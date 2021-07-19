Sports Illustrated home
Jurkovec, Flowers Named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

BC's starting quarterback and wide receiver were named to the watchlist for player of the year.
Author:

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and wide receiver Zay Flowers were named to the Maxwell Award watchlist for 2021. The 85th annual Maxwell Award is given at the end of the season to the outstanding player in college football. 

Flowers, a junior wide receiver returns to Chestnut Hill after exploding in 2020. Last year was the first season he explained that he felt like an actual running back, and not just a gimmick weapon who "runs jet sweeps." He showcased electric speed that is rarely, if ever seen on a BC football team, he finished the year with 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is a complete package, who is vastly improved off the line of scrimmage, and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. On top of all that, he has excellent hands, which we saw on full display in the 2021 spring game, where he had two touchdown catches. The combination of Frank Cignetti Jr's offensive scheme, and having a quarterback like Phil Jurkovec to throw him the ball, has turned Flowers into a much watch Eagle this upcoming season. 

2020 was a big year for Phil Jurkovec, who beat out incumbent quarterback Dennis Grosel for the starting job during camp. He was part of an offense that completely revitalized Boston College's dormant passing attack. He kept Boston College in every game, utilizing his massive 6'5 frame to shed would be tacklers, and extending plays. He had a good arm, that still needs to improve on accuracy and vision. He got banged up twice, missing the UVA game due to an injury, and playing in the Syracuse game with a dislocated shoulder. But the sky is the limit this year for the junior signal caller. Finished the season with 2558 yards, 17 touchdowns through the air and five interceptions. 

The Maxwell Football Club also announced the watch list for the Bednarik Award, for top defensive player but no Boston College players made the list. 

