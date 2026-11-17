Michigan is back atop the polls this week, which was not a surprise after Wisconsin followed in the Wolverines’ skates and took its first (and only) loss to Ohio State to fall from No.1.

It was far from unanimous, yet Michigan still dominated the voting. In the USCHO.com Poll (see below) it landed 39 first-place votes, while Wisconsin had nine and Dartmouth had two while sill finishing sixth. USA Hockey College Hockey Poll, in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, had the Wolverines with 31 first-place votes, while the Badgers got two, and the Big Green landed one and at No. 9.

The fun for fans is that Michigan has a huge home-and-home series with rival Michigan State this weekend, and a home showdown with Wisconsin on Dec. 4-5. Those teams will also play again in February, per the six-team Big Ten scheduling. The Wolverines have already played a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown when it swept Denver at Magness Arena.

Boston University actually boasts the most drafted players on its roster this season with 19, while Michigan State has 17, and Michigan and Denver are tied at 16 (Wisconsin has nine). So instead of just saying that the Wolverines have a lot of talent, here are five reasons why they’re the team to beat this season (and note that we’ll do a Badgers version in the near future):

1) The offense is on another level. Michigan leads the nation with 60 goals, eight more than then next-best team in that category. It’s also first in shooting percentage (15.7). Junior Michael Hage leads the nation with 26 points and senior Jayden Perron is second at 24. No one else has more than 19.

2) The power play. Things clicked against Penn State on Saturday when Michigan had a school-record seven power-play goals in an 8–3 victory at Yost Ice Arena. The Division I record single-game is eight (Maine vs. UMass Lowell, March 3, 1990), and the collegiate record is 10 (Adrian College vs. Concordia, Feb. 18, 2023).

So the Wolverines lead all teams in power-play goals this season, right? Nope. Union has 16, while Michigan and Wisconsin are tied for second with 15. Overall, its power-play percentage jumped from 22.2 to 33.6 percent, which is fifth in the nation, and there’s still room for improvement.

3) The “Close Game” Analytic: It’s a statistical measurement of how a team performs in tight games, usually meaning a one-goal difference during the first two periods and tied in the third period and overtime. In those situations, Michigan has scored 23 goals and yielded just six. That 79.3 percent of those goals is only second to Wisconsin (15 for, two against, 88.2 percent). Trailing them at the top is Army, Michigan State, Providence, Quinnipiac, Western Michigan, Harvard, Denver and Minnesota Duluth. Among them, only the Crimson in not in this week’s top 20 rankings.

4) Freshman defenseman Landon DuPont has already demonstrated why he could be the first selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, and is getting better. He had four assists in that 8-3 win, giving him 14 on the season. He’s fourth nationally in scoring by a freshman, and the only defenseman ahead of him is Denver Daxon Rudolph, who has scored a goal in five straight game and has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points.

5) Goaltending: Jack Ivankovic, a second-round draft selection by the Nashville Predators, was the first to reach 10 wins this season. He has a 2.45 goals-against-average and .916 save percentage. He’s going to give up a little more due to Michigan’s system, but last year he had a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage despite suffering a midseason injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. If he starts posting those kind of numbers again and the Wolverines will be very tough to beat.

College Ranking Notes • Dartmouth’s national ranking of sixth is the highest in program history.

• Augustana dropped without losing a game, or having a tie this past weekend.

• There are four Michigan teams in the top 15.

• The NCHC leads the nation with six ranked teams. Hockey East has five, but none are in the top 10.

• Moved up the most: Northeastern

• Moved down the most: Michigan State

• Most overrated per NPI: Denver

• Most underrated per NPI: Arny

USCHO.com Poll: Week 7

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Michigan 10-1 987 (39) 2 2 Wisconsin 8-1 941 (9) 1 3 Denver 9-2-1 873 3 4 Western Michigan 8-2-1 805 6 5 Minnesota Duluth 9-3-2 728 7 6 Dartmouth 6-0 677 (2) 11 7 North Dakota 7-3-1 658 8 8 Quinnipac 8-3 652 5 9 Michigan State 6-3-1 640 4 10 Augustana 9-0-3 626 9 11 Providence 8-2 607 10 12 Colorado college 7-4-1 406 12 13T Boston University 7-4 324 13 13T Northeastern 6-2 324 19 15 Michigan Tech 7-3-2 320 14 16 Army 8-2 281 18 17 Merrimack 6-3-2 203 15 18 Miami 8-4 160 17 19 Minnesota 5-4-3 72 NR 20 Maine 6-5-1 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 47, Vermont 39, Harvard 24, Union 12, Notre Dame 9, Cornell 8, Boston College 4, Bentley 2, Bowling Green 2, Arizona State 1, Niagara 1

USA Hockey Poll: Week 7

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Michigan 673 (31) 2 2 Wisconsin 633 (2) 1 3 Denver 612 3 4 Western Michigan 542 6 5 Minnesota Duluth 501 T7 6 North Dakota 468 T7 7 Quinnipiac 451 5 8 Michigan State 445 4 9 Dartmouth 437 (1) 11 10 Augustana 424 10 11 Providence 419 9 12 Colorado College 262 13 13 Boston University 261 12 14 Michigan Tech 216 15 15 Northeastern 204 20 16 Army 164 NR 17 Merrimack 146 14 18 Miami 99 17 19 Minnesota 66 19 20 Vermont 26 18

Others receiving votes: University of Maine, 22; Ohio State University, 20; Harvard University, 16; Cornell University, 13; University of Connecticut, 10; Union College, 9; University of New Hampshire, 1.

