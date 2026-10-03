Arizona State Finally Orders Investigation into Mayich Tragedy as Season Opens: Puck Drop

Hours before the Arizona State men’s hockey team opened its 2026-27 season, the university finally initiated an independent investigation 43 days after sophomore transfer Matthew Mayich collapsed during a workout and has since been on life support.

Per the school’s announcement, former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales, will “lead an independent review of the facts that have been identified by the university, attorneys for the Mayich family, attorneys for members of the ASU hockey team, law enforcement agencies and others as appropriate.”

Arizona State has requested the investigation to be completed by December, which is when the hockey team should be approaching midseason.

Earlier this week seven players — anonymously through an attorney due to fear of retaliation — disputed many of the findings of the university’s initial review of the August 20 workout run by former Green Beret Tim Ziesel, and called for the coaching staff to be placed on leave until an investigation separate from the school could be completed.

Mayich’s parents subsequently issued a release declaring their support of the players, but called for head coach Greg Powers and his staff to be “removed while an independent investigation gets to the truth.” Among those echoing their call include both Arizona U.S. senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, legislative committee chairs, the Arizona Board of Regents and other state leaders.

Powers was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday. Assistant coach Mike Corbett, who was also on hand for the Aug. 20 workout, is overseeing the team this weekend. However, an interim coach is expected to be named next week.

With Mayich’s No. 27 jersey on display in the locker room, and the team sporting yellow ribbon helmet stickers and pins to honor their teammate, the Sun Devils began the season on the road in Missouri at Lindenwood.

Transfer center Olivier Houde scored against his former team and Arizona State had power-play goals from Ben Muthersbaugh and Kyle Smolen en route to a 5-0 victory. Sophomore goaltender Samuel Urban notched the shutout as both teams had 37 shots on net. Lindenwood went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The teams will close the non-conference series on Saturday.

First fight song of the season 🔱 pic.twitter.com/F07X9iRIYI — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 3, 2026

Former College Players Who Are Emergency Backup Goaltenders NHL teams are required to have an emergency goaltender who travels with the team this season. Many have other responsibilities with the team, ranking from analyst to being part of the equipment staff



Anaheim Ducks: Devon Bobak, Trinity College (Division III)

Boston Bruins: Kyle Chauvette: New Hampshire

Carolina Hurricanes: Jorge Alves, North Carolina State

Chicago Blackhawks: Jackson Bernard, Adrian College (Division III)

Colorado Avalanche: Will Slohm, Keene State College

Columbus Blue Jackets: Reid Robertson, Manhattanville College, (Division III)

Dallas Stars: Jack Williams, Notre Dame

Edmonton Oilers: Brett Epp, Nichols College (Division III)

Florida Panthers: Noah Altman, Quinnipiac

Los Angeles Kings: Sean Maguire, Boston University

Minnesota Wild: Peter Thome, North Dakota

New Jersey Devils: Kyle Shapiro, Southern Maine (Division III)

New York Islanders: Thomas Sullivan, Stony Brook

New York Rangers: Remington Keopple, Cornell

Philadelphia Flyers: Daniel Spencer, Finlandia University (Division III)

San Jose Sharks: Nathan Airey, Minnesota

Seattle Kraken: Dolan Gilbert, Michigan State

Washington Capitals: Connor Leslie, Amherst College (Division III)

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 3, 2026

A pair of big upsets highlighted the women’s slate of games on Friday. Despite being outshot 36-27, Tara Bach notched her first shutout as Vermont stunned No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, 3-0, "That was as a complete a game as we can play," Vermont head coach Jim Plumer said. Freshman goaltender Marilou Grenier took the loss for the Bulldogs. … RPI, which went 7-28-0 last season, stunned No. 5 Northeastern with a 2-1 victory at the M&T Bank Center. In Schenectady, N.Y. Sadie Bellissimo made 41 saves and Barbora Cerna-Proskova scored the overtime goal.

Barbora Cerna-Proskova celebrates after scoring in overtime to defeat No. 5 Northeastern 2-1 in RPI's season opener. | Maggie Kelley/RPI Athletics

The Minnesota at Michigan Tech opener had to be rescheduled due to unplayable ice conditions at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The series will be played at 4 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

All-American defenseman Larry Olimb and former women’s goaltender Jody Horak were among 10 inductees into Minnesota’s 'M' Club Hall of Fame.

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Niagara 4, RIT 1



Non-Conference

Maryville 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colorado College 2, No. 10 Massachusetts 0

Maine 4, Holy Cross 1

No. 1 Denver 6, Alaska-Anchorage 2

No. 2 Michigan 7, Bowling Green at 2

Arizona State 5, Lindenwood 0

No. 7 Quinnipiac 10, New Hampshire 2

Canisius 4, Ferris State 0

No. 14 Minnesota at No. 19 Michigan Tech, rescheduled

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 7, Long Island 4

No. 16 Boston University 2, Alaska 1 (OT)

Northern Michigan 3, Miami 0

No. 6 Wisconsin 4, Robert Morris 2



Exhibition

No. 18 Minnesota State 3, Manitoba 1

No. 20 Merrimack 3, Sacred Heart 1

No. 3 Michigan State 5, No. 12 Boston College 2

Notre Dame 4, US Under-18 2

RPI 5, Army 4

No. 9 Providence 3, Stonehill 3 (SO)

