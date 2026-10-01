The Breakdown of Which Colleges, Conference Have Most Players on NHL Rosters: Puck Drop

The start of a season is often when professional leagues take stock of its athletes, and conducts various breakdowns, as it’s the only time that rosters are frozen (pun intended). The rest of the year, they’re fluid.

For the National Hockey League, all rosters had to be down to between 20 and 23 players on Monday, resulting in 723 on official opening-day rosters.

Per the league office, the breakdown was 42.3 percent Canadian players, the most of any country, with 192 Americans (26.6 percent), the most to ever dress in season openers. There’s 12.3 percent of undrafted players.

There’s 249 former collegiate players on NHL rosters, one more than last season’s record-setting total, and at least one player from 47 different teams. Among conferences, Hockey East has the most with 91, with 68 from the Big Ten, and 64 who played in the NCHC. However, the averages per teams is a little more telling with the Big Ten in the lead (9.7), ahead of Hockey East (8.27) and the NCHC (7.11 if you don’t include recent addition St. Thomas).

As for teams, we’re going to stray just a little from the NHL totals because in our mind a player on non-roster injured reserve status is just that, not on the roster. Here’s the top 15:

2026-27 Most NHL Players By Team Boston University (20)

Michigan (20)

Boston College (19)

Minnesota (18)

North Dakota (11)

Harvard (10)

Denver (9)

Northeastern (9)

Massachusetts (9)

Providence (9)

St. Cloud State (9)

Minnesota Duluth (8)

Western Michigan (8)

Wisconsin (8)

Notre Dame (7)

The Anaheim Ducks have the most former collegiate players with 16 on the roster, with the Sabres and Blackhawks tied for second at 12. The Florida Panthers have the fewest with two, while the Stars, Islanders, Blues and Lightning all have three.

As for the school-by-school breakdown, here’s all 47 of them:

Alabama-Huntsville (1): Cam Talbot, G, Blue Jackets



Alaska (1): Colton Parayko, D, Blues



Arizona State (2): Joey Daccord, G, Kraken

Josh Doan, F, Sabers



Bemidji State (1): Zach Whitecloud, D, Flames



Boston College (19): Matt Boldy, F, Wild

Thatcher Demko, G, Canucks (Injured Reserve)

Brian Dumoulin, D, Kings

Cutter Gauthier, F, Ducks

Patrick Giles, F, Sharks (Injured Non-Roster)

James Hagens, F, Bruins

Noah Hanifin, D, Golden Knights

Drew Helleson, D, Ducks

Spencer Knight, G, Blackhawks

Chris Kreider, F, Canadiens

Ryan Leonard, F, Capitals

Jack McBain, F, Mammoth

Mike Matheson, D, Canadiens

Nikita Nesterenko, F, Ducks

Alex Newhook, F, Canadiens

Gabe Perreault, F, Rangers

Jack St. Ivany, F, Jets (Boston College/Yale)

Will Smith, F, Sharks

Alex Tuch, F, Capitals

Joseph Woll, G, Flyers



Boston University (20): Macklin Celebrini, F, Sharks

Charlie Coyle, F, Blue Jackets

Cameron Crotty, D, Senators

Jack Eichel, F, Golden Knights

Dante Fabbro, D, Blue Jackets (Injured Reserve)

Joel Farabee, F, Flames

A.J. Greer, F, Ducks

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Sabres

Ryan Greene, F, Blackhawks

Jordan Greenway, F, Blackhawks

Cole Hutson, D, Capitals

Lane Hutson, D, Canadiens

Clayton, Keller, F, Mammoth

Charlie McAvoy, D, Bruins

Jake Oettinger, G, Stars

Evan Rodrigues, F, Devils

Brady Tkachuk, F, Panthers

Alex Vlasic, D Blackhawks

Tom Willander, D, Canucks

Cade Webber, D, Maple Leafs (Injured Non-Roster)

