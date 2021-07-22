Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Zay Flowers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watchlist

BC's wide receiver is on the list for the award for the nation's top wide receiver
Author:

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award goes to the top wide receiver in the country. 

Flowers, a junior wide receiver returns to Chestnut Hill after exploding in 2020. Last year was the first season he explained that he felt like an actual running back, and not just a gimmick weapon who "runs jet sweeps." He showcased electric speed that is rarely, if ever seen on a BC football team, he finished the year with 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is a complete package, who is vastly improved off the line of scrimmage, and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. On top of all that, he has excellent hands, which we saw on full display in the 2021 spring game, where he had two touchdown catches. The combination of Frank Cignetti Jr's offensive scheme, and having a quarterback like Phil Jurkovec to throw him the ball, has turned Flowers into a much watch Eagle this upcoming season.

Last season during media availability, Flowers expressed that winning the Biletnikoff Award was one of his own personal goals. “Never really seen anyone stop on a dime like he [does]” said quarterback Phil Jurkovec. 

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI
Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC
Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

ZayFlowers
Football

Zay Flowers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watchlist

USATSI_13540777_168388155_lowres
Football

More Conference Realignment? What Does That Mean For Boston College & ACC?

ElijahJones
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: CB Elijah Jones

USATSI_15386738_168388155_lowres (1)
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Atlantic Division Preview

USATSI_15272332_168388155_lowres
Football

DL Luc Bequette Transfers Back to California

JimPhillips
Football

Five Takeaways From ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips' Opening Comments

alumnistadium
Football

DB Denzel Blackwell Transfers to Arkansas State

isaiahgrahammobley
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: LB Isaiah Graham Mobley

USATSI_13733813_168388155_lowres (1)
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Previewing the ACC Coastal Division