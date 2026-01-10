Providence Punishes Maine, Colorado College stuns No. 4 UND: Puck Drop

Sophomore defenseman Philippe Blais-Savoie scored two minutes into overtime to help lead Colorado College to a 3-2 upset over No. 4 North Dakota to snap a five-game winless streak on Friday night at Ed Robson Arena.

He took a cross-ice pass from Wilson Björck and fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to hand freshman UND goaltender Jan Spunar his first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, senior goaltender Kaidan Mbereko had a season-high 37 saves for the Tigers, who were outshot 38-26 for the game, and 17-7 in the third period. Ryan Alexander and Drew Montgomery also scored for Colorado College, which is 6-1-1 in the last eight games against the Fighting Hawks, tying the best eight-game stretch against UND in program history.

Elsewhere:

• No. 12 Maine's resurgence efforts hit a more than a pothole as freshman Roger McQueen scored two goals, freshman Julius Sumpf had a career-high three assists, and freshman goaltender Jack Parson made 26 saves as No. 18 Providence posted a dominating 6-1 victory. The Friars were 3-for-7 on the power play.

• Senior forward Liam Vlanete had two goals, while Iiro Hakkarainen and Zaccharya Wisdom both scored one and freshman goaltender Hampton Slukynsky made a career-high 35 saves as No. 6 Western Michigan won at No. 7 Denver, 4-1. The Broncos set an early tone by scoring 55 seconds into the first period. The Pioneers are 0-3-1 over their last four games

• Eve Gascon made 38 saves and No. 8 UMD slowed No. 1 Wisconsin enough to secure a 1-1 tie, and then Josie St. Martin had the decisive goal in the shootout for the extra point in the WCHA standings.

"I think right from the very get go, I thought our team was playing with confidence," UMD head coach Laura Schuler said in a release. "Playing connected especially like we were not afraid to play in our defensive zone. That's obviously a really talented team, and our structure was awesome, right? Right from the drop of the pock from the beginning of the game, all the way through to the end. So that was a really fun game for me as a coach to watch them execute like that. I think that was like one of the most complete games that we've played so far."

Puck Drop: Saturday, January 10, 2025

• Updates over issues surrounding the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena continue to emerge ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, with two key NHL players chiming in about the concerns. See Break Away On SI for more.

• An NHL.com poll of members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association had former Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini third in the race for the Hart Trophy as league MVP behind Nathan McKinnon and Connor McDavid. "You saw it right away. What he's been doing is obviously very exciting for this city and this organization and the fans and for us players as well," Sharks defenseman John Klingberg said of Celebrini. "Ever since Day 1, I think he has been driving the bus. It is easy to follow him."

• Bowl Green landed a group of commitments including RW Grady and D Jackson Schaefer of the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 16U AAA for 2028, RW Matt Soto of the Peterborough Petes (OHL) for 2027, and RW Chase Coughlan of the Sudbury Wolves (OHL) for 2026. C Olivers Murnieks of the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL is heading to Boston College in 2027, and LW Oleg Kulebyakin of the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) will play for UMass in 2027.

Men's College Hockey Friday Scores AHA

Sacred Heart 5, Niagara 4 (OT)

Mercyhurst 3, Army 0

Bentley 5, Air Force 1

RIT 4, Robert Morris 1



Big Ten

No. 9 Penn State 3, Minnesota 0

No. 2 Michigan State 6, Ohio State 2

No. 1 Michigan 5, Notre Dame 2



CCHA

Bowling Green 3, Ferris State 1

No. 17 Augustana 3, Northern Michigan 0

Michigan Tech 5, Bemidji State 2



ECAC

Clarkson 3, Brown 2

No. 11 Dartmouth 5, Harvard 4

No. 20 Princeton 5, RPI 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 7, Union 2

Yale 8, St. Lawrence 1



Hockey East

UMass Lowell 5, No. 10 Connecticut 3

No. 19 Boston University 1, Massachusetts 0

No. 18 Providence 6, No. 12 Maine 1

Vermont 3, No. 16 Northeastern 2



NCHC

Colorado College 3, No. 4 North Dakota 2

No. 6 Western Michigan 4, No. 7 Denver 1

Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 2

Miami 2, Arizona State 0



Non-Conference

No. 14 Cornell, 7, Alaska 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 6, Lindenwood 3

No. 3 Wisconsin 5, Alaska-Anchorage 0



Exhibition

No. 13 Boston College 8, Stonehill 2

Women's College Hockey Friday Scores AHA

RIT 8, Delaware 1

No. 4 Penn State 3, Mercyhurst 0

Syracuse 3, Robert Morris 0



ECAC

No. 11 Clarkson 5, No. 10 Cornell 5 (SO)

No. 14 Yale 3, Dartmouth 0

No. 13 Colgate 6, St. Lawrence 2

Harvard 2, Brown 1 (OT)

No. 7 Quinnipiac 5, Rensselaer 1

No. 9 Princeton 3, Union 1



Hockey East

No. 6 Northeastern 5, Providence 2

Holy Cross 3, Boston College 1

No. 5 UConn 2, Maine, 1

Vermont 4, Merrimack 1



NEWHA

Post 2, Assumption 1

Long Island 4, Saint Michael's 1

Stonehill 4, Saint Anselm 1

Franklin Pierce 3, Sacred Heart 2 (OT)



