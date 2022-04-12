Boston College Wide Receiver Zay Flowers Lands Major NIL Deal

On Friday, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers inked a new NIL deal with local dealership McGovern Auto. The company, which is led by Boston College graduates, presented Flowers with a brand new BMW in a ceremony last week. The rising senior received a silver X6M BMW with red interior, the car was also equipped with 22 inch black rims. The vehicle's approximate value is $90,000.

Flowers with his new car at McGovern Auto

“Extremely pleased with how Boston College and Doug Phillis are connecting with the right people to maximize the most opportunity’s for there athletes," LAA Sports Agency said in a statement. "Zay was a top priority and extremely pleased with how seamless it was to work with Doug and McGovern Auto to make this a DounnDeal!”

Flowers, who has become one of the best wide receivers in Boston College history, becomes the first Eagle to ink an NIL deal of this magnitude. When the NCAA announced that players could market their name, image and likeness, there was worries that BC would fall behind as the college football landscape evolved. But this deal, like the one Boston College basketball Brevin Galloway inked last year shows that the school is able to tap into their local alumni market to get competitive NIL deals.

Flowers had 44 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns in 2021

Our podcast "Locked on Boston College" was on the scene as well to interview Flowers shortly after he received his new car. Special guest host Jack Coleman sat down with the Florida native in his new car to talk about the NIL deal, Phil Jurkovec returning and the upcoming football season. You can check out the entire interview below.

