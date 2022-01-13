A tracker for following the roster changes, additions and subtractions for the Boston College Eagles

Boston College football has seen a lot of roster change, both due to the transfer portal and graduation. To keep track of the moves, and help get a better sense of what is happening with the Eagles we are going to constantly update this article with names and links to the original story---when one was written. Make sure to bookmark this article to stay abreast of the news.

Transferring Out

Shawn Asbury II- Defensive Back- Old Dominion. Played in seven games as a true freshman before breaking his arm and missing the remainder of the season. The former three star commit transferred to be closer to home.

Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker- Unknown- Once a transfer from Temple, "Boom" is on the move again. Missed all of 2021 with a hip issue, and his job was basically taken by true freshman Connor Lytton. Had a big season for Boston College in 2020 hitting 80% of his field goal attempts.

Hugh Davis- Linebacker- Louisiana Tech. Mainly a special teamer, Davis, originally from Indiana will have multiple years of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

Deon Jones- Safety- James Madison. Transferred to Boston College from Maryland and had some really good moments with the Eagles in 2020. However he was bit by the injury bug and never saw the field in 2021.

CJ Lewis - Wide Receiver- Unknown. Broke out in 2020 with 28 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Broke his finger and had more of a limited role in the 2021 passing attack finishing with 11 catches for 180 yards.

Aidan Livingston- Long Snapper- Unknown. Played in 24 games for the Eagles in 2019 & 2020, before losing his job to Gunner Daniels in 2021.

Jahmin Muse- Safety- Buffalo. A former starter for Boston College, Muse played in eight games in 2021 and had 12 tackles before being lost to the season with an injury

Stephen Ruiz- Kicker- Unknown. Transferred to Boston College from New Mexico State in 2019. Played as a kickoff specialist against Georgia Tech this season but otherwise didn't see action.

Brendan Smith- Tight End- Unknown. Had one reception for the Eagles in 2021.

Joseph Sparacio- Linebacker- Eastern Michigan. Played in 11 games for the Eagles in 2021 with five tackles. Was a regular starter at linebacker under Steve Addazio, but saw his role diminish in the new defense.

Kobay White- WR - James Madison. He missed all of 2020 due to a knee injury, and saw limited time early in the 2021 season before he was shut down with another injury. White finished his career with 63 receptions for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns





Transferring In

No players have announced they are transferring in at this point

Graduating/NFL Draft

Brandon Barlow (Defensive End), Trae Barry (Tight End), Grant Carlson (Punter), Isaiah Graham Mobley (Linebacker), Dennis Grosel (Quarterback), Zion Johnson (Offensive Line), Travis Levy (Running Back), Alec Lindstrom (Offensive Line), Mike Palmer (Safety), Ben Petrula (Offensive Line),TJ Rayam (Defensive Tackle), Brandon Sebastian (Defensive Back), JT Thompson (Defensive Back),

Announced They Are Returning

Josh DeBerry (Defensive Back), Zay Flowers (Wide Receiver), Phil Jurkovec (Quarterback), Christian Mahogany (Offensive Lineman), Marcus Valdez (Defensive End)

