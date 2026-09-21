Scouting Report: What Will Virginia Tech Bring to Chestnut Hill in BC's First Taste of ACC Competition?

The start of conference play is finally here.

This upcoming Saturday, Boston College football (2-1) will host Virginia Tech (3-0) as it looks to extend its current win streak of two, which consists of wins over Rutgers and Maine. The Eagles’ only loss of the season came in their season opener to Cincinnati, in which they fell 34-15.

The Hokies will be a different kind of test for BC — one that could truly reveal how much the program will be able to contend for the rest of the year, which is solely made up of ACC play from here on out, barring Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech is coming to Chestnut Hill, Mass., fresh off a 35-26 battering of Maryland on the road in which it led 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter, and it has outscored its first three opponents of the year by a total of 152-50.

The Hokies’ first two wins of the season were garnered over the Virginia Military Institute (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21), which are two programs that are not even in comparable stratospheres of the college football hierarchy.

But scoring 73 points in a single game, no matter who the opponent is, while only surrendering three is quite an admirable feat, especially considering Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin is in his first year at the helm after spending 12 seasons as the head coach at Penn State, where he compiled a 128-60 overall record.

It starts with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who essentially came along with Franklin as the headliner of a few key pieces that fled to Blacksburg, Va., from Happy Valley to remain with the coach who recruited them in the first place.

A former consensus four-star recruit who was rated the No. 4 overall prospect coming out of Ohio in the class of 2023 by ESPN, Grunkemeyer has shown elite command of the offense through his first three starts in the maroon and orange, passing for 865 yards (288.3 per game) and seven touchdowns on a completion percentage of 78.2 with no interceptions

His passer rating of 173.3 is good for fifth in the ACC as well.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Hokies’ passing game is another former Nittany Lion who ranks second among tight ends in the entire nation in receiving yards with 265, including first in touchdown receptions with four. His 25 total receptions is also tied for fourth in the nation, regardless of position.

That would be Luke Reynolds, who has already surpassed his 2025 season total in receiving yards by eight and is just one catch short of his total receptions mark last year.

Besides Grunkemeyer, Reynolds was arguably the biggest addition to Virginia Tech’s roster during the offseason, as the former five-star recruit (247Sports) out of Westford, Mass., could have likely gone anywhere he liked, but chose to remain with Franklin — who is certifiably one of the top recruiters in the nation among the college football coaching ranks.

As Grunkemeyer’s clear No. 1 option in the passing realm, Reynolds can attack the defense from just about anywhere, whether it’s in the screen game or on intermediate to deeper route concepts, as his quickness in and out of breaks, coupled with his size at 6 feet 5 inches, gives him serious leverage over defensive backs.

The two have developed excellent chemistry with one another, too, and Grunkemeyer seems to always know exactly where to place the ball when he is targeting Reynolds.

Additional playmakers to be aware of on the offensive side of the ball would be wide receivers Que’Sean Brown and Ayden Greene, who have combined for 298 yards and a touchdown on 26 receptions, along with the running back tandem of Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins Jr., who nearly have a fifty-fifty split in terms of carries (35 and 39) and have churned out relatively similar numbers — both have rushed for over 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown is also one of the Hokies’ special-teams threats, averaging 39.0 yards on three punt-return attempts.

Defensively, Virginia Tech is tied for first in the nation in total sacks (14) with LSU, and it has accumulated 36 tackles for loss as well, with Penn State transfer Mylachi Williams, a junior, leading the charge in that category with six.

4️⃣ Hokies earned a spot in the @PFF_College week three teams of the week!!#LetsGoHokies pic.twitter.com/shkr31EsCp — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 21, 2026

Senior linebacker Kaleb Spencer, who has 4.5 TFLs and three sacks, along with a team-high 13 tackles, is a versatile defender who can give opposing quarterbacks nightmare looks as both a pass rusher and over the middle on dropbacks, while defensive linemen Cortez Harris and Aycen Stevens, including linebackers Keon Wylie and Noah Chambers, are also crucial contributors up front and at the second level.

With a chance to capture three wins — which would surpass the Eagles’ 2025 season win total of two — on the line this week, BC will surely be hungry to take the field on Saturday, but it will be far from a cake walk, to say the least.

After the performance the Eagles displayed against Maine this past weekend, there will need to be a major cleanup effort in nearly every phase to have a chance against the Hokies.

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