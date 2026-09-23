Game Details for Boston College Football's Week 4 Matchup Against Virginia Tech
In this story:
On Saturday at noon ET, Boston College football (2-1) will host Virginia Tech (3-0) for its first conference matchup of 2026.
The Eagles are coming off wins over Maine and Rutgers after losing their season opener to Cincinnati on the road. The undefeated Hokies, meanwhile, have outscored their first three opponents — VMI, Old Dominion, and Maryland — by a combined score of 152-50.
“This is a huge challenge for us all the way across the board,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said of facing Virginia Tech after practice Tuesday. “Virginia Tech is an excellent football team in all areas. Very well-coached, big, strong, fast. So it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Below are all the details for how to watch or listen to the game, as well as a brief series history breakdown:
Game Details: Boston College Football vs. Virginia Tech
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network on ESPN
Radio: WEEI 93.7
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies defeated the Maryland Terrapins 35-26 on the road last Saturday, in which quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns while completing 31 of his 39 attempts. Tight end Luke Reynolds shined as well, hauling in 12 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles topped the Maine Black Bears 22-16 at home last Saturday. Running back Evan Dickens led BC’s offense with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while quarterback Mason McKenzie ran for 53 in addition to registering 173 passing yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Last Meeting: BC and Virginia Tech last met on Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va., during O’Brien’s first season as the Eagles’ head coach. The Hokies blew out BC 42-21.
Series History: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series against the Eagles 22-11.
Full ACC Football Week 4 TV Details
Friday, Sept. 25
- Clemson at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Virginia Tech at Boston College – Noon ET ACC Network
- Wake Forest at Louisville – Noon ET on ESPN
- Bucknell at Pitt – Noon ET on ACCNX
- Central Arkansas at Florida State – 3 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- William & Mary at Duke – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX
- Delaware at Virginia – 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Central Michigan at Miami – 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW
- App State at NC State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- Missouri State at SMU – 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Georgia Tech at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz