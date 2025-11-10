BC Bulletin

Unanimity Hits College Hockey with Michigan St., Wisconsin Women Clear No. 1 Teams

The only doubt with this week's rankings was whether the Spartans would get every first-place vote like the Badgers have been in women's college hockey.

Christopher Walsh

Michigan State men's hockey
Michigan State men's hockey / Michigan State Athletics

Ladies and gentleman, we have an accord. Total agreement in the college hockey polls that Michigan State is No. 1 on the men's side, and Wisconsin is the team to beat among the women. On Monday, after sweeping then-No. 3 Penn State over the weekend, the Spartans received all 50 first-place votes in the USCHO.com rankings, and all 34 in the USA Hockey poll in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, while the reigning-champion Badgers continued to land all 20 first-place votes in the women's rankings.

The voters really had no choice. Between sweeping then-No. 1 Boston University in late October, and dispatching the Nittany Lions, Michigan State outscored its opponents 15-6 in those high-profile games. The Spartans' lone setback was the season-opening loss to New Hampshire, 4-3.

Meanwhile, the nearest team last week, Michigan, split games aginst Wisconsin. Then No. 4 Western Michigan was swept at home by Denver. No. 5 Quinnipiac scheduled three games last week and went 1-1-1 against unranked teams, defeating Brown, losing at Yale and tying Alaska.

Consequently, the big shakeup in men's rankings was with the vacuum, with the Wolverines staying at No. 2, but Penn State falling to No. 5, reigning champion Western Michigan to No. 9, and Quinnipiac to No. 10.

With NCHC teams UMD and Denver moving into the top four, Maine is the top Eastern team at No. 8, followed by the Bobcats (Penn State may be in Pennsylvania, but plays in the Western base Big Ten). The rankings are almost the exact opposite in the bottom half of the top 20, with eight teams from the East and two from the West (Minnesota State and Colorado College).

The newest addition to the rankings is No. 19 Dartmouth, which is off to a 4-0 start after defeating Colgate and then-No. 17 Cornell over the weekend.

USCHO.Men's Poll

November 10, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

7-1-0

1,000 (50)

1

2

Michigan

10-2-0

933

2

3

Minnesota Duluth

10-2-0

809

7

4

Denver

6-3-1

765

9

5

Penn State

9-3-0

758

3

6

North Dakota

7-3-0

721

8

7

Wisconsin

7-1-2

691

10

8

Maine

6-3-1

659

6

9

Western Michigan

5-5-0

637

4

10

Quinnipiac

6-3-2

545

5

11

Northeastern

7-1-0

463

14

12

Massachusetts

7-4-0

415

13

13

Boston University

5-5-1

407

12

14

Connecticut

4-4-2

346

11

15

Providence

4-3-2

326

15

16

Minnesota State

4-2-4

189

16

17

Colorado College

6-3-1

170

20

18

Boston College

4-4-1

147

18

19

Dartmouth

4-0-0

113

NR

20

Cornell

2-2-0

107

17

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 102, Miami 78, Union 38, Michigan Tech 25, St. Cloud State 16, Omaha 14, Bentley 8, Harvard 8, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 2, RIT 2, Arizona State 1

USA Hockey Poll

November 10, 2025

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan

636

2

3

Minnesota Duluth

572

7

4

Denver

543

11

5

Penn State

530

3

6

North Dakota

495

8

7

Wisconsin

476

9

8

Western Michigan

433

4

9

Quinnipiac

407

5

10

Maine

406

6

11

Northeastern

333

14

12

Boston University

291

13

T 13

Connecticut

244

10

T 13

Massachusetts

244

12

15

Providence

215

15

16

Boston College

129

17

17

Colorado College

104

19

18

Minnesota State

91

18

19

Cornell

81

16

20

Dartmouth

70

NR

Others receiving votes: Miami 52; Ohio State 40; Union 25; Michigan Tech 13; Harvard 10; St. Cloud State 8; Nebraska Omaha, 6; Augustana, 2; Bentley 1; Holy Cross; Long Island 1; Minnesota, 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

November 10, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

11-1-0

300 (20)

1

2

Minnesota

10-2-0

274

2

3

Ohio State

9-1-0

265

3

4

Cornell

7-0-0

236

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

8-4-0

212

5

6

Penn State

12-0-0

208

6

7

Quinnipiac

12-1-1

183

7

8

Northeastern

8-2-0

151

9

9

Connecticut

8-3-1

145

8

10

St. Cloud State

4-8-0

86

10

11

Yale

5-2-0

86

12

12

Clarkson

6-5-1

76

11

13

Brown

5-2-1

45

15

14

Colage

5-6-1

40

13

15

St. Thomas

8-6

31

14

Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 17, Princeton 17, Minnesota State 12, Boston College 11, St. Lawrence 5

Women's USA Hockey Poll

November 4, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

284 (18)

1

2

Minnesota

257

3

3

Ohio State

255 (1)

2

4

Cornell

225

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

207

5

6

Penn State

191

6

7

Quinnipiac

175

7

8

Connecticut

141

9

9

Northeastern

112

12

10

Clarkson

100

9

11

St. Cloud State

77

11

12

Colgate

72

10

13

Yale

60

T13

14

St. Thomas

57

T13

15

Brown

37

15

Others receiving votes: Princeton 12; Minnesota State 8; Mercyhurst 7; Dartmouth 2; Boston College 1.

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