Trevor Zegras, F, Flyers



Bowling Green (1): Sean Walker, D, Hurricanes



Brown (1): Garnet Hathaway, F, Panthers



Clerkson (1): Nico Sturm, F, Wild



Colgate (1): Booby McMann, F, Kraken



Colorado College (3): Noah Laba, F, Rangers

Jaden Schwartz, F, Avalanche

Jacob Slavin, D, Hurricanes



Connecticut (3): Marc Gatcomb, F, Golden Knights

Yan Kuznetsov, D, Flames

Tage Thompson, F, Sabres



Cornell (4): Morgan Barron, F, Jets

Sam Malinski, D, Avalanche

Jeff Malott, F, Ducks

Hoyt Stanley, D, Senators



Dartmouth (2): Drew O’Connor, F, Canucks

Clay Stevenson, G, Jets



Denver (9): Bobby Brink, F, Wild

Garrett Brown, D, Jets (Injured Non-Roster)

Tristian Broz, F, Penguins (Denver/Minnesota; Injured Non-Roster)

Zeev Buium, D, Canucks

Devin Cooley, G, Flames

Heinen Danton, F, Blue Jackets

Trebor Moore, F, Kings

Scott Mayfield, D, Islanders

Carter Mazur, F, Red Wings

Troy Terry, F, Ducks (Injured Non-Roster)

Logan O’Connor, F, Avalanche (Injured Non-Roster)

Jason Zucker, F, Sabres (Injured Reserve)



Harvard (10): Matt Coronato, F, Flames

Ryan Donato, F, Blackhawks

Jack Drury, F, Predators

Adam Fox, D, Rangers

Alexander Kerfoot, F, Predators

Alex Killorn, F, Ducks

Alex Laferriere, F, Kings

John Marino, D, Mammoth

Ian Moore, D, Ducks (Injured Reserve)

Jack Rathbone, D, Sabres (Injured Reserve)



Maine (4): Ryan Lomberg, F, Blue Jackets

Taylor Makar, F, Avalanche ( Maine/Massachusetts; Injured Non-Roster)

Harrison Scott, F, Stars (Maine/Bentley; Injured Non-Roster)

Jeremy Swayman, G, Bruins



Massachusetts (9): Mario Ferraro, D, Jets

Joel Hanley, D, Flames

Matthew Kessel, D, Islanders

Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

Brandon Montour, D, Kraken

Scott Morrow, D, Rangers

Conor Sheary, F, Sabres (Injured Reserve)

Ryan Ufko, D, Predators

Frank Vatrano, F, Ducks



Merrimack (1): Declan Carlike, D, Penguins

Jonathan Kovacevic, D, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)



Miami (4): Blake Coleman, F, Wild

Sean Kuraly, F, Bruins

Jack Roslovic, F, Maple Leafs

Kiefer Sherwood, F, Sharks



Michigan (20): Matty Beniers, C, Kraken

Nick Blankenburg, D, Maple Leafs

Seamus Casey, D, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)

J.T. Compher, LW, Red Wings

Kyle Connor, LW, Jets

Andrew Copp, C, Red Wings

Adam Fantilli, C, Blue Jackets

Luke Hughes, D, Devils

Quinn Hughes, D, Wild

TJ Hughes, RW, Avalanche

Zach Hyman, LW, Oilers

Kent Johnson, C, Blue Jackets

Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings

Rutger McGroarty, RW, Penguins

Frank Nazar, C, Black Hawks

Josh Norris, C, Sabres

Owen Power, D, Sabres

Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Kraken (Injured Reserve)

Jacob Trouba, D, Sharks

Zach Werenski, D, Bue Jackets

Cam York, D, Flyers



Michigan State (5) : Mason Appleton, C, Red Wings

Isaac Howard, LW, Oilers

Artyom Levshunov, D, Blackhawks

Mackenzie MacEachern, LW, Canucks (Injured Non-Roster)

Porter Martone, RW, Flyers

Charlie Stramel, C, Wild



Michigan Tech (1): Matt Roy, D, Capitals



Minnesota (18): Tristan Broz, C, Penguins

Nick Bjugstad, C, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)

Logan Cooley, C, Mammoth

Brock Faber, D, Wild (Injured Reserve)

Erik Haula, LW, Kings

Matthew Knies, LW, Blue Jackets

Jackson LaCombe, D, Ducks

Ryan Lindgren, D, Kraken

Ben Meyers, LW, Kraken

Casey Mittelstadt, C, Bruins

Oliver Moore, C, Blackhawks

Tommy Novak, C, Penguins

Mike Reilly, D, Hurricanes

Sam Rinzel, D, Blackhawks

Nate Schmidt, D, Mammoth

Nick Seeler, D, Flyers

Brady Skjei, D, Predators

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, Blues

Matthew Wood, RW, Predators



Minnesota Duluth (8): Mikey Anderson, D, Kings

Noah Cates, F, Flyers

Justin Faulk, D, Red Wings

Alex Iafallo, F, Jets

Dominic James, F, Lightning (Injured Non-Roster)

