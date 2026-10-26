Another Wild Week in College Hockey Leads to Power Rankings Shakeup: Puck Drop

Michigan won with .1 seconds remaining against Western Michigan, and Denver took a tie to Boston College. Those teams were 1-2 in our power rankings last week, but every team between 3-6 took at least one loss, with North Dakota getting swept at Minnesota.

Yes, it’s early, but the preseason rankings and the results on the ice are no longer in sync. That and Wisconsin hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves after reaching the national championship game in 2025-26, and is off to a 4-0 start this season including a sweep at then-19 Minnesota State.

Consequently, we’re going to shake things up a little heading into the end of October. There’s also a new Best in the East. Check it out …

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Denver

4. Michigan State

5. Providence

6. Western Michigan

7. North Dakota

8. Quinnipiac

9. Colorado College

10. Augustana



On Deck: Minnesota Duluth, Michigan Tech, Maine, Northeastern, New Hampshire



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Northeastern

5. Quinnipiac

6. Penn State

7. Princeton

8. Colgate

9. St. Cloud State

10. Clarkson

NCAA Percentage Index Top 10 The NPI is used to determine the field and seedings for the NCAA Tournament.



It takes a while for some parts of the NPI formula to take a form hold, like strength of schedule, due to all teams starting with the same baseline. The more games played, the more weight they’ll have.



Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Union

4. Michigan State

5. Quinnipiac

6. Augustana

7. Western Michigan

8. Colorado College

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Army



The Next 5: Northeastern, Providence, Michigan Tech, Maine, New Hampshire



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Cornell

3. Colgate

4. Minnesota

5. St. Cloud State

6. Brown

7. Princeton

8. Wisconsin

9. Northeastern

10. Penn State



The Next 5: Minnesota Duluth, Boston College, Quinnipiac, Clarkson, Vermont

Puck Drop: Monday, October 26, 2026

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (Michigan played his first game back in Vancouver since being traded to Minnesota last season. He took a hard hit on his first shift, heard some “He’s not signing” chant and a video tribute was played (drawing cheers and boos). However, he scored a goal for his 500th point to helped lead a 4-2 victory.

QUINN HUGHES 🤯



He scores against his former team for his 500th career point! pic.twitter.com/D80FaC980H — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2026

With Hockey East going 3-1-1 against other conferences on Saturday, and 7-2-1, it improved to 24-16-2 (.595) against other leagues. Overall, the NCHC is 35-18-3 (.652), with the Big Ten 23-16-1 (.588) as the only conferences above .500.

Forward Landon Sampair committed to Holy Cross (Team APX, UMHSEHL).

Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler (Boston College) was the star of the night by making 33 saves for a 2-1 victory against the Jets in the outdoor 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium. Lane Hutson (Boston University) scored, and Cole Caufield (Wisconsin) had two assists for Montreal.

Talon Sigurdson scored at 2:30 in overtime as Clarkson notched a 2-1 victory against Vermont at Cheel Arena. Clarkson goalkeeper Ben Gaudreau made 29 saves to pick up his first collegiate win.

On the night right wing Dylan Hryckowian (Northeastern) made his NHL debut with the Stars, he didn’t score but his brother Justin (also NU) did in a 6-3 home victory over the Islanders. Jake Oettinger (Boston University) made 16 saves as Dallas won its fifth straight.

This one's for mom's fridge pic.twitter.com/pusd7uOwDX — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 26, 2026

Sunday’s College Hockey Score MEN

Non-Conference



Clarkson 2, Vermont 1 (OT)

Monday’s College Hockey Schedule WOMEN

Non-Conference



Minnesota State at Boston College, 11 a.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 26, 1898: Hall of Fame right wing Harry Oliver was born in Selkirk, Manitoba.



October 26, 1950: UMD left wing Walt Ledingham was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.



October 26, 1956: Northeastern defenseman Jim Walsh was born in Norfolk, Va.



October 26, 1974: The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s second class after opening in 1973 was a big one, with Virgil Johnson, William Moe, Victor Des Jardins, Douglas Everett, John Garrison, Clifford Purpur, Raymond Chaisson, coaches John, Kelley and Victor Heyliger, and referee William Chadwick.



October 26, 1977: Former Denver goaltender Pete LePresti had to stop just 16 shots to notch his fourth career shutout as the Minnesota North Stars stopped visiting Boston 3-0.



October 26, 1978: Holy Cross left wing Patrick Rissmiller was born in Belmont, Mass.



October 26. 1983: St. Lawrence defenseman Drew Bagnall was born in Oakbank, Ontario.



October 26, 1983: Former North Dakota right wing Dave Christian notched his first goal for Washington as the Capitals won in New Jersey, 2-0.



October 26, 1992: Boston University defenseman Adam Clendening was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y.



October 26, 1995: Former Wisconsin defenseman’s game-winning goal in the 5-4 victory for the Ottawa Senators against the Los Angeles Kings was a memorable one as it was from his own blue line with 3:21 remaining in regulation.



October 26, 2006: Former Michigan State goaltender Ryan Miller made 29 saves as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 3-0 to start the season 10-0-0 to tie an NHL record for best start to a season.



October 26, 2019: The Herb Brooks statue was unveiled outside of St. Cloud State University Herb Brooks arena.



October 26, 2011: Mark Johnson, Bob Pulford and Tony Rossi were named the winners of the 2011 Lester Patrick Award, for service to hockey in the United States.



October 26, 1997: Former Boston University left wing Keith Tkachuk scored his 200th NHL goal and Jeremy Roenick netted two goals for No. 300 as the Phoenix Coyotes pummeled the Buffalo Sabres 6-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"There are too many one-hour players. They're waiting for one hour of indoor ice when they could use the natural ice God has given them for five or six hours" John Mariucci (Minnesota)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Jets brought out the leather for the Heritage Classic 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/67os0SNkJL — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 25, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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