The Breakdown of Which Colleges, Conference Have Most Players on NHL Rosters: Puck Drop
- 2026-27 Most NHL Players By Team
- Arizona State Places Hockey Coach on Leave
- Puck Drop: Thursday, October 1, 2026
- Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season
- College Hockey Schedule
- This Date in Hockey History
- Hockey Quote of the Day
The start of a season is often when professional leagues take stock of its athletes, and conducts various breakdowns, as it’s the only time that rosters are frozen (pun intended). The rest of the year, they’re fluid.
For the National Hockey League, all rosters had to be down to between 20 and 23 players on Monday, resulting in 723 on official opening-day rosters.
Per the league office, the breakdown was 42.3 percent Canadian players, the most of any country, with 192 Americans (26.6 percent), the most to ever dress in season openers. There’s 12.3 percent of undrafted players.
There’s 249 former collegiate players on NHL rosters, one more than last season’s record-setting total, and at least one player from 47 different teams. Among conferences, Hockey East has the most with 91, with 68 from the Big Ten, and 64 who played in the NCHC. However, the averages per teams is a little more telling with the Big Ten in the lead (9.7), ahead of Hockey East (8.27) and the NCHC (7.11 if you don’t include recent addition St. Thomas).
As for teams, we’re going to stray just a little from the NHL totals because in our mind a player on non-roster injured reserve status is just that, not on the roster. Here’s the top 15:
2026-27 Most NHL Players By Team
Boston University (20)
Michigan (20)
Boston College (19)
Minnesota (18)
North Dakota (11)
Harvard (10)
Denver (9)
Northeastern (9)
Massachusetts (9)
Providence (9)
St. Cloud State (9)
Minnesota Duluth (8)
Western Michigan (8)
Wisconsin (8)
Notre Dame (7)
The Anaheim Ducks have the most former collegiate players with 16 on the roster, with the Sabres and Blackhawks tied for second at 12. The Florida Panthers have the fewest with two, while the Stars, Islanders, Blues and Lightning all have three.
As for the school-by-school breakdown, here’s all 47 of them:
Alabama-Huntsville (1): Cam Talbot, G, Blue Jackets
Alaska (1): Colton Parayko, D, Blues
Arizona State (2): Joey Daccord, G, Kraken
Josh Doan, F, Sabers
Bemidji State (1): Zach Whitecloud, D, Flames
Boston College (19): Matt Boldy, F, Wild
Thatcher Demko, G, Canucks (Injured Reserve)
Brian Dumoulin, D, Kings
Cutter Gauthier, F, Ducks
Patrick Giles, F, Sharks (Injured Non-Roster)
James Hagens, F, Bruins
Noah Hanifin, D, Golden Knights
Drew Helleson, D, Ducks
Spencer Knight, G, Blackhawks
Chris Kreider, F, Canadiens
Ryan Leonard, F, Capitals
Jack McBain, F, Mammoth
Mike Matheson, D, Canadiens
Nikita Nesterenko, F, Ducks
Alex Newhook, F, Canadiens
Gabe Perreault, F, Rangers
Jack St. Ivany, F, Jets (Boston College/Yale)
Will Smith, F, Sharks
Alex Tuch, F, Capitals
Joseph Woll, G, Flyers
Boston University (20): Macklin Celebrini, F, Sharks
Charlie Coyle, F, Blue Jackets
Cameron Crotty, D, Senators
Jack Eichel, F, Golden Knights
Dante Fabbro, D, Blue Jackets (Injured Reserve)
Joel Farabee, F, Flames
A.J. Greer, F, Ducks
Matt Grzelcyk, D, Sabres
Ryan Greene, F, Blackhawks
Jordan Greenway, F, Blackhawks
Cole Hutson, D, Capitals
Lane Hutson, D, Canadiens
Clayton, Keller, F, Mammoth
Charlie McAvoy, D, Bruins
Jake Oettinger, G, Stars
Evan Rodrigues, F, Devils
Brady Tkachuk, F, Panthers
Alex Vlasic, D Blackhawks
Tom Willander, D, Canucks
Cade Webber, D, Maple Leafs (Injured Non-Roster)
