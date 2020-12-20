DE/LB Wyatt Ray Activated by Tennessee Titans

Former BC defensive lineman Wyatt Ray will look to make an impact for Mike Vrabel and his defense.

Former Boston College defensive end/linebacker Wyatt Ray has been activated by the Tennessee Titans and will be available for today's game against the Detroit Lions.

Per All Titans

The move with Ray is directly related to the fact that Tuzar Skipper, another outside linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. Both players have been gameday additions to the active roster multiple times this season. Skipper played in the last four games while Ray made his NFL debut Nov. 8 against Chicago but was inactive despite being available last Sunday at Jacksonville.

During his career at Boston College, where Ray played defensive end, he recorded 17 sacks and 114 tackles in 50 games played over four seasons. Usually lined up with fellow Titans defensive end Harold Landry, the pair were a dynamic in the pass rush. As a senior, Ray set a program record when he notched four sacks in a single game, against Wake Forest. His big sack totals continued to club when he added three more sacks in against Louisville. He also forced one fumble and intercepted one pass during his time at Chestnut Hill.

Ray went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, before being signed by the Cleveland Browns where he was part of their practice squad. Since then he has bounced between the practice squads of the Browns, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

