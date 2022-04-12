Zion Johnson: Latest Mock Draft Roundup

A look at where various publications have Zion Johnson landing in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28th-30th, and the Mock Drafts are coming in from all over the internet. Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson has been part of a lot of these projections. As we get closer to the draft, we will give you the destinations these mocks have Johnson landing in.

CBS Sports has Johnson going in the second round with pick 39 to the Chicago Bears. Offensive linemen Bernard Raimann and Tyler Smith going ahead of Johnson.

The Ringer - Pick 26, Tennessee Titans

"The Titans beef up their offensive line by selecting Johnson, a versatile and tenacious blocker who can fill the up-for-grabs left guard spot on Tennessee's line. Johnson also has a close connection to head coach Mike Vrabel, whose son Tyler was Johnson’s teammate and roommate at Boston College."

Walter Football - Pick 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers lost two guards to free agency and retirement this offseason. They replaced one with Shaq Mason, but they still have a hole up front.

Zion Johnson played tackle at Boston College, but his size and length limitations may force him to guard.

Mitch Wolfe (BC Bulletin): #21 New England Patriots

While the Patriots desperately need help at cornerback and wide receiver, the top players at those positions will most likely be gone by the time New England is on the clock. If they decide to stay and pick instead of trading down, Zion Johnson would be an immediate starter at left guard, with Michael Onwenu flipping to the right side. Bill Belichick would have a great appreciation for Johnson’s career progression, versatility, and intelligence.

Mel Kiper (from last week's Mock Draft) - Pick 26, Tennessee Titans

Charles Davis - NFL Davis - Pick 24 Dallas Cowboys

"The Cowboys need to revamp their offensive line and get back to their forceful running days. This powerful and athletic guard will match well with All-Pro stud Zack Martin."

NFL Draft Bible: #25 Buffalo Bills

His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What’s more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks.

