5 Biggest Surprises in College Hockey This Season and Latest Polls: Puck Drop
We're beginning to get into the holiday season, which is usually when the college hockey world starts to get a good feel for which contenders are pretenders, and vice-versa. At this point even the Ivy League has been playing for a while, and although we're still a long way form the postseason, the shine has worn off the preseason rankings for a lot of teams.
In some cases, the moves up and down the rankings have been pretty predictable. For example reigning champion was the preseason top team, and had earned that status, but staying No. 1 didn't seem feasible. The Broncos were upset the night they raised their championship banner, and are 1-3 against ranked opponents. They've dropped to No. 8.
Northeastern was one of those teams that everyone knew could be good this season, but few had a good grasp of where they might fight in the always-difficult Hockey East. Even with the preseason coaches poll the reaction to the Huskies being tied for seventh was "That's too low," but no one could pinpoint which other teams should be moved down. Northeastern simply got to work and after unranked, but receiving votes for the preseason national rankings, is up to No. 12.
Denver looks like Denver (in other words very good, and North Dakota is in that category as well), Wisconsin is up, Arizona State is down, Boston College has kind of been all over the place. But here are the five biggest surprises of the season so far, followed by this week's rankings (with the Wisconsin women still No. 1, but no longer a unanimous selection):
1. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Seriously, what happened? Granted, the Gophers are a really young team, but this is the kind of program that should be in the running for the Final Four each and every year, Instead, they got blown at home Friday to a team that has been a Division I program for just six years. Maybe Long Island is better than we thought, but headlines like: "Gophers hockey reaches new low with embarrassing home loss against LIU" should never happen. Minnesota was the preseason No. 8.
2. Michigan Wolverines
We all knew the Wolverines would be good, but no one quite expected them to be this good. At 11-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten, they lead the nation in scoring by averaging 5.00 goals per game, while only three other teams are averaging more than 4.00. Michigan shot up the rankings from preseason No. 12 to No. 2. All three losses have come in the second game of a series, to Western Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State, so either top teams are either figuring Michigan out and and making adjustments or the Wolverines aren't able to keep their foot down on the pedal like they'd want.
3. Dartmouth Big Green
Darmtouth is second in the nation in scoring offense at 4.33 goals per game, but is also first in scoring defense 1.17 goals per game. Only two other teams are in the top 10 of both, Michigan State and Denver. The only knock on the Big Green is it's only played six games overall, and just one against a ranked opponent (then-No. 17 Cornell on Nov. 8). But when you haven't allowed more than one goal in any conference game ...
4. Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
The Bulldogs have been flying this season and at 11-3 have risen all the way up to No. 4. Did anyone think they'd have a better ranking than the UMD women's team? No. The Plante brothers and the top line are getting a lot of attention, but the Bulldogs are only yielding 1.86 goals per game. That kind of stingy defense will win a lot of games.
5. Boston University Terriers
If you're like, "Wait, Boston University was No. 1 earlier this season," the Terriers haven't been the same since the dramatic loss and sweep to Michigan State on Oct. 18. Since then, BU split against Connecticut, got swept at Maine, and got blitzed over the weekend at Quinnipiac. Overall, the 48 goals allowed are easily the most in Hockey East, with only one other team having yielded more than 33. Consequently, BU has dropped to No. 18, and really shouldn't ranked at all after falling below .500. Having said that, this is a team that could still pull it all together make another monster playoff run.
USCHO Men's Poll
November 17, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
9-1-0
1,000 (50)
1
2
Michigan
11-3-0
927
2
3
Denver
8-3-1
871
4
4
Minnesota Duluth
11-3-0
823
3
5
Penn State
10-4-0
767
5
6
North Dakota
8-4-0
715
6
7
Wisconsin
8-2-2
659
7
8
Western Michigan
7-5-0
637
9
9
Quinnipiac
7-3-2
611
10
10
Maine
7-4-1
567
8
11
Connecticut
6-4-2
484
14
12
Northeastern
7-3-0
378
11
13
Dartmouth
6-0-0
314
19
14
Minnesota State
6-2-4
378
16
15
Boston College
6-4-1
274
18
16
Providence
5-4-2
242
15
17
Massachusetts
7-6-0
211
12
18
Boston University
5-6-1
176
13
19
Cornell
4-2-0
149
20
20
Union
8-2-1
136
NR
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 94, Colorado College 74, Michigan Tech 33, Omaha 19, Harvard 16, Miami 15, RIT 15, St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 3, Arizona State 1
USA Hockey Poll
November 11, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings shortly)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
680 (34)
1
2
Michigan
636
2
3
Minnesota Duluth
572
7
4
Denver
543
11
5
Penn State
530
3
6
North Dakota
495
8
7
Wisconsin
476
9
8
Western Michigan
433
4
9
Quinnipiac
407
5
10
Maine
406
6
11
Northeastern
333
14
12
Boston University
291
13
T 13
Connecticut
244
10
T 13
Massachusetts
244
12
15
Providence
215
15
16
Boston College
129
17
17
Colorado College
104
19
18
Minnesota State
91
18
19
Cornell
81
16
20
Dartmouth
70
NR
Others receiving votes: Miami 52; Ohio State 40; Union 25; Michigan Tech 13; Harvard 10; St. Cloud State 8; Nebraska Omaha, 6; Augustana, 2; Bentley 1; Holy Cross; Long Island 1; Minnesota, 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
November 17, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
12-1-1
295 (16)
1
2
Minnesota
12-2-0
278 (2)
2
3
Ohio State
11-1-0
267 (2)
3
4
Cornell
8-1-0
222
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
10-4-0
219
5
6
Penn State
14-0-0
214
6
7
Quinnipiac
12-1-1
185
7
8
Northeastern
10-2-0
153
8
9
Connecticut
8-3-1
138
9
10
St. Cloud State
4-9-1
95
10
11
Clarkson
7-5-1
84
12
12
Brown
7-2-1
72
13
13
Colgate
6-7-1
67
14
14
Yale
6-3-0
56
10
15
St. Thomas
8-8-0
18
15
Others receiving votes: Boston College 16, Princeton 13, Mercyhurst 4, St. Lawrence 2, Minnesota State 1, RIT 1
Women's USA Hockey Poll
November 11, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday when released)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
284 (18)
1
2
Minnesota
259
2
3
Ohio State
253 (1)
3
4
Cornell
226
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
203
5
6
Penn State
193
6
7
Quinnipiac
175
7
8
Connecticut
135
8
9
Northeastern
132
9
10
Yake
82
13
11
Clarkson
81
10
12
St. Cloud State
75
11
13
Brown
50
15
14
Colgate
39
12
15
St. Thomas
32
14
Others receiving votes: Princeton 21; Minnesota State 18; Mercyhurst 15; Boston College 6, Holy Cross 1.