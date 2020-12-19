NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans Make Three From Practice Squad Available for Lions Game

Linebacker Brooks Reed has a chance to make his Tennessee debut; two others could play for the first time in a while.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Three members of the Tennessee Titans practice squad will be available to coaches for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.

Center Daniel Munyer and outside linebacker Brooks Reed were designated as standard elevations Saturday. Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was designated to COVID-19 replacement.

All three players automatically return to the practice squad Monday.

“There's a lot of factors that go into (those decisions),” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “Who’s healthy? Which guys are out before the game? Who are you going to need for special teams?

“If you don't bring them up on Saturday then they're not going to be available to you on Sunday, so to have some options available to you on Sunday, that's the direction in which we need to go.”

The move with Ray is directly related to the fact that Tuzar Skipper, another outside linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. Both players have been gameday additions to the active roster multiple times this season. Skipper played in the last four games while Ray made his NFL debut Nov. 8 against Chicago but was inactive despite being available last Sunday at Jacksonville.

Munyer provides an extra option for the interior of the offensive line after left guard Rodger Saffold sat out the entire week of practice due to a toe injury and center Ben Jones was limited early in the week by a knee injury. Munyer started the season on the active roster, played in the first three games and was inactive for the next four, after which he was released and re-signed to the practice squad.

Reed, who only has been on the practice squad for two weeks, is a 10th year veteran who began his NFL career with Houston, when Vrabel was a position coach for the Texans. He has 22 1/2 career sacks and offers another option at a position where Tennessee has had little stability this season.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Trevor Siemian (4) throws a pass during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Siemian's Release Creates QB Question

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) follow center Ben Jones (60), center Aaron Brewer (62), and center Daniel Munyer (52) to the field at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Make Three From Practice Squad Available for Lions Game

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and quarterback Chase Daniel (4) stand locked arm in arm with their team during a video story before the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.
News

Know the Foe: Five Questions With the Lions

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) makes a catch during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: Surging Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Oakland , Ca.
News

Tajaé Sharpe Catches On With New Team

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Brown Calls T.O. Comparison Disrespectful ... To T.O.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Friday Injury Report: No One Ruled Out

A general view of Nissan Stadium prior to a preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.
News

Titans, Nashville Begin Serious Talks on Lease Extension

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Titans Players Revel In Mariota's Fast Start With Raiders