BC Bulletin: Thursday Tidbits

There was a lot of news on Wednesday that impacted the world of Boston College athletics. Below are some of the stories that weren't big enough for their own article but certainly worthy of discussion.

* Zay Flowers and Antonio Brown Practice Together: During his press conference this week, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers talked about his training during the pandemic. Right after the team was sent home, he worked out with NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, and quarterback Geno Smith in Florida. Together they worked on route running and Brown gave him tips on how separate from defenders, to stay on his route. "Last two years I watched (Antonio Brown) a lot, and I worked out with him when I was home," Flowers told reporters. "I saw like every day in person he was just teaching me…running routes and…catch[ing] the deep balls.” (H/T Michael McCunney)

* Basketball practice returns! We will have more coverage on this shortly, but Jim Christian and his team started practice for the 2020-2021 season. Wynston Tabbs is back and we will have a full story later.

* The NCAA approved additional eligibility for fall/winter athletes: NCAA expanded additional eligibility to all winter sports players. This would impact both men & women's basketball, and hockey amongst other sports at BC. This means, like football, that this upcoming year really won't matter for players in terms of years remaining at the school.

* Boston College host of 2024 NCAA Regionals for men's basketball: The school announced on Wednesday that BC will be the host of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional championship to be held at TD Garden. This is the fourth time the school has been a host of this event. The other three hosts will be Dallas (American Airlines Center), Detroit (Little Caesars Arena), and Los Angeles (Staples Center).

* Empire Classic Announced: BC is officially part of the Mohegan Sun Empire Classic to be held on November 25-26. Along with the Eagles are preseason #1 & 2 Villanova and Baylor, as well as #12 Arizona State. This tournament will be the season opener for Jim Christian's team.

* Jared Dudley wins a title, what is next? The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions which means that after 14 seasons, Jared Dudley can finally call himself a champ.

On the Bill Simmons podcast he talked about his future, "The plan is, I'm gonna do the NBA thing, coach, GM, and then I'm going back to BC, gonna clean all that up. Need to have my donors, need to get those facilities."