Trevor Zegras, F, Flyers
Bowling Green (1): Sean Walker, D, Hurricanes
Brown (1): Garnet Hathaway, F, Panthers
Clerkson (1): Nico Sturm, F, Wild
Colgate (1): Booby McMann, F, Kraken
Colorado College (3): Noah Laba, F, Rangers
Jaden Schwartz, F, Avalanche
Jacob Slavin, D, Hurricanes
Connecticut (3): Marc Gatcomb, F, Golden Knights
Yan Kuznetsov, D, Flames
Tage Thompson, F, Sabres
Cornell (4): Morgan Barron, F, Jets
Sam Malinski, D, Avalanche
Jeff Malott, F, Ducks
Hoyt Stanley, D, Senators
Dartmouth (2): Drew O’Connor, F, Canucks
Clay Stevenson, G, Jets
Denver (9): Bobby Brink, F, Wild
Garrett Brown, D, Jets (Injured Non-Roster)
Tristian Broz, F, Penguins (Denver/Minnesota; Injured Non-Roster)
Zeev Buium, D, Canucks
Devin Cooley, G, Flames
Heinen Danton, F, Blue Jackets
Trebor Moore, F, Kings
Scott Mayfield, D, Islanders
Carter Mazur, F, Red Wings
Troy Terry, F, Ducks (Injured Non-Roster)
Logan O’Connor, F, Avalanche (Injured Non-Roster)
Jason Zucker, F, Sabres (Injured Reserve)
Harvard (10): Matt Coronato, F, Flames
Ryan Donato, F, Blackhawks
Jack Drury, F, Predators
Adam Fox, D, Rangers
Alexander Kerfoot, F, Predators
Alex Killorn, F, Ducks
Alex Laferriere, F, Kings
John Marino, D, Mammoth
Ian Moore, D, Ducks (Injured Reserve)
Jack Rathbone, D, Sabres (Injured Reserve)
Maine (4): Ryan Lomberg, F, Blue Jackets
Taylor Makar, F, Avalanche ( Maine/Massachusetts; Injured Non-Roster)
Harrison Scott, F, Stars (Maine/Bentley; Injured Non-Roster)
Jeremy Swayman, G, Bruins
Massachusetts (9): Mario Ferraro, D, Jets
Joel Hanley, D, Flames
Matthew Kessel, D, Islanders
Cale Makar, D, Avalanche
Brandon Montour, D, Kraken
Scott Morrow, D, Rangers
Conor Sheary, F, Sabres (Injured Reserve)
Ryan Ufko, D, Predators
Frank Vatrano, F, Ducks
Merrimack (1): Declan Carlike, D, Penguins
Jonathan Kovacevic, D, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)
Miami (4): Blake Coleman, F, Wild
Sean Kuraly, F, Bruins
Jack Roslovic, F, Maple Leafs
Kiefer Sherwood, F, Sharks
Michigan (20): Matty Beniers, C, Kraken
Nick Blankenburg, D, Maple Leafs
Seamus Casey, D, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)
J.T. Compher, LW, Red Wings
Kyle Connor, LW, Jets
Andrew Copp, C, Red Wings
Adam Fantilli, C, Blue Jackets
Luke Hughes, D, Devils
Quinn Hughes, D, Wild
TJ Hughes, RW, Avalanche
Zach Hyman, LW, Oilers
Kent Johnson, C, Blue Jackets
Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings
Rutger McGroarty, RW, Penguins
Frank Nazar, C, Black Hawks
Josh Norris, C, Sabres
Owen Power, D, Sabres
Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Kraken (Injured Reserve)
Jacob Trouba, D, Sharks
Zach Werenski, D, Bue Jackets
Cam York, D, Flyers
Michigan State (5) : Mason Appleton, C, Red Wings
Isaac Howard, LW, Oilers
Artyom Levshunov, D, Blackhawks
Mackenzie MacEachern, LW, Canucks (Injured Non-Roster)
Porter Martone, RW, Flyers
Charlie Stramel, C, Wild
Michigan Tech (1): Matt Roy, D, Capitals
Minnesota (18): Tristan Broz, C, Penguins
Nick Bjugstad, C, Devils (Injured Non-Roster)
Logan Cooley, C, Mammoth
Brock Faber, D, Wild (Injured Reserve)
Erik Haula, LW, Kings
Matthew Knies, LW, Blue Jackets
Jackson LaCombe, D, Ducks
Ryan Lindgren, D, Kraken
Ben Meyers, LW, Kraken
Casey Mittelstadt, C, Bruins
Oliver Moore, C, Blackhawks
Tommy Novak, C, Penguins
Mike Reilly, D, Hurricanes
Sam Rinzel, D, Blackhawks
Nate Schmidt, D, Mammoth
Nick Seeler, D, Flyers
Brady Skjei, D, Predators
Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, Blues
Matthew Wood, RW, Predators
Minnesota Duluth (8): Mikey Anderson, D, Kings
Noah Cates, F, Flyers
Justin Faulk, D, Red Wings
