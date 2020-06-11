Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 1 Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

Boston College has a new coach, Jeff Hafley, and with it comes a new offensive and defensive scheme. On top of that, having a new set of eyes on the roster could help to find novel and new ways to utilize players. Over the next few weeks BC Bulletin will unveil ten players who could be primed to have a breakout season in 2020. These players could have had solid seasons before but be on the cusp of something special, or they could be not used at all and earn a role in the new system.

Before we get to #1, please note that Phil Jurkovec and Jaelen Gill both would have made the list if we knew their status. If they are approved we will add them both on to the list and will create additional posts.

Zion Johnson, is a transfer offensive lineman from Davidson who came to the Eagles last summer with two years of eligibility. During summer media sessions, Addazio praised the transfer, explaining how excited he was about the addition to his already talented line. After taking some time to learn Steve Addazio's system, Johnson jumped into the starting lineup and immediately validated his coaches praise.

The year was highlighted with loads of big runs, in which Zion Johnson made key blocks. He ended 2019 playing in all 13 games mostly at left guard, and started seven of those games. He even earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice, against Pittsburgh and NC State.

Johnson is everything a coach would want out of a modern lineman. He has the size of the typical lineman, coming in at 310 pounds. But watching him move, he is nimble, quick and can get out ahead of a play to turn a modest run into a huge gain. He is the perfect package for an offensive lineman and incredibly valuable in a modern offense. On top of all of that, his physicality is off the charts. Watch how patient he is on this long run against Syracuse.

This year the expectations are high for the senior. He has jumped into NFL Draft talk, and could arguably grow into one of the best offensive lineman in the ACC. If he has a successful year, his stock could skyrocket. He will be an offensive lineman who has been incredibly successful in three different systems, which will give scouts a bevy of information and film.

Zion Johnson is an exciting player, and is our top Boston College player to watch this upcoming.

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #10 Travis Levy

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #9 Marcus Valdez

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #8 Isaiah McDuffie

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #7 Zay Flowers

Top 10 Breakout Eagles #6 Brandon Sebastian

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #5 Hunter Long

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #4 Tyler Vrabel

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #3 David Bailey

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: #2 Max Richardson

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.