OL Tyler Vrabel Signs UDFA Deal With Atlanta Falcons

Another Boston College player has found a home in the NFL

Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons. He joins Alec Lindstrom (Dallas), and Ben Petrula (Cleveland) as Eagles who have already found homes in the NFL. 

Vrabel, originally from Texas is the son of Tennessee Titans head coach and former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel. He came to Boston College in 2019, and as a true freshman played 13 games at left tackle. The next two seasons were not as productive for the physical lineman. He was hampered by injuries in 2020 and 2021 which caused him to not be a hundred percent and miss some games. 

tylervrabel

Vrabel played tackle at Boston College

The scouting report is that the tools are all there for Vrabel, he just needs to stay healthy. Will he be able to do that at the pro level? And can he make it out of camp with the squad? Those are the two questions to watch for. 

