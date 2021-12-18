Skip to main content
    Disney and Youtube Fail To Come To Agreement: ESPN Gone For Many

    The ESPN family of sports channels are gone for loads of subscribers, putting the Military Bowl out of network for many
    Author:

    On Friday night, Youtube announced that they failed to reach a deal with Disney to continue carrying their channels on their streaming cable service. This means that subscribers to the platform will no longer have access to ESPN, ACC Network or SEC Network.

    “We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months,” YouTube TV said. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV.”

    Youtube announced subscribers will have their bills reduced by $15 for the duration of the dispute. 

    Because of this news, this will impact subscribers who follow Boston College athletics. Basketball games both men and women's are on the family of channels, while the Military Bowl is scheduled to air on ESPN on December 27th. Like many cable disputes this could change at any time. 

    Youtube said they are still in discussion with Disney, and given the reaction on social media, they might need to make a deal soon or risk hemorrhaging subscribers. YoutubeTV also lost NESN and other local sports channels earlier this year. 

    If you are looking for another streaming service that will have ESPN, FuboTV is comparable and has the ESPN family of channels. 

    The lost channels are:

    • Your local ABC channel
    • ABC News Live
    • Disney Channel
    • Disney Junior
    • Disney XD
    • Freeform
    • FX
    • FXX
    • FXM
    • National Geographic
    • National Geographic Wild
    • ESPN
    • ESPN2
    • ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)
    • ESPNU
    • ESPNEWS
    • SEC Network
    • ACC Network

