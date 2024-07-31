Where Boston College Football Was Picked to Finish in 2024 ACC Preseason Poll
With ACC Football Kickoff in the books, the unofficial start to the college football season has begun. As teams are starting fall practice this week, fans and media members are looking towards August and getting ready for the beginning of a new era.
On Wednesday, the conference released the 2024 ACC Preseason Poll which was voted on by 170 media members including multiple that were in attendance during media days.
The format of the standings will be the same as last year with no divisions and the two teams with the highest winning percentage to face off in the 2024 ACC Championship on Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Currently, Florida State and Clemson are the two favorites to make it to the championship game with the Seminoles being the favorite to come out on top. As for the new additions, SMU the highest-ranked team at No. 7 with Cal narrowly behind at No. 10 and Stanford at No. 17.
Eight of the conference’s 17 teams received at least one first-place vote, Florida State, Clemson, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Cal, and Boston College.
The Eagles were projected to finish 14th just ahead of Wake Forest, Virginia, and Stanford.
Last season, Boston College ranked 13th in the preseason standings and finished tied for sixth place alongside Miami after going 7-6 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.
2024 ACC Preseason Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Florida State (12) - 2,708
- Clemson (55) - 2,657
- Miami (17) - 2,344
- NC State (8) - 2,318
- Louisville - 1,984
- Virginia Tech (5) - 1,968
- SMU - 1,798
- UNC - 1,712
- Georgia Tech (1) - 1,539
- Cal (2) - 1,095
- Duke - 1,056
- Syracuse - 1,035
- Pitt - 1,016
- Boston College (1) - 890
- Wake Forest - 784
- Virginia - 629
- Stanford - 477