Top 5 Plays of Boston College Football's Season So Far

Five games into its 2026 campaign, Boston College football has had its ups and downs.

The Eagles, now 2-3 and riding a two-game losing streak with losses to Virginia Tech at home and SMU on the road, are currently on their first bye week of the year, which means it is a perfect time to look back at some of the plays that have really stood out thus far.

Despite the three losses, BC has mostly stayed in contention of every game until the final whistle, barring Cincinnati, which has made for some exciting moments — and, of course, some devastating ones.

Here are the Eagles’ top five plays through the first five games of 2026, in no particular order.

1. Mason McKenzie’s 53-yard bomb to Landon Wright Against Rutgers

While this game should have been put to bed earlier than BC was capable of doing, this play in the late stages of the first quarter led to a 10-yard McKenzie rushing touchdown to put the Eagles up 14-0, and it was the first real glimpse of the Eagles signal caller’s arm talent, which many fans and media had been questioning entering the year.

McKenzie put the ball on a rope into Wright’s grasp down at the Scarlet Knights’ 15-yard line to set the BC offense up in the red zone, and it could not have been placed any better, as it landed directly in the receiver’s outstretched arms where his defender could not reach.

This was also a play that saw McKenzie have a relatively clean pocket to throw the ball, which makes this even more of a highlight for the offense overall.

But the throw was the cherry on top, because it was exactly what is called a dime.

2. Anthony Palano’s Fourth-Quarter Interception to Seal Victory Over Rutgers

Same game, but an even more crucial play by virtually every measure.

After letting the Scarlet Knights back into the game at 28-21 with 7:06 left in regulation via KJ Duff’s 60-yard touchdown reception, the Eagles turned the ball over from McKenzie’s second interception of the night at the Rutgers’ 38-yard line with just 3:00 remaining.

On first down at the BC 47-yard line, following a clutch fourth-down conversion, Palano took matters into his own hands, intercepting Scarlet Knights quarterback A.J. Surace over the middle of the field just shy of the Eagles’ 35-yard line, which clinched the BC victory.

The interception was Palano’s second of the game, in which he also totaled nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack, leading to ACC linebacker of the week and Bronko Nagurski Player of the Week honors.

3. Mason McKenzie’s 45-yard Scramble to Set up Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Virginia Tech

Down by just six points to the Hokies with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles’ offense desperately needed a spark, and McKenzie provided just that with a 45-yard scramble on 3rd-and-4 from the 50-yard line to push BC into the red zone for the first time all game.

He then cemented a 7-6 lead for the Eagles with a five-yard keeper on a designed read option, which completely flipped the momentum of the contest.

Mason takes it in for 6⃣‼️ pic.twitter.com/gk88GOQ97t — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 26, 2026

The prior play encapsulated exactly what McKenzie does best as a quarterback — find open space and take advantage of it with his legs.

After dropping back, he saw a lane through the right side of the pocket and didn’t hesitate, as he began sprinting down the right side of the field between the sideline and the hashmarks before getting tripped up just short of the end zone.

4. Max Tucker’s Forced Fumble and Fumble Recovery on the Next Drive, Then his Fourth-Down Stop After BC Punted

After surrendering the first McKenzie touchdown, the Hokies needed a response on their next drive. But the Eagles’ defense, Tucker specifically, rose to the occasion by forcing running back Jeffrey Overturn Jr. to fumble, which was then recovered by the senior defensive back and returned back into the red zone.

Max Tucker making an impact‼️ pic.twitter.com/iNtLUDAhW6 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 26, 2026

BC was likely going to retrieve the ball anyway, as the turnover occurred on 3rd-and-10 on Virginia Tech’s side of the field.

But it erased nearly all of the additional yardage which the Eagles’ offense would have needed to pick up if the Hokies were stopped on third down and punted instead of coughing up the ball.

BC could not capitalize on the turnover, however, as McKenzie was sacked on 2nd-and-10 for a loss of 13 yards, followed by a delay of game penalty that pushed the Eagles out of field-goal range.

After punting, Virginia Tech drove the ball all the way to the BC 34-yard line and decided to go for it on 4th-and-4, but the Hokies were stopped thanks to Tucker’s heroics once again, as he stuffed wide receiver Que’Sean Brown for just a one-yard gain.

The Eagles then increased their lead to 14-6 with a nine-play, 67-yard scoring drive, capped off by another McKenzie rushing score.

Mason takes it himself once again



📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/CH5GbmpGHy — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 26, 2026

5. Evan Dickens’ 43-Yard Touchdown Reception in the First Quarter at SMU

In another game where BC had a lead and let it slip away, the most exciting moment for the Eagles came at the very end of the first quarter, when McKenzie linked up with his No. 1 option out of the backfield for an impressive 43-yard touchdown pass to give BC a 10-6 edge heading into the second quarter.

HOW ABOUT THAT‼️ pic.twitter.com/BD25X04n3D — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 3, 2026

McKenzie placed the ball perfectly within a soft spot in the Mustangs’ zone scheme, and Dickens finished the job with a smooth catch-and-run maneuver around two defenders for six.

While the Eagles ultimately fell, 25-16, McKenzie delivered the best performance of his young BC career so far, recording 208 yards and two touchdowns through the air, along with 74 net rushing yards (113 not accounting for sacks) on 21 carries.

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