Alex Iafallo, F, Jets
Dominic James, F, Lightning (Injured Non-Roster)
Wyatt Kaiser, D, Blackhawks
Cole Koepke, F, Jets
Neal Pionk, D, Jets
Dylan Samberg, D, Jets
Minnesota State (1): Teddy Blueger, F, Maple Leafs
Walker Duehr, F, Jets (Injured Non-Roster)
New Hampshire (3): Casey DeSmith, G, Stars
Warren Foegele, F, Senators (Injured Non-Roster)
Brett Pesce, D, Devils
Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Penguins
North Dakota (11): Jacob Bernard-Docker, D, Red Wings (Injured Reserve)
Jackson Blake, F, Hurricanes
Brock Boeser, F, Canucks
Judd Caulfield , F, Ducks
Tyler Kleven, D, Senators
Brock Nelson, F, Avalanche
Shane Pinto, F, Senators
Jake Sanderson, D, Senators
Cole Smith, F, Blackhawks
Nick Schmaltz, F, Mammoth
Troy Stecher, D, Maple Leafs
Northeastern (9): Adam Gaudette, F, Sharks (Injured Reserve)
Justin Hryckowian, F, Stars
Michael Kesselring, D, Sharks
Devon Levi, G, Oilers
Cam Lund, F, Sharks (Injured Non-Roster)
Josh Manson, D, Avalanche
Jamie Oleksiak, D, Canucks
Cayden Primeau, G, Hurricanes
Ryan Shea, D, Oilers
Jayden Struble, D, Canadiens
Notre Dame (7): Ian Cole, D, Blackhawks
Jake Evans, F, Canadiens
Anders Lee, F, Mammoth
Spencer Stastney, D, Oilers
Kyle Palmieri, F, Islanders
Andew Peeke, D, Mamoth
Bryan Rust, F, Penguins (Injured Reserve)
Ohio State (4): Mason Lohrei, D, Bruins
Georgii Merkulov, F, Avalanche (Injured Non-Roster)
Jakub Dobes, G, Canadiens
Stephen Halliday, F, Senators
Dakota Joshua, F, Maple Leafs (Injured Reserve)
Omaha (2): Jake Guentzel, F, Lightning
Victor Mancini, D, Canucks
Penn State (1): Gavin McKenna, F, Maple Leafs
Princeton (1): Eric Robinson, F, Hurricanes
Providence (9): Noel Acciari, F, Flyers
Jaroslav Chmelar, F, Rangers
Trevor Connelly, F, Golden Knights
Max Crozier, D, Lightning
Vincent Desharnais, D, Capitals
Brandon Duhaime, F, Maple Leafs
Mark Jankowski, F, Hurricanes
Luke Krys, D, Stars (Providence/Brown; Injured Non-Roster)
Roger McQueen, F, Ducks
Jake Walman, D, Oilers
Quinnipiac (5): Clifton Connor, D, Bruins
Zach Metsa, D, Sabres
Charles Alexis Legault, D, Hurricanes
Devon Toews, D, Avalanche
Collin Graf, F, Sharks
RIT (1): Chris Tanev, D, Maple Leafs
Sacred Heart (1): Justin Danforth, F, Sabres
St. Cloud State (9): Jack Ahcan, F, Predators
Will Borgen, D, Bruins
Nic Dowd, F, Golden Knights
Mikey Eyssimont, F, Bruins
Nick Jensen, D, Ducks
Charlie Lindgren, G, Capitals
Blake Lizotte, F, Penguins (Injured Reserve)
Nick Perbix, D, Predators
Ryan Poehling, F, Ducks
Mass Lowell (1): Andre Lee, F, Kings
Union (2): Nick DeSimone, D, Mammoth
Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Hurricanes
Vermont (1): Ross Colton, F, Predators
Western Michigan (8): Alex Bump, F, Flyers
Brandon Bussi, G, Hurricanes
Sam Colangelo, F, Ducks (Western Michigan/Northeastern)
Ethen Frank, F, Capitals
Owen Michaels, F, Oilers
Mattias Samuelsson, D, Sabres (Injured Reserve)
Max Sasson, F, Canucks
Tim Washe, F, Ducks
Wisconsin (8): Cole Caufield, F, Canadiens
Ty Emberson, D, Oilers
Trent Frederic, F, Oilers
Dylan Holloway, F, Blues
Cameron Hughes, F, Stars (Injured Non-Roster)
Jake McCabe, D, Maple Leafs
Ryan McDonagh, D, Lightning
K’Andre Miller, D, Hurricanes
Alex Turcotte, F, Kings
Yale (1): Alex Lyon, G, Sabres
Arizona State Places Hockey Coach on Leave
After seven Sun Devils and the parents of Matthew Mayich called for the Arizona State hockey coaches to be put on leave pending further investigation into the Aug. 20 workout that left the sophomore transfer on life support, the university did as suggested in regards to the head coach.
