BC Bulletin

Views From Boston College Football's Home Loss to SMU: Photo Gallery

The Boston College Eagles (1-9, 0-6 ACC) football team fell to the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (7-3, 5-1 ACC) 45-13 on Saturday afternoon inside Alumni Stadium.

John Sexton

Boston College sophomore running back Turbo Richard tries to avoid an SMU player on Oct. 8. 2015 at Alumni Stadium.
Boston College sophomore running back Turbo Richard tries to avoid an SMU player on Oct. 8. 2015 at Alumni Stadium. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-9, 0-6 ACC) football team fell to the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (7-3, 5-1 ACC) 45-13 on Saturday afternoon inside Alumni Stadium.

1. Semaj Fleming Warms Up

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College WR Semaj Fleming practices receiving the ball during warmups.

2. Here Come the Eagles!

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College TE Kaelan Chudzinski carries the "Welles" flag and leads the Eagles' entrance into Alumni Stadium. The annual Red Bandanna game is played in honor of Welles Crowther, a former Boston College men's lacrosse player and volunteer firefighter who saved as many as 18 people during the 9/11 attacks.

3. Turbo Richard Holds Off Kyron Chambers

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College RB Turbo Richard pushes away SMU CB Kyron Chambers while running the ball. The sophomore recorded a team-high 49 yards over 15 carries.

4. KP Price Gets Into It With Savion Byrd

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DB KP Price exchanges words with SMU OL Savion Byrd after Byrd delivered a hit after the play. The junior tied with LB Owen McGowan for a team-high four solo tackles.

5. Rae Sykes Jr. Lines Up Against Zakye Barker

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DB Rae Sykes Jr. attempts to break past SMU LB Zakye Barker.

6. Turbo Richard Carries the Ball

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College RB Turbo Richard rushes the ball for an Eagles first down.

7. Dylan Lonergan Scrambles

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan scrambles for a first down. The redshirt sophomore substituted into the game after three unproductive drives under QB Grayson James.

8. Bill O'Brien Talks to Lonergan

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Bill O'Brien debriefs with Dylan Lonergan after a drive. O'Brien's offense recorded just 390 total yards (106 rushing, 284 passing), which paled in comparison to SMU's 574 total yards (222 rushing, 352 passing).

9. Boston College Players Huddle During a Timeout

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle during a timeout.

10. The Eagles Score!

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

A Boston College cheerleader runs with the Red Bandanna flag after the Eagles scored a field goal.

11. Griffin Collins Tackles Derrick McFall

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College LB Griffin Collins tackles SMU RB Derrick McFall on a kickoff. The freshman recorded a career-high two solo tackles.

12. Boston College Defensive Players Celebrate After an Interception

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defensive players celebrate with Eagles fans after DE Josiah Griffin intercepted an attempted pass by SMU QB Kevin Jennings. The redshirt freshman's first career interception was also the team's only pick of the game.

13. Dylan Lonergan Throws the Ball

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan throws the ball to an open teammate in the third quarter.

14. Jordan McDonald Rushes the Ball

Photo Credit: John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College RB Jordan McDonald runs the ball against SMU CB Javion Holiday. The senior scored the Eagles' lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Read More:

feed

Published
John Sexton
JOHN SEXTON

John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.

Home/Football