in its Week 3 game vs. Missouri. In total, the team tallied 152 rushing yards on 43 attempts, averaged 3.5 yards per carry, and ran in two of the Eagles three touchdowns. Boston College used three different rushers in the game, quarterback Thomas Castellanos and running backs Treshaun Ward and Turbo Richard. The explosive rushing unit proves that it is a vital part of the Eagles success.
Defense Needs to Work on Third and Fourth Down Conversions
The Boston College defense has impressed through the early part of the season. And although that was no different on Saturday night, the group did have some struggles, specifically on third and fourth down conversions and red zone stops. Michigan State went 3-for-3 on red zone attempts for 13 points and covered 7-of-15 third downs and the sole fourth down attempt in the fourth quarter. None of those plays cost the team the game, but is a piece that the defense needs to improve on.
Team Can Battle Back From Adversity
Prior to Boston College’s Week 3 game against the then-No. 6 Missouri Tigers, the team had yet to face adversity this season. The Eagles jumped on Florida State from the get-go in the season opener and shut out Duquesne the following week. After suffering its first loss of the season 27-21 to the Tigers, Boston College found itself in another situation facing adversity with the Spartans. In total, the Eagles fought back from behind on three different occasions. The most crucial test, however, being down three points with 4:22 remaining in the game. Instead of cracking under pressure in a spot unfamiliar to this group, the Eagles drove down the field and took a late lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Castellanos to wide receiver Lewis Bond with 1:28 to go in the game. On Michigan State’s final possession of the night, the Spartans were driving down the field and looked to be in a prime position to tie or take the lead until an interception recorded by defensive back Max Tucker secured the game for the Eagles. Boston College’s comeback win showed that faced with adversity, it can battle back.