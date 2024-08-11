Tight End Kamari Morales Says His Time at Boston College Has ‘Exceeded Expectations’
During the offseason, the Boston College Eagles football program picked up ten players out of the transfer portal.
One of those additions was former UNC tight end Kamari Morales.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound offensive weapon spent five seasons with the Tar Heels. During that time frame, he appeared in 53 games and tallied 67 receptions for 761 yards and ten touchdowns.
On Sunday, Morales was asked about his experience so far in Chestnut Hill and the graduate had nothing but good things to say about it.
“I think it’s exceeded my expectations,” said Morales. “Especially since we’ve gotten a new staff. This new staff has kind of opened up my eyes to a different way of seeing ball and I say that in terms of, previously we didn’t huddle, for example. We were never in a huddle, it was all signal based. It was all just line up and play fast, wasn’t a lot of thinking, they just wanted you to go out there and honestly, most of the routes [was] run the grass, just get open.”
The Buck Lake Fla., native credited his new way of thinking about the game to having coaches on the staff that have experience in the NFL and bringing the professional style to the team.
“But here, this is a real pro system so you’re challenged to know all different types of things. You’ve gotta know not just your responsibility but the people around you’s responsibility. Might have to change your route here, you might have to block this differently. I think since Coach O’Brien has come, since Coach Will has come, I think this development for myself and the team has just shot up. So yeah, I think it’s exceeded expectations.”