Colgate 4, Union 1

Omaha 4, Air Force 1

UMass Lowell 5, Concordia 3

Windsor 2, Lake Superior 2 (SO)



WOMEN

AHA

Syracuse 3, Mercyhurst 1

No. 4 Penn State 5, Robert Morris 3



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce 4, Saint Michael's 2



WCHA

No. 13 St. Cloud State 5, No. 15 Minnesota State 2

No. 2 Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 2



Non-Conference

Vermont 3, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 0

Rensselaer 2, No. 5 Northeastern 1 (OT)

St. Lawrence 3, Maine 0

No. 6 Quinnipiac 3, Providence 1

New Hampshire 5, Long Island 2

Union 4, Merrimack 2

No. 1Wisconsin 4, Boston University 1

No. 12 Connecticut 3, Clarkson 2

No. 14 Colgate 6, RIT 3

No. 3 Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 2

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Niagara at RIT, 5 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Union at Army, 4 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET

Denver at Alaska-Anchorage, 5 p.m. AT

Arizona State at Lindenwood, 5 p.m. CT

Ferris State at Canisius, 5 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Michigan Tech, 3 p.m. CT

Long Island at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Miami at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

Maine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

Boston University at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT



Exhibition

Lake Superior at Windsor, 3 p.m. ET

Ottawa at Clarkson, 4 p.m. ET

Maryville at St. Lawrence, 5 p.m. ET

Western Ontario at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

Carleton (Ont.) at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET

Boston College at US Under-18, 6 p.m. ET

Augustana at North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

Brock at Vermont, 7:30 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Syracuse at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Penn State, 2 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Delaware, 2 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce at Saint Michael's, 3 p.m. ET



WCHA

Ohio State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 2 p.m. CT

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State, 3 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

Minnesota Duluth at Vermont, 1 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Union at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

Clarkson at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET

Quinnipiac at Providence, 3 p.m. ET

RIT at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET

Boston College at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 3, 1931: Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall, who once started a record-setting 501 consecutive games, was born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.



October 3, 1940: Hall of Fame center Jean Ratelle was born in Lac St-Jean, Quebec.



October 3, 1949: Bemidji State defenseman Jim McElmury, who played numerous times on Team USA, was born in St. Paul, Minn.



October 3, 1951: Ohio State defenseman Jim Witherspoon was born in Toronto.



October 3, 1963: Wisconsin right wing Patrick Flatley was born in Toronto. He ended up playing 14 years in the NHL, all but one with the New York Islanders.



October 3, 1966: Ground was broken for a new hockey arena in Bloomington to be the home of the Minnesota North Stars. The Metropolitan Sports Center was built in a year for approximately $7 million. The site is now part of the Mall of America.



October 3, 1967: Lake Superior State right wing Mark Vermette was born in Cochenour, Ontario.



October 3, 1969: UMD defenseman Jon Rohloff was born in Mankato, Minn.



October 3, 1973: Denver left wing Antti Laaksonen was born in Tammela, Finland.



October 3, 1974: Bowling Green right wing Mike Johnson was born in Scarborough, Ontario.



October 3, 1976: Boston University goaltender Michel Larocque was born in Lahr, Germany.



October 3, 1983: Minnesota center Steve Christoff, who was also on the Mircle on Ice team, was traded by the Minnesota North Stars to the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Dave Lewis. Minnesota then traded Lewis to the New Jersey Devils for left wing Brent Ashton.



October 3, 1986: The Calgary Flames traded defenseman Terry Johnson to the Calgary Flames for former for former Providence defenseman Jim Korn. Calgary then traded Korn to the Buffalos Sabres for former Wisconsin defenseman Brian Engblom.



October 3, 1994: Defenseman Seth Jones, who played two years on the United States National Team Development Program, was born in Arlington, Texas.



October 3, 1994: Former St. Lawrence left wing Eric Lacroix and Chris Snell were traded by Toronto to the Los Angeles Kings for former North Dakota right wing Dixon Ward, Guy Leveque, former Wisconsin center Kelly Fairchild and Shayne Toporowski.



October 3, 1996: Northeastern center Adam Gaudette was born in Braintree, Mass.



October 3, 1996: Former Bowling Green defenseman Rob Blake was named captain of the Los Angeles Kings, replacing Wayne Gretzky.



October 3, 1997: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch was named captain of the New York Rangers, replacing Mark Messier.



October 3, 2000: Maine goaltender Victor Ostman was born in Danderyd, Sweden.



October 3, 2006: Steve Yzerman, Marcel Dionne, Reed Larson, Red Berenson and Glen Sonmor were named recipients of the Lester Patrick Award (honoring contributions to hockey in the United States).



October 3, 2013: Former Minnesota State forward David Backes celebrated opening night to the NHL season with a goal and an assist to lead St. Louis to a 4-2 victory over Nashville.



October 3, 2018: Former Boston University forward Jack Eichel was named captain of the Buffalo Sabres, replacing former Boston College right wing Brian Gionta.



October 3, 2023: Former Wisconsin center Derek Stepan retired after 13 seasons in the NHL.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Rangers fans are the rudest and they're proud of it, I'm sure.” Byron Dafoe (Alaska Anchorage)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Why many are projecting him to be the No. 1-overall selection in the 2027-NHL Draft.

JP Hurlbert's FIRST as a Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/TSN3nYQKP6 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 2, 2026

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