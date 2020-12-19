Titans Make Three From Practice Squad Available for Lions Game

Linebacker Brooks Reed has a chance to make his Tennessee debut; two others could play for the first time in a while.

NASHVILLE – Three members of the Tennessee Titans practice squad will be available to coaches for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.

Center Daniel Munyer and outside linebacker Brooks Reed were designated as standard elevations Saturday. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was designated to COVID-19 replacement.

All three players automatically return to the practice squad Monday.

“There's a lot of factors that go into (those decisions),” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “Who’s healthy? Which guys are out before the game? Who are you going to need for special teams?

“If you don't bring them up on Saturday then they're not going to be available to you on Sunday, so to have some options available to you on Sunday, that's the direction in which we need to go.”

The move with Ray is directly related to the fact that Tuzar Skipper, another outside linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. Both players have been gameday additions to the active roster multiple times this season. Skipper played in the last four games while Ray made his NFL debut Nov. 8 against Chicago but was inactive despite being available last Sunday at Jacksonville.

Munyer provides an extra option for the interior of the offensive line after left guard Rodger Saffold sat out the entire week of practice due to a toe injury and center Ben Jones was limited early in the week by a knee injury. Munyer started the season on the active roster, played in the first three games and was inactive for the next four, after which he was released and re-signed to the practice squad.

Reed, who only has been on the practice squad for two weeks, is a 10th year veteran who began his NFL career with Houston, when Vrabel was a position coach for the Texans. He has 22 1/2 career sacks and offers another option at a position where Tennessee has had little stability this season.