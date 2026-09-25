Three Things Boston College Football Needs to Beat Virginia Tech

The Boston College Eagles face their toughest challenge of the season so far this Saturday when they host the undefeated Virginia Tech Hokies.

However, in college football, even two-touchdown underdogs have a chance at home — especially when a Nor'easter plans to travel through Chestnut Hill, Mass. on the day of the game.

Here's what Boston College needs to do to have a chance at taking down James Franklin's Hokies.

Win the Turnover Margin

One of BC's biggest issues so far has been turnovers in the passing game, as quarterback Mason McKenzie has thrown five interceptions to just three touchdowns passes.

The Eagles turned the ball over twice in an ugly 34-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats in their season opener, three times in their Week-Two triumph over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and twice in their underwhelming 22-16 win over the Maine Black Bears.

BC still managed to win the turnover margin against Rutgers and Maine, but turning the ball over that much is asking to lose against a team like Virginia Tech. Having one turnover this Saturday is one thing, but multiple turnovers could be the difference between an automatic loss and a dogfight.

Run the Ball Successfully

Boston College ranks in the middle of the ACC in rushing yards per game, averaging 167.0 yards per game, and most recently, the Eagles ran for 186 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per rush.

Those numbers aren't terrible, but against Maine, Boston College certainly would've liked more. Average numbers just won't cut it against a squad like Virginia Tech, which has the eighth-best run defense in the nation and the third-best in the ACC, allowing only 61.0 yards per game on the ground so far.

For the offense to move the ball, BC must challenge the Hokies to stop the run, because putting all the pressure on a QB who has been turnover-prone isn't a recipe for success.

A solid run game can always trouble a team looking for an easy win. Without it, BC will be dominated in time of possession and forced to throw too much, leading to a turnover-prone offense that can't move the ball well.

Defend the Pass

Perhaps the Maryland Terrapins' secondary is just awful, but VT quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer impressed with 314 passing yards and three touchdowns while going 31-for-39 last Saturday.

In other words, Grunkemeyer comes into this matchup red-hot after smoking Maryland's secondary.

BC's secondary hasn't been bad so far, ranking sixth in the conference with only 172.0 passing yards allowed per game. But Grunkemeyer is easily the best QB the Eagles have faced. This doesn't automatically mean BC will allow 250 passing yards or more, but defending this passing game will be a difficult challenge, to say the least.

Sure, Virginia Tech's run game has talent, but the offense has mainly relied on the passing attack, meaning if BC can shut down Grunkemeyer — or at least minimize the amount of yards he passes for — then it gives itself a chance this Saturday.

This upset might feel like a long shot. But if the Oklahoma State Cowboys, UMASS Minutemen, Western Michigan Broncos, Kentucky Wildcats, and even the West Virginia Mountaineers have shown one thing, it's that upsets can and will happen. Almost every week, an upset occurs. Can BC pull off an upset that raises the nation's eyebrows in Week 4? Well, if it can limit turnovers, run the ball well, and defend the pass, then perhaps the Eagles can fly high on Saturday.

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