No. 4 Boston College Baseball Falls to No. 5 Miami in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

The No. 4-seeded Boston College Eagles (36-21, 17-13 ACC) baseball team suffered an 8-2 loss to the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (37-17, 16-14 ACC) in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday evening.

The Eagles plated a pair of runs to gain an early 2-0 lead in the contest. Right fielder Jack Toomey, who returned to the lineup after missing nearly a month due to injury, put Boston College on the board in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single and designated hitter Kyle Wolff brought in Toomey on an RBI double that dropped into the right-center field gap.

The Hurricanes responded and went in front 4-2 in the top of the second. Miami’s offense got going after back-to-back singles by designated hitter Dylan Dubovik and third baseman Gabriel Milano to lead things off. Shortstop Vance Sheahan brought in the first run on an RBI groundout to cut Miami’s deficit in half 2-1.

Center fielder Fabio Peralta followed that up with a two-run home run to left field to put the Hurricanes in front 3-2. Miami’s offense continued to cruise in the inning with two additional singles from second baseman Jake Ogden and left fielder Max Galvin and Ogden capped off the scoring by crossing home plate on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

After putting up a scoreless frame in the third, Miami extended its lead 6-2 in the fourth on a two-run home run by first baseman Alex Sosa. Right fielder Derek Williams scored on the shot after dropping a two-out single in the previous at-bat.

In the seventh, the Hurricanes added another run to their score 7-2 on an RBI double by Milano which went down the right field line. Later in the inning, Miami loaded the bases, but a strikeout by Ogden ended the top half of the frame with no extra damage.

Miami tacked on its final run in the eighth on a fielder’s choice.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the senior went five innings and allowed 10 hits, six runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out five.

Kyle Kipp, John Kwiatkowski, Sean Hard, Chase Hartsell, and Brady Miller entered out of the bullpen.

Next up, Boston College will await to find out where it is headed for NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Selection Show will be on Memorial Day at noon ET on ESPN2. The Eagles are projected to be a 2-seed.

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