WCHA

No. 1 Wisconsin 1, No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1 (SO)

St. Thomas 2, Bemidji State 1

No. 2 Ohio State 4, No. 15 St. Cloud State 0

No. 3 Minnesota 11, No. 12 Minnesota State 3

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Saturday Schedule AHA

Army at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Niagara, 5 p.m. ET

Bentley at Air Force, 5 p.m. MT

Robert Morris at RIT, 5 p.m.ET



Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan State at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota at No. 9 Penn State, BTen 6 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at No. 1 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET



CCHA

St. Thomas at No. 15 Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 17 Augustana at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

Michigan Tech at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

Bowling Green at Ferris State, 7 p.m. ET



ECAC

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m. ET

Union at No. 20 Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Massachusetts at No. 19 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

No. 12 Maine at No. 18 Providence, 6 p.m. ET

No. 10 UConn at UMass Lowell, NESN 6 p.m. ET

No. 16 Northeastern at Vermont, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Miami at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT

No. 4 North Dakota at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

No. 6 Western Michigan at No. 7 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at Omaha, 7 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Alaska-Anchorage at No. 3 Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Alaska at No. 14 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Holy Cross, NESN+, 7 p.m. ET

Women's College Hockey Saturday Schedule AHA

No. 4 Penn State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET

Syracuse at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 11 Clarkson at No. 13 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

St. Lawrence at No. 10 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

No. 14 Yale at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 Princeton at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Quinnipiac at Union, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 UConn at Maine, 4 p.m. ET

Boston University at New Hampshire, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Saint Michael's at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Saint Anselm at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Post at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 2 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 15 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 12 Minnesota State at No. 3 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History:

January 10, 1898: Hall of Fame left wing George Hay was born in Listowel, Ontario.

January 10, 1938: Hall of Fame left wing Frank Mahovlich was born in Timmins, Ontario.

January 10, 1951: Minnesota defenseman Bill Butters was born in St. Paul, Minn.

January 10, 1960: Hall of Fame defenseman/forward Jack Laviolette, the first captain, coach, and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, died in Montreal. He was 80.

January 10, 1960: Defenseman John Carlson, who has played for Team USA in numerous international tournaments, was born in Natick, Mass.

January 10, 1967: Michigan State center/right wing Danton Cole was born in Pontiac, Mich.

January 10, 1967: Providence defenseman Jeff Serowik was born in Manchester, N.H.

January 10, 1981: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson was named team captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

January 10, 1982: Wisconsin defenseman Tom Gilbert was born in Bloomington, Minn.

January 10, 1983: The Ralston Purina Company announced the sale of the St. Louis Blues to a group in Saskatoon. However, the NHL Board of Governors rejected the deal. Eventually, a deal was worked out to allow Harry Ornest to buy the franchise.

January 10, 1987: Former Minnesota and Miracle on Ice defenseman Mike Ramsey had a goal and three assists to notch his 200th career NHL point as Buffalo won at Los Angeles 8-5.

January 10, 1989: With four assists during the Kings’ 5-4 victory over the Oilers, Wayne Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time leading scorer in combined regular season and playoff points with 2,011. Gordie Howe set the old mark with 26 seasons, while Gretzky did it in 11. Meanwhile, former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson scored his 350th goal in the loss.

January 10, 1993: Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley played in his 800th NHL game. He had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg defeated visiting Pittsburgh 3-2.

January 10, 2002: North Dakota defenseman Tyler Kleven was born in Fargo, N.D.

January 10, 2004: Boston University right wing Devin Kaplan was born in Bridgewater, N.J.

January 10, 2004: Former Minnesota left wing Craig Johnson was claimed off waivers from Anaheim by Toronto.

January 10, 2008: Alex Ovechkin agreed to a 13-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals for $124 million. During that time he tallied 567 goals and 1,010 points in 952 games, and won a Stanley Cup.

January 10, 2009: Former North Dakota forward Zach Parise became part of the seventh father-son pair in NHL history in which both had 100-plus goals, as his father J.P. had 238 over 14 seasons. the milestone goal came during New Jerey’s 5-1 win in Los Angeles.

January 10, 2012: Former St. Cloud State center Matt Cullen played in career NHL game No. 1,000. He had a goal and got the game-clinching shootout goal as the Minnesota Wild edged the San Jose Sharks, 5-4.

January 10, 2016: Alex Ovechkin notched his 500th NHL goal, in his 801st game, making him the fifth fastest to the milestone.

January 10, 2019: Former Maine right wing John Tortorella Became the first U.S.-born head coach in NHL history to reach the 600-win plateau as Columbus defeated Nashville 4-3.

January 10, 2022: Former Colorado College defenseman Nate Prosser announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NHL.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“The greatest thing about hockey was not winning championships or medals but the people I met along the way. My youth hockey days consisted of playing on boys teams and I had an incredible group of friends and teammates. Thanks for not treating me any differently for being the only girl, sometimes having to protect me but most importantly, you always included me.” Krissy Wendell-Pohl (Minnesota)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Coach Whittingham!



New @UMichFootball coach Kyle Whittingham dropped the puck at tonight’s @umichhockey game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wcLFHO9zEN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2026