Wyatt Kaiser, D, Blackhawks

Cole Koepke, F, Jets

Neal Pionk, D, Jets

Dylan Samberg, D, Jets



Minnesota State (1): Teddy Blueger, F, Maple Leafs

Walker Duehr, F, Jets (Injured Non-Roster)



New Hampshire (3): Casey DeSmith, G, Stars

Warren Foegele, F, Senators (Injured Non-Roster)

Brett Pesce, D, Devils

Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Penguins



North Dakota (11): Jacob Bernard-Docker, D, Red Wings (Injured Reserve)

Jackson Blake, F, Hurricanes

Brock Boeser, F, Canucks

Judd Caulfield , F, Ducks

Tyler Kleven, D, Senators

Brock Nelson, F, Avalanche

Shane Pinto, F, Senators

Jake Sanderson, D, Senators

Cole Smith, F, Blackhawks

Nick Schmaltz, F, Mammoth

Troy Stecher, D, Maple Leafs



Northeastern (9): Adam Gaudette, F, Sharks (Injured Reserve)

Justin Hryckowian, F, Stars

Michael Kesselring, D, Sharks

Devon Levi, G, Oilers

Cam Lund, F, Sharks (Injured Non-Roster)

Josh Manson, D, Avalanche

Jamie Oleksiak, D, Canucks

Cayden Primeau, G, Hurricanes

Ryan Shea, D, Oilers

Jayden Struble, D, Canadiens



Notre Dame (7): Ian Cole, D, Blackhawks

Jake Evans, F, Canadiens

Anders Lee, F, Mammoth

Spencer Stastney, D, Oilers

Kyle Palmieri, F, Islanders

Andew Peeke, D, Mamoth

Bryan Rust, F, Penguins (Injured Reserve)



Ohio State (4): Mason Lohrei, D, Bruins

Georgii Merkulov, F, Avalanche (Injured Non-Roster)

Jakub Dobes, G, Canadiens

Stephen Halliday, F, Senators

Dakota Joshua, F, Maple Leafs (Injured Reserve)



Omaha (2): Jake Guentzel, F, Lightning

Victor Mancini, D, Canucks



Penn State (1): Gavin McKenna, F, Maple Leafs



Princeton (1): Eric Robinson, F, Hurricanes



Providence (9): Noel Acciari, F, Flyers

Jaroslav Chmelar, F, Rangers

Trevor Connelly, F, Golden Knights

Max Crozier, D, Lightning

Vincent Desharnais, D, Capitals

Brandon Duhaime, F, Maple Leafs

Mark Jankowski, F, Hurricanes

Luke Krys, D, Stars (Providence/Brown; Injured Non-Roster)

Roger McQueen, F, Ducks

Jake Walman, D, Oilers



Quinnipiac (5): Clifton Connor, D, Bruins

Zach Metsa, D, Sabres

Charles Alexis Legault, D, Hurricanes

Devon Toews, D, Avalanche

Collin Graf, F, Sharks



RIT (1): Chris Tanev, D, Maple Leafs



Sacred Heart (1): Justin Danforth, F, Sabres



St. Cloud State (9): Jack Ahcan, F, Predators

Will Borgen, D, Bruins

Nic Dowd, F, Golden Knights

Mikey Eyssimont, F, Bruins

Nick Jensen, D, Ducks

Charlie Lindgren, G, Capitals

Blake Lizotte, F, Penguins (Injured Reserve)

Nick Perbix, D, Predators

Ryan Poehling, F, Ducks



Mass Lowell (1): Andre Lee, F, Kings



Union (2): Nick DeSimone, D, Mammoth

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Hurricanes



Vermont (1): Ross Colton, F, Predators



Western Michigan (8): Alex Bump, F, Flyers

Brandon Bussi, G, Hurricanes

Sam Colangelo, F, Ducks (Western Michigan/Northeastern)

Ethen Frank, F, Capitals

Owen Michaels, F, Oilers

Mattias Samuelsson, D, Sabres (Injured Reserve)

