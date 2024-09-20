What Red Bandanna Game Means to Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien, Players
For Welles.
That is the motto behind Boston College football takes the field on Saturday night in its 11th annual Red Bandanna Game vs. Michigan State.
The game honors the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus and former men’s lacrosse player Welles Crowther (’99) who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.
Crowther was working in the South Tower and led a rescue operation to help other people in the building to safety. He was known as the man wearing a red bandanna and was credited with saving at least a dozen lives.
Throughout the week, multiple players and Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien shared what the game means to them and the emotions surrounding it.
“Yeah, it’s incredible,” said O’Brien. “I had the opportunity to zoom, I think about two months ago, with Welles’ mom which was incredible to hear the story from her, all about Welles’ life and obviously what happened on that horrible day. For us to be able to go out there and play a game in honor of him is a big deal and I think it’s a great opportunity for Boston College to show off who we are.”
O’Brien also shared what he believes his duty as a coach in this contest is and emphasized making sure players remember what this day stands for.
“This game will be played forever because of what it means to Boston College, to the Crowther family, and so for me in my time here, it’ll be exactly what you said, making sure that our players understand the meaning of the game, making sure that our team’s prepared to go out there and play well in honor of Welles’ memory. I think that’s a big deal and so yeah, I see myself in that role as making sure that everybody understands what this game is all about.”
Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, who is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., stated that in his opinion, this game is the most substantial on the calendar.
“It means a lot,” said Skeete. “This is Boston College. Welles Crowther came here and what he did was spontaneous and outstanding so we’re playing in regards to him and I feel like this is a very special game, probably the most important game of the season.”
Linebacker Joe Marinaro talked about how important it is to be with the community to honor Crowther and his valiant deed.
“Yeah, so this will be my fifth Red Bandanna game. Red Bandanna games are always awesome,” said Marinaro. “Obviously, it just means more because of Welles, he sacrificed so much for his country, for people he didn’t even know, for his coworkers, and to be able to get all the fans there and everybody understands that sacrifice and understands what it stands for. I think it’s a special moment for the BC community as a whole and the fact that we get to go out there and we get to play a game that honors him, it makes it even more special for us, especially with the entirety of the BC community at our backs.”
Defensive tackle Cam Horsley spoke on what actions his teammates can incorporate on the football field in Crowther’s memory.
“This game means a lot,” said Horsley. “Welles did a heroic thing on 9/11, saving all those peoples lives, climbing all those flights of stairs and stuff like that, so how we can carry this over to the football field is I can just look my teammate in the eye and say ‘I got your back, I love you, blah, blah,’ just to play for one another and really love each other, so we can carry that over to the game. That’s what we’ve been doing in practice all week, everyone just getting to the ball, running to the ball, everyone just playing… and loving each other.”
Tight end Kamari Morales shared what he knew about the game prior to joining the program.
“Yeah, it was definitely something that I was aware of before I came here,” said Morales. “I didn’t really know too much about the story or Welles or anything like that with his family. I didn’t really know the story but I knew what it was. I had heard of the Red Bandanna effect where teams come in here and they struggle because of how emotional the game can get for BC and for the fans… It definitely is very important to the program [and] everybody within it.”