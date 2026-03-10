Before the Tournament Chaos Begins, Here's Where the Top 10 Teams Actually Stand: Power Rankings

College hockey's best teams are battle-tested, locked in, and ready to prove it when it matters most. The conference tournaments are here, and the bracket is loaded with heavyweights, Cinderella hopefuls, and a few teams still struggling at exactly the wrong time.

North Dakota and Western Michigan are rolling. Michigan State just reminded the Big Ten who's in charge. Providence is riding a championship wave in Hockey East. But tournament hockey doesn't care about the regular season. The margin for error has officially disappeared.

The road to the NCAA tournament runs through this weekend. Strap in, college hockey's most dangerous time of year is here. The next two weekends won't just crown conference champions. It'll tell us everything we need to know about who's actually ready for March.

1. North Dakota

North Dakota's bench watches intently. | North Dakota Athletics

North Dakota rolled to the NCHC semifinals after beating Omaha 5-3 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. The Fighting Hawks host Minnesota Duluth for a one-game series with the winner advancing to the Frozen Faceoff Championship.

2. Michigan State

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State won the Big Ten regular season title after beating Minnesota 7-1 on Thursday. The Spartans earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and a bye to the semifinals. They will host the semifinal game at home against the lowest seed, avoiding Michigan and Penn State, guaranteed.

3. Western Michigan

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos forward Iiro Hakkarainen (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Boston University Terriers during the third period in the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Western Michigan advanced to the NCHC semifinals after beating Colorado College 5-2 in game one and 2-1 in game two. The Broncos travel to Denver in a clash of titans, with the winner heading to the Frozen Faceoff Championship.

4. Michigan

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State forward Dane Dowiak (19) holds Michigan Wolverines forward Mark Estapa (94) during the second period at Yost Ice Arena. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Michigan watched as its lead in the Big Ten standings disappeared as it finished second behind Michigan State. The Wolverines host Notre Dame in a one-game series on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.

5. Providence

Providence goaltender Jon Gillies (32) watches a rebound against Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks forward Tyler Vessel (10) during the first period of a semifinal game in the men's Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Providence beat UConn to finish the season riding a two-goal third period, winning 3-1. The Friars are the Hockey East regular-season champions and earned the top overall seed for the conference tournament. They will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday against the highest remaining seed.

6. Denver

Denver has been on a tear lately, continuing with dominant wins over Miami of Ohio, winning 3-0 in game one before blowing out the Red Hawks 6-2 on Saturday. The Pioneers host the defending national champion Western Michigan with a ticket to the NCHC final on the line.

7. Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth's Max Plante celebrates after a goal. | Minnesota Duluth Athletics

Minnesota Duluth earned a semifinal berth after beating St. Cloud State 4-3 in game one and 2-1 in game two. The Bulldogs will travel to North Dakota looking to knock off the regular-season champs and earn a bid to the NCHC final.

8. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin. | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinnipiac hosts Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinal in a best-of-three series starting Friday. The Bobcats won the regular season crown and earned a bye to the quarterfinals. They certainly don’t need to fear missing the NCAA tournament, but the more momentum they can carry into it, the better.

9. Cornell

Cornell hosts Harvard in a three-game series starting Friday, with the winner advancing to the ECAC semifinals. The Big Red have been streaky lately, knocking off top opponents like Quinnipiac, but only going 3-3-1 to end the regular season.

10. Penn State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Penn State has been second-tier to the Michigan schools all year, finishing third in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions didn’t finish the regular season on a high note either, getting swept at home by Wisconsin. They host Minnesota in the Big Ten quarterfinals, desperately needing a win to get back some momentum.

