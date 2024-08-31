Who Did ESPN College GameDay Pick to Win Boston College at Florida State?
The Boston College Eagles football team is two days away from opening its season on Labor Day Night with a road contest against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles.
The Seminoles are entering the matchup looking to bounce back from their Week 0 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.
During Week 1’s edition of ESPN College GameDay, the crew made its predictions for the game.
Below is who each member picked to win and what they said about the matchup.
Desmond Howard: Florida State
“I just gotta believe Florida State is gonna bounce back,” said Howard. “So, I gotta go Florida State this game. It’s gonna be a close one but I’m going Seminoles.”
Nick Saban: Florida State
“I think Florida State learned a lot about their team last week and what they got to do to win,” said Saban. “I’ll open it up probably a little bit more, I think Florida State wins this game.”
Pat McAfee: Florida State
“Coach Norvell needs to preach a 12-team playoff, this is what happens,” said McAfee. “You lose early it doesn’t matter, put it behind you, move forward. DJ Uiagalelei is gonna have a better game. Give me Florida State.”
Johnny Manziel (Guest Picker): Florida State
“I agree, I think this is a big bounce-back week for Florida State,” said Manziel. “They’ll come back and play better than they did in Week 1.”
Lee Corso: Florida State
“Florida State read their clippings last week and BC out-coached Florida State,” said Corso. “Not this week. Boston College is gonna lose, the Noles’ back.”
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
“I think Thomas Castellanos, the quarterback from Boston College, can give them similar issues, the Florida State defense they faced last week against Haynes King,” said Herbstreit. “I think Florida State, having that week to learn from mistakes, they come back, but be careful with BC. They are not a team to take likely with Bill O’Brien there as the head coach.”
The game kicks off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.