Max Sasson, F, Canucks

Tim Washe, F, Ducks



Wisconsin (8): Cole Caufield, F, Canadiens

Ty Emberson, D, Oilers

Trent Frederic, F, Oilers

Dylan Holloway, F, Blues

Cameron Hughes, F, Stars (Injured Non-Roster)

Jake McCabe, D, Maple Leafs

Ryan McDonagh, D, Lightning

K’Andre Miller, D, Hurricanes

Alex Turcotte, F, Kings



Yale (1): Alex Lyon, G, Sabres



Take it all in T.J. pic.twitter.com/q4J93MUwzv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 1, 2026

Arizona State Places Hockey Coach on Leave

After seven Sun Devils and the parents of Matthew Mayich called for the Arizona State hockey coaches to be put on leave pending further investigation into the Aug. 20 workout that left the sophomore transfer on life support, the university did as suggested in regards to the head coach.

Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, just two days before the start of the regular season. Assistant Mike Corbett, who was also at the workout, will lead the team until an interim coach is named. Arizona State is slated to open its season this weekend at Lindenwood.

"Our focus continues to be on Matthew and his family, and on our student-athletes to make sure they have the support they need during this time and as the season begins," ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement. "We have continued to collect as much information as possible. After thorough and careful deliberation, I believe this is the best move to provide stability for the hockey program."

Mayich has been in a coma for roughly 40 days. Family attorney Rob Carey told “NBC Nightly News” that “He’s incapacitated, and there’s almost no chance of recovery. But the family’s very devout, and they want to give their son a chance for a miracle.

For more, including how numerous players are disputing parts of the university’s review of the workout, and the parents also calling for an independent investigation, check out Arizona State On SI.

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 1, 2026

The Dallas Stars signed goaltender Casey DeSmith (New Hampshire) to a two-year contract extension for $5 million, beginning at the start of the 2027-28 season. DeSmith, 35, played in 30 games last season, going 15-8 with a 2.43 goals averaged allowed and .907 save percentage.

An interesting note from College Hockey Inc., 15 of the NHL’s 32 current general managers played college hockey, as did 12 of the league’s current head coaches.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

… 1 day

College Hockey Schedule WOMEN

Thursday’s Games

Non-Conference

St. Lawrence at Maine, 6 p.m. ET

Assumption at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Boston University at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History October 1, 1946: Denver right wing Cliff Koroll was born in Canora, Saskatchewan.



October 1, 1962: North Dakota left wing Dan Brennan was born in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.



October 1, 1967: Boston University right wing Scott Young, who played in 1,181 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Clinton, Mass.



October 1, 1969: A preseason game between the Minnesota North Stars and the St. Louis Blues was played at the Eveleth Hippodrome to spark fundraising for the future US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum. The Blues won 2-0.



October 1, 1975: The Bemidji State University Fieldhouse was renamed the John Glas Fieldhouse.



October 1, 1975: Michigan right wing Dale Rominski was born in Farmington Hills, Mich.



October 1, 1981: The Colorado Rockies traded their first-round in the 1983 NHL Draft to the New York Islanders for defenseman Bob Lorimer and forward Dave Cameron. The selection, which ended up being third overall, was used on Hall of Fame center Pat LaFontaine.



October 1, 1985: UMD center MacGregor Sharp was born in Vancouver.



October 1, 1990: Boston University right wing Alex Chiasson was born in Montreal.



October 1, 1991: Scotty Bowman took over as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins after Wisconsin legend Bob Johnson stepped down due to health reasons.



October 1, 1992: Gil Stein, who had studied law at Boston University, was named NHL president. Roughly a year later the league created the commissioner position and hired Gary Bettman.



October 1, 1999: The Edmonton Oilers retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.



October 1, 2002: Former Boston University center Chris Drury was traded by the Colorado Avalanche along with forward Stephane Yelle to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Derek Morris and forwards Jeff Shantz and Dean McAmmond.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Hockey is not a sport — it's a disease.” Chico Resch (UMD)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Nice Touch.



Duluth Heritage Arena decorated this year with Dale Haagenson's number 00.



"Hoagie" holds the distinction of being the longest-serving volunteer in UMD Athletics history.



He passed away in February at the age of 65. pic.twitter.com/McIbY03cFF — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) September 30, 2026

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