Views From Boston College Football's Home Loss to SMU: Photo Gallery
The Boston College Eagles (1-9, 0-6 ACC) football team fell to the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (7-3, 5-1 ACC) 45-13 on Saturday afternoon inside Alumni Stadium.
1. Semaj Fleming Warms Up
Boston College WR Semaj Fleming practices receiving the ball during warmups.
2. Here Come the Eagles!
Boston College TE Kaelan Chudzinski carries the "Welles" flag and leads the Eagles' entrance into Alumni Stadium. The annual Red Bandanna game is played in honor of Welles Crowther, a former Boston College men's lacrosse player and volunteer firefighter who saved as many as 18 people during the 9/11 attacks.
3. Turbo Richard Holds Off Kyron Chambers
Boston College RB Turbo Richard pushes away SMU CB Kyron Chambers while running the ball. The sophomore recorded a team-high 49 yards over 15 carries.
4. KP Price Gets Into It With Savion Byrd
Boston College DB KP Price exchanges words with SMU OL Savion Byrd after Byrd delivered a hit after the play. The junior tied with LB Owen McGowan for a team-high four solo tackles.
5. Rae Sykes Jr. Lines Up Against Zakye Barker
Boston College DB Rae Sykes Jr. attempts to break past SMU LB Zakye Barker.
6. Turbo Richard Carries the Ball
Boston College RB Turbo Richard rushes the ball for an Eagles first down.
7. Dylan Lonergan Scrambles
Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan scrambles for a first down. The redshirt sophomore substituted into the game after three unproductive drives under QB Grayson James.
8. Bill O'Brien Talks to Lonergan
Bill O'Brien debriefs with Dylan Lonergan after a drive. O'Brien's offense recorded just 390 total yards (106 rushing, 284 passing), which paled in comparison to SMU's 574 total yards (222 rushing, 352 passing).
9. Boston College Players Huddle During a Timeout
Boston College players huddle during a timeout.
10. The Eagles Score!
A Boston College cheerleader runs with the Red Bandanna flag after the Eagles scored a field goal.
11. Griffin Collins Tackles Derrick McFall
Boston College LB Griffin Collins tackles SMU RB Derrick McFall on a kickoff. The freshman recorded a career-high two solo tackles.
12. Boston College Defensive Players Celebrate After an Interception
Boston College defensive players celebrate with Eagles fans after DE Josiah Griffin intercepted an attempted pass by SMU QB Kevin Jennings. The redshirt freshman's first career interception was also the team's only pick of the game.
13. Dylan Lonergan Throws the Ball
Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan throws the ball to an open teammate in the third quarter.
14. Jordan McDonald Rushes the Ball
Boston College RB Jordan McDonald runs the ball against SMU CB Javion Holiday. The senior scored the Eagles' lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.