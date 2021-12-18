The ESPN family of sports channels are gone for loads of subscribers, putting the Military Bowl out of network for many

On Friday night, Youtube announced that they failed to reach a deal with Disney to continue carrying their channels on their streaming cable service. This means that subscribers to the platform will no longer have access to ESPN, ACC Network or SEC Network.

“We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months,” YouTube TV said. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV.”

Youtube announced subscribers will have their bills reduced by $15 for the duration of the dispute.

Because of this news, this will impact subscribers who follow Boston College athletics. Basketball games both men and women's are on the family of channels, while the Military Bowl is scheduled to air on ESPN on December 27th. Like many cable disputes this could change at any time.

Youtube said they are still in discussion with Disney, and given the reaction on social media, they might need to make a deal soon or risk hemorrhaging subscribers. YoutubeTV also lost NESN and other local sports channels earlier this year.

If you are looking for another streaming service that will have ESPN, FuboTV is comparable and has the ESPN family of channels.

The lost channels are:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

5 Key Players for Military Bowl Five Eagles who could make a difference in their bowl game against ECU Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver 44 catches 746 yards, 5 touchdowns QB Phil Jurkovec 914 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions LB Isaiah Graham Mobley 52 total tackles TE Trae Barry 21 catches 362 yards, 4 touchdowns DB Josh DeBery 2 interceptions

