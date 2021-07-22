Zay Flowers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watchlist

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award goes to the top wide receiver in the country.

Flowers, a junior wide receiver returns to Chestnut Hill after exploding in 2020. Last year was the first season he explained that he felt like an actual running back, and not just a gimmick weapon who "runs jet sweeps." He showcased electric speed that is rarely, if ever seen on a BC football team, he finished the year with 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is a complete package, who is vastly improved off the line of scrimmage, and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. On top of all that, he has excellent hands, which we saw on full display in the 2021 spring game, where he had two touchdown catches. The combination of Frank Cignetti Jr's offensive scheme, and having a quarterback like Phil Jurkovec to throw him the ball, has turned Flowers into a much watch Eagle this upcoming season.

Last season during media availability, Flowers expressed that winning the Biletnikoff Award was one of his own personal goals. “Never really seen anyone stop on a dime like he [does]” said quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

