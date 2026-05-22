Boston College Baseball Shifts Focus to Regionals

Coming off a program-best regular season with 36 wins, which tied for the most in BC history, and a 17-win mark in ACC play, which was the most, Boston College baseball was looking to add to its season accolades and attempt to win its first ACC Tournament title.

The Eagles came up short in that quest.

The No. 4-seeded Eagles went one-and-done in the tournament after receiving a double bye, losing their quarterfinal game to No. 5 Miami 8-2 on Thursday evening at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College had just five hits in the game, most of them coming in the first three innings. The team’s two runs were both scored in the first.

Now for Todd Interdonato’s squad, the focus shifts to NCAA Regionals which are set to take place next weekend.

“I'm grateful we competed as hard as we did in the regular season to give us this opportunity,” said Boston College pitcher A.J. Colarusso after the game. “I am strongly looking forward to next week and we are too. We're just gonna put our best foot forward tomorrow and end this whole week and get ready to make some noise in a Regional.”

Making noise in a Regional might be easier said than done.

With Thursday’s loss, the Eagles are riding a four-game losing streak into Regionals which is the longest skid of the season for the team. The stretch dates back to the final weekend in the regular season where the Eagles were swept by Georgia Tech. BC has been outscored 46-5 during the skid.

Interdonato spoke about what the process and focus will look like as the team gets ready to continue its season.

“I think our focus needs to stay really sharp in practice… Just having really heightened focus, [and] competitive practices for a short period of time,” said Interdonato. “I know nobody's in the dugout besides me and A.J. [Colarusso], but there's a lot of anger in that dugout right now. There's a lot of angst in that dugout. I know you can look at the totality of this year and feel really good about it, but you got 40 competitors in the dugout kind of getting it taken to them. Our guys are in there pretty pissed off. I don't think I'm gonna have to motivate them to practice this week.”

Boston College will find out which Regional it is traveling to during the NCAA Selection Show on Memorial Day. The Eagles are projected to be a 2-seed.

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