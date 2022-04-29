Skip to main content

Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson Drafted by Los Angeles Chargers In the First Round

Johnson is the first Boston College player selected in first round since Chris Lindstrom in 2019

Boston College guard Zion Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The All American was the first Boston College player to be drafted in the first round since guard Chris Lindstrom was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 14th pick in the 2019 draft. 

Johnson, a graduate student, came to Boston College in 2019 after transferring from Davidson. He has earned the reputation of being a physical and athletic guard that should be a late first round to second round draft pick. “He’s an all-around animal,” fellow offensive linemate Ben Petrula said. “Just a beast on the field.” Johnson racked up an impressive list of accolades while at BC including multiple All ACC awards by various publications, and being named All American. 

A durable offensive lineman, Johnson also played up and down the line during his time at Boston College. While more comfortable at guard where he played in 2019 &21, in 2020 he kicked over to tackle. This versatility most likely was an attractive feature for potential NFL clubs.

ZionJohnson

Zion Johnson transferred to BC in 2019

He solidified himself as a first round pick after strong Senior Bowl and NFL Draft Combine workouts. He was named 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week, playing both at guard and at center. His work ethic, interviews and attention to detail caught the attention of many staff and scouts at the event. BC Bulletin staff writer Mitch Wolfe who was at the event said:

"Johnson was one of the first players on the field for every day of practice, every single day. He was working snaps and just doing reps before everyone at practice. Then, he was also always one of the last to leave. He was getting extra snaps with the QBs and at one point he was like working technique with another player." 

ZionJohnson

Johnson can play any of the three positions at the NFL level

At the NFL Combine, Johnson had an incredible bench press to kick off his workouts, besting every other offensive linemen who worked out at the event. In the opening event he crushed fellow guard Kenyon Green from Texas A&M. He finished tops at his position in bench press, 2nd in vertical, and 3rd in the short shuttle. 