Greg Powers was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, just two days before the start of the regular season. Assistant Mike Corbett, who was also at the workout, will lead the team until an interim coach is named. Arizona State is slated to open its season this weekend at Lindenwood.
"Our focus continues to be on Matthew and his family, and on our student-athletes to make sure they have the support they need during this time and as the season begins," ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement. "We have continued to collect as much information as possible. After thorough and careful deliberation, I believe this is the best move to provide stability for the hockey program."
Mayich has been in a coma for roughly 40 days. Family attorney Rob Carey told “NBC Nightly News” that “He’s incapacitated, and there’s almost no chance of recovery. But the family’s very devout, and they want to give their son a chance for a miracle.
For more, including how numerous players are disputing parts of the university’s review of the workout, and the parents also calling for an independent investigation, check out Arizona State On SI.
Puck Drop: Thursday, October 1, 2026
- The Dallas Stars signed goaltender Casey DeSmith (New Hampshire) to a two-year contract extension for $5 million, beginning at the start of the 2027-28 season. DeSmith, 35, played in 30 games last season, going 15-8 with a 2.43 goals averaged allowed and .907 save percentage.
- An interesting note from College Hockey Inc., 15 of the NHL’s 32 current general managers played college hockey, as did 12 of the league’s current head coaches.
Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season
… 1 day
College Hockey Schedule
WOMEN
Thursday’s Games
Non-Conference
St. Lawrence at Maine, 6 p.m. ET
Assumption at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET
Boston University at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
This Date in Hockey History
October 1, 1946: Denver right wing Cliff Koroll was born in Canora, Saskatchewan.
October 1, 1962: North Dakota left wing Dan Brennan was born in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
October 1, 1967: Boston University right wing Scott Young, who played in 1,181 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Clinton, Mass.
October 1, 1969: A preseason game between the Minnesota North Stars and the St. Louis Blues was played at the Eveleth Hippodrome to spark fundraising for the future US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum. The Blues won 2-0.
October 1, 1975: The Bemidji State University Fieldhouse was renamed the John Glas Fieldhouse.
October 1, 1975: Michigan right wing Dale Rominski was born in Farmington Hills, Mich.
October 1, 1981: The Colorado Rockies traded their first-round in the 1983 NHL Draft to the New York Islanders for defenseman Bob Lorimer and forward Dave Cameron. The selection, which ended up being third overall, was used on Hall of Fame center Pat LaFontaine.
October 1, 1985: UMD center MacGregor Sharp was born in Vancouver.
October 1, 1990: Boston University right wing Alex Chiasson was born in Montreal.
October 1, 1991: Scotty Bowman took over as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins after Wisconsin legend Bob Johnson stepped down due to health reasons.
October 1, 1992: Gil Stein, who had studied law at Boston University, was named NHL president. Roughly a year later the league created the commissioner position and hired Gary Bettman.
October 1, 1999: The Edmonton Oilers retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.
October 1, 2002: Former Boston University center Chris Drury was traded by the Colorado Avalanche along with forward Stephane Yelle to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Derek Morris and forwards Jeff Shantz and Dean McAmmond.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Hockey is not a sport — it's a disease.”Chico Resch (UMD)
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral