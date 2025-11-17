BC Bulletin

5 Biggest Surprises in College Hockey This Season and Latest Polls: Puck Drop

There wasn't much change in the rankings this week, although there's no longer a unanimous No. 1 team in women's hockey

Christopher Walsh

Denver forward Rieger Lorenz scores on Alaska Anchorage goaltender Tyler Krivtsov on Oct. 31, 2025.
Denver forward Rieger Lorenz scores on Alaska Anchorage goaltender Tyler Krivtsov on Oct. 31, 2025. / Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative

We're beginning to get into the holiday season, which is usually when the college hockey world starts to get a good feel for which contenders are pretenders, and vice-versa. At this point even the Ivy League has been playing for a while, and although we're still a long way form the postseason, the shine has worn off the preseason rankings for a lot of teams.

In some cases, the moves up and down the rankings have been pretty predictable. For example reigning champion was the preseason top team, and had earned that status, but staying No. 1 didn't seem feasible. The Broncos were upset the night they raised their championship banner, and are 1-3 against ranked opponents. They've dropped to No. 8.

Northeastern was one of those teams that everyone knew could be good this season, but few had a good grasp of where they might fight in the always-difficult Hockey East. Even with the preseason coaches poll the reaction to the Huskies being tied for seventh was "That's too low," but no one could pinpoint which other teams should be moved down. Northeastern simply got to work and after unranked, but receiving votes for the preseason national rankings, is up to No. 12.

Denver looks like Denver (in other words very good, and North Dakota is in that category as well), Wisconsin is up, Arizona State is down, Boston College has kind of been all over the place. But here are the five biggest surprises of the season so far, followed by this week's rankings (with the Wisconsin women still No. 1, but no longer a unanimous selection):

1. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Gophers goaltender Luca Di Pasquo at Mariucci Arena.
Minnesota Gophers goaltender Luca Di Pasquo at Mariucci Arena. / NCAA/Minnesota Athletics

Seriously, what happened? Granted, the Gophers are a really young team, but this is the kind of program that should be in the running for the Final Four each and every year, Instead, they got blown at home Friday to a team that has been a Division I program for just six years. Maybe Long Island is better than we thought, but headlines like: "Gophers hockey reaches new low with embarrassing home loss against LIU" should never happen. Minnesota was the preseason No. 8.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defenseman Tyler Duke.
Mar 7, 2025; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defenseman Tyler Duke (5) and Penn State defense Cade Christenson (27) battle for the puck in the third period of a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game at Yost Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

We all knew the Wolverines would be good, but no one quite expected them to be this good. At 11-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten, they lead the nation in scoring by averaging 5.00 goals per game, while only three other teams are averaging more than 4.00. Michigan shot up the rankings from preseason No. 12 to No. 2. All three losses have come in the second game of a series, to Western Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State, so either top teams are either figuring Michigan out and and making adjustments or the Wolverines aren't able to keep their foot down on the pedal like they'd want.

3. Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green forward Cam MacDonald
Dartmouth Big Green forward Cam MacDonald / Dartmouth Athletics

Darmtouth is second in the nation in scoring offense at 4.33 goals per game, but is also first in scoring defense 1.17 goals per game. Only two other teams are in the top 10 of both, Michigan State and Denver. The only knock on the Big Green is it's only played six games overall, and just one against a ranked opponent (then-No. 17 Cornell on Nov. 8). But when you haven't allowed more than one goal in any conference game ...

4. Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs

UMD Bulldogs hockey sophomore forward Max Plante.
UMD Bulldogs hockey sophomore forward Max Plante. / NCAA/UMD Athletics

The Bulldogs have been flying this season and at 11-3 have risen all the way up to No. 4. Did anyone think they'd have a better ranking than the UMD women's team? No. The Plante brothers and the top line are getting a lot of attention, but the Bulldogs are only yielding 1.86 goals per game. That kind of stingy defense will win a lot of games.