USCHO.com Women's Poll: Week 9

Rank Team Record Points (First) Prev. 1 Ohio State 13-1 300 (20) 1 2 Minnesota 11-1 277 2 3 Wisconsin 10-2 261 3 4 Princeton 8-0 235 4 5 Northeastern 10-1-2 220 6 6 Quinnipiac 11-2-1 207 5 7 Penn State 10-4 150 7 8 Clarkson 13-3 149 10 9 Connecticut 8-4-2 117 11 10T Colgate 9-5 115 8 10T St. Cloud State 8-6 115 9 12 Minnesota Duluth 6-6 99 11 13 Yale 3-3-2 60 13 14 Cornell 5-4-1 46 14 15 Mercyhurst 10-6-1 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Boston College 12, Brown 7, Harvard 2

Puck Drop: Tuesday, November 11, 2026

The Women’s National Team closed out the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship just as it began, in dominating fashion, by defeating Canada in the gold-medal game in Denmark, 6-2. Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek both scored two goals, Lacey Eden had one and Hayley Scamurra netted an empty-netter to wrap up Team USA’s 12th World title. Pannek was named U.S. Player of the Game, and Team USA outshot Canada, 27-20. The U.S went 7-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents 56-4.

The textbook definition of a highlight reel goal 😮‍💨#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/8T3Hd8xlMx — USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 16, 2026

The U.S. completed the 2006 international hockey season having won both the men’s and women’s gold medals, the women’s world championship and the under-18 women’s world championship. Canada finished without any gold medals for the first time since 2017. All four silver medals were to the U.S. Per TSN, Scamurra (Northeastern) becomes the only woman to ever win Olympic Gold, the Walter Cup, and the Women’s Worlds all in the same year.

Tilde Grillfors and Hilda Svensson (both Ohio State) scored in the shootout win for Sweden over Finland in the bronze medal game.

Caroline Harvey was named tournament MVP and best defender at the Women’s World Championship. She, along with goaltender Aerin Frankel and Knight were named Tournament Directorate Three Best Players. Harvey and Knight were also named to the Women’s Worlds Media All-Star Team. Taylor Fox notched her 13th assist of the tournament to set a Women’s World Championship record.

According to the NCAA Academic Impact of Multiple Transfers in Division I Report, Division I student-athletes who transfer multiple times graduate at significantly lower rates than those who stay at one school or transfer just once. Athletes who don’t transfer have a graduation rate of 88 percent, compared to 81 percent for those who transfer once. The rate drops another 10 percent, or 17 percent total, to 71 with multiple transfers.

Former Providence player and New Jersey Devils general manager has joined the Florida Panthers front office as the Senior Advisor to the General Manager.

Recruiting updates: Center Drew Bate, currently with Saginaw (OHL) committed to Notre Dame for 2029-30. Defenseman Brek Liske (Everett, WHL) committed to Wisconsin for 2027-28, defenseman Kalib Capecci (Des Moines, USHL) committed to Army for 2027-28, and goaltender Andrew Bely (New Jersey, NAHL) is heading to Air Force for 2028-29.

College Hockey Scores No games scheduled

Today’s College Hockey Schedule WOMEN

Non-Conference

Colgate at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 17, 1877: Frank Calder, the first NHL president, was born in Bristol, England.



November 17, 1918: Chester Titein, who enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Service after playing three years at MIT, died in a plane crash.



November 17, 1926: The Chicago Blackhawks played their first NHL game and defeated the Toronto St. Patricks 4-1.



November 17, 1967: The Bemidji State University Fieldhouse and hockey rink opened.



November 17, 1970: Former Michigan defenseman Chris Tamer was born in Dearborn, Mich.



November 17, 1979: Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky opposed each other for the first of four times. The 51-year-old Howe had an assist in the Hartford Whalers’ 4-0 victory over Edmonton. It was the only point he’d record playing against Gretzky (who was 18 at the time).



November 17, 1985: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten had a natural hat trick with three straight goals in the second period of a 5-5 tie between the North Stars and Blackhawks.



November 17, 1992: St. Cloud State defenseman Ethan Prow was born in Sauk Rapids, Minn.



November 17, 1999: Former Minnesota defenseman Ben Clymer scored his first NHL goal and former Colgate center Bruce Gardiner had a goal and an assist, but the Tampa Bay Lightning took a 5-4 loss at Atlanta.



November 17, 2006: Former North Dakota standouts helped lead New Jersey to a 3-2 victory against visiting Ottawa as left wing Zach Parise had a goal and two assists and rookie center Travis Zajac added three assists. Team USA right wing Jamie Langenbrunner had two goals and an assist for the Devils.



November 17, 2011: Former Minnesota State forward David Backes scored two unassisted goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers.



November 17, 2013: The Minnesota women’s team saw its 62-game winning streak end with a 3-2 hime loss to North Dakota.



November 17, 2014: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg, Dominik Hasek, Mike Modano, Pat Burns, referee Bill McCreary and announcer Pat Foley.



November17, 2021: Former United States National Team Development Program defenseman Seth Jones notched his 300th NHL point and played with his brother for the first time as the Chicago Blackhawks skated past Seattle 4-2.



November 17, 2022: Former Maine right wing John Tortorella became the first U.S.-born coach to reach the 1,400-game milestone. However, the Philadelphia Flyers lost 4-1 at Boston.

Hockey Quote of the Day

[On playing roller hockey in a sunken concrete schoolyard on West 49th Street] "I practically lived on roller skates, so it was easy to learn roller hockey. We'd sand down the sides of a roll of electrical tape and use it as a puck. You had to watch yourself going too fast because of the cement walls." Joe Mullen, growing up in Hell’s Kitchen

We'll Leave You With This ...

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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