Unanimity Hits College Hockey with Michigan St., Wisconsin Women Clear No. 1 Teams
Ladies and gentleman, we have an accord. Total agreement in the college hockey polls that Michigan State is No. 1 on the men's side, and Wisconsin is the team to beat among the women. On Monday, after sweeping then-No. 3 Penn State over the weekend, the Spartans received all 50 first-place votes in the USCHO.com rankings, and all 34 in the USA Hockey poll in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, while the reigning-champion Badgers continued to land all 20 first-place votes in the women's rankings.
The voters really had no choice. Between sweeping then-No. 1 Boston University in late October, and dispatching the Nittany Lions, Michigan State outscored its opponents 15-6 in those high-profile games. The Spartans' lone setback was the season-opening loss to New Hampshire, 4-3.
Meanwhile, the nearest team last week, Michigan, split games aginst Wisconsin. Then No. 4 Western Michigan was swept at home by Denver. No. 5 Quinnipiac scheduled three games last week and went 1-1-1 against unranked teams, defeating Brown, losing at Yale and tying Alaska.
Consequently, the big shakeup in men's rankings was with the vacuum, with the Wolverines staying at No. 2, but Penn State falling to No. 5, reigning champion Western Michigan to No. 9, and Quinnipiac to No. 10.
With NCHC teams UMD and Denver moving into the top four, Maine is the top Eastern team at No. 8, followed by the Bobcats (Penn State may be in Pennsylvania, but plays in the Western base Big Ten). The rankings are almost the exact opposite in the bottom half of the top 20, with eight teams from the East and two from the West (Minnesota State and Colorado College).
The newest addition to the rankings is No. 19 Dartmouth, which is off to a 4-0 start after defeating Colgate and then-No. 17 Cornell over the weekend.
USCHO.Men's Poll
November 10, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
7-1-0
1,000 (50)
1
2
Michigan
10-2-0
933
2
3
Minnesota Duluth
10-2-0
809
7
4
Denver
6-3-1
765
9
5
Penn State
9-3-0
758
3
6
North Dakota
7-3-0
721
8
7
Wisconsin
7-1-2
691
10
8
Maine
6-3-1
659
6
9
Western Michigan
5-5-0
637
4
10
Quinnipiac
6-3-2
545
5
11
Northeastern
7-1-0
463
14
12
Massachusetts
7-4-0
415
13
13
Boston University
5-5-1
407
12
14
Connecticut
4-4-2
346
11
15
Providence
4-3-2
326
15
16
Minnesota State
4-2-4
189
16
17
Colorado College
6-3-1
170
20
18
Boston College
4-4-1
147
18
19
Dartmouth
4-0-0
113
NR
20
Cornell
2-2-0
107
17
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 102, Miami 78, Union 38, Michigan Tech 25, St. Cloud State 16, Omaha 14, Bentley 8, Harvard 8, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 2, RIT 2, Arizona State 1
USA Hockey Poll
November 10, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
680 (34)
1
2
Michigan
636
2
3
Minnesota Duluth
572
7
4
Denver
543
11
5
Penn State
530
3
6
North Dakota
495
8
7
Wisconsin
476
9
8
Western Michigan
433
4
9
Quinnipiac
407
5
10
Maine
406
6
11
Northeastern
333
14
12
Boston University
291
13
T 13
Connecticut
244
10
T 13
Massachusetts
244
12
15
Providence
215
15
16
Boston College
129
17
17
Colorado College
104
19
18
Minnesota State
91
18
19
Cornell
81
16
20
Dartmouth
70
NR
Others receiving votes: Miami 52; Ohio State 40; Union 25; Michigan Tech 13; Harvard 10; St. Cloud State 8; Nebraska Omaha, 6; Augustana, 2; Bentley 1; Holy Cross; Long Island 1; Minnesota, 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
November 10, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
11-1-0
300 (20)
1
2
Minnesota
10-2-0
274
2
3
Ohio State
9-1-0
265
3
4
Cornell
7-0-0
236
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
8-4-0
212
5
6
Penn State
12-0-0
208
6
7
Quinnipiac
12-1-1
183
7
8
Northeastern
8-2-0
151
9
9
Connecticut
8-3-1
145
8
10
St. Cloud State
4-8-0
86
10
11
Yale
5-2-0
86
12
12
Clarkson
6-5-1
76
11
13
Brown
5-2-1
45
15
14
Colage
5-6-1
40
13
15
St. Thomas
8-6
31
14
Others receiving votes: Mercyhurst 17, Princeton 17, Minnesota State 12, Boston College 11, St. Lawrence 5
Women's USA Hockey Poll
November 4, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
284 (18)
1
2
Minnesota
257
3
3
Ohio State
255 (1)
2
4
Cornell
225
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
207
5
6
Penn State
191
6
7
Quinnipiac
175
7
8
Connecticut
141
9
9
Northeastern
112
12
10
Clarkson
100
9
11
St. Cloud State
77
11
12
Colgate
72
10
13
Yale
60
T13
14
St. Thomas
57
T13
15
Brown
37
15
Others receiving votes: Princeton 12; Minnesota State 8; Mercyhurst 7; Dartmouth 2; Boston College 1.
