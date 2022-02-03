DB Tyler Days Enters the Transfer Portal

Another Eagle has entered the transfer portal, as reserve defensive back Tyler Days will be looking to play elsewhere

Boston College defensive back Tyler Days has entered the transfer portal. The news comes from the 247 Transfer Portal Twitter account.

Days, a redshirt junior from Cicero New York came to Boston College after being recruited by Steve Addazio and his staff. During his time with the Eagles, Days appeared in just three games, as a reserve defensive back. He did not crack the two deep in 2021.

This departure shouldn't impact BC's depth chart moving forward. The Eagles most likely will roll out with Josh DeBerry, CJ Burton Jr., Elijah Jones and a combination of some underclassmen such as Jalen Cheek & Jalon Williams. There is also always the possibility that true freshman Amari Jackson or Isaiah Farris could also earn playing time.

Transfer Portal The Eagles continue to have players land in the portal.

Boston College has seen a number of players enter the transfer portal this offseason. Some of the more notable departures include WR Kobay White, Ethon Williams, Jehlani Galloway & CJ Lewis, defensive back Shawn Asbury, tight end Brendan Smith, linebackers Hugh Davis & Joseph Sparacio, Jahmin Muse, Deon Jones, and Aaron Boumerhi have all entered the portal.

Players Added Boston College has added a pair of transfer as well.

Dino Tomlin, WR, R-Jr., A junior from the University of Maryland, and son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Formerly a three star recruit, had two receptions for 12 yards last season after not appearing as a freshman, and playing on special teams as a redshirt freshman.

Regen Terry, DL, R-Fr. Off of his first season with the Arizona Wildcats, Terry did not play this past season. Son of Boston College Senior Associate Athletics Director Reggie Terry. Was a three star recruit with offers from Nebraska, USC, Arizona State and Boise State