5. Boston University Terriers

Boston University sophomore Cole Eiserman.
Boston University sophomore Cole Eiserman. / NCAA/Boston University Athletics

If you're like, "Wait, Boston University was No. 1 earlier this season," the Terriers haven't been the same since the dramatic loss and sweep to Michigan State on Oct. 18. Since then, BU split against Connecticut, got swept at Maine, and got blitzed over the weekend at Quinnipiac. Overall, the 48 goals allowed are easily the most in Hockey East, with only one other team having yielded more than 33. Consequently, BU has dropped to No. 18, and really shouldn't ranked at all after falling below .500. Having said that, this is a team that could still pull it all together make another monster playoff run.

USCHO Men's Poll

November 17, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

9-1-0

1,000 (50)

1

2

Michigan

11-3-0

927

2

3

Denver

8-3-1

871

4

4

Minnesota Duluth

11-3-0

823

3

5

Penn State

10-4-0

767

5

6

North Dakota

8-4-0

715

6

7

Wisconsin

8-2-2

659

7

8

Western Michigan

7-5-0

637

9

9

Quinnipiac

7-3-2

611

10

10

Maine

7-4-1

567

8

11

Connecticut

6-4-2

484

14

12

Northeastern

7-3-0

378

11

13

Dartmouth

6-0-0

314

19

14

Minnesota State

6-2-4

378

16

15

Boston College

6-4-1

274

18

16

Providence

5-4-2

242

15

17

Massachusetts

7-6-0

211

12

18

Boston University

5-6-1

176

13

19

Cornell

4-2-0

149

20

20

Union

8-2-1

136

NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 94, Colorado College 74, Michigan Tech 33, Omaha 19, Harvard 16, Miami 15, RIT 15, St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 3, Arizona State 1

USA Hockey Poll

November 11, 2025 (Will be updated with new rankings shortly)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan

636

2

3

Minnesota Duluth

572

7

4

Denver

543

11

5

Penn State

530

3

6

North Dakota

495

8

7

Wisconsin

476

9

8

Western Michigan

433

4

9

Quinnipiac

407

5

10

Maine

406

6

11

Northeastern

333

14

12

Boston University

291

13

T 13

Connecticut

244

10

T 13

Massachusetts

244

12

15

Providence

215

15

16

Boston College

129

17

17

Colorado College

104

19

18

Minnesota State

91

18

19

Cornell

81

16

20

Dartmouth

70

NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 52; Ohio State 40; Union 25; Michigan Tech 13; Harvard 10; St. Cloud State 8; Nebraska Omaha, 6; Augustana, 2; Bentley 1; Holy Cross; Long Island 1; Minnesota, 1.

Next. Schedule. This Week's Full College Hockey Schedule . dark

USCHO Women's Poll

November 17, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

12-1-1

295 (16)

1

2

Minnesota

12-2-0

278 (2)

2

3

Ohio State

11-1-0

267 (2)

3

4

Cornell

8-1-0

222

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

10-4-0

219

5

6

Penn State

14-0-0

214

6

7

Quinnipiac

12-1-1

185

7

8

Northeastern

10-2-0

153

8

9

Connecticut

8-3-1

138

9

10

St. Cloud State

4-9-1

95

10

11

Clarkson

7-5-1

84

12

12

Brown

7-2-1

72

13

13

Colgate

6-7-1

67

14

14

Yale

6-3-0

56

10

15

St. Thomas

8-8-0

18

15

Others receiving votes: Boston College 16, Princeton 13, Mercyhurst 4, St. Lawrence 2, Minnesota State 1, RIT 1

Women's USA Hockey Poll

November 11, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday when released)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

284 (18)

1

2

Minnesota

259

2

3

Ohio State

253 (1)

3

4

Cornell

226

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

203

5

6

Penn State

193

6

7

Quinnipiac

175

7

8

Connecticut

135

8

9

Northeastern

132

9

10

Yake

82

13

11

Clarkson

81

10

12

St. Cloud State

75

11

13

Brown

50

15

14

Colgate

39

12

15

St. Thomas

32

14

Others receiving votes: Princeton 21; Minnesota State 18; Mercyhurst 15; Boston College 6, Holy Cross 1.

SEE ALSO: Last week's polls

feed

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/Hockey-hub