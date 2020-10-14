Zay Flowers Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday morning.

Per a release from Boston College:

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Flowers had a huge game against Pitt this past Saturday, with six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. His final catch, in overtime, proved to be the game winner for the Eagles. He won his second ACC Wide Receiver of the Week Award, in only two games. On the season, he is currently seventh in the country in touchdowns (4) and yards (405), 18th in receptions, and 29th in yards per reception.

When asked yesterday about what his long term goal was, Flowers said “I want to try to go for the Biletnikoff."

More about the selection process from BC

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.

