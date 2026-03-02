Is the Best Team in College Hockey Really from the State of Michigan? Power Rankings
So Michigan and Michigan State have been ranked 1-2 for most of the college hockey season, and reigning national champion Western Michigan is No. 4, which means that when the NCAA Tournament brackets are set in a couple of weeks the top seeded team in three of the four regions will hail from the Great Lakes State.
But do any over them look like they're truly posed to make a title run? The Wolverines didn't have a sweep in February. Michigan State had a loss and a tie at home to Ohio State over the weekend to fall out of the top spot in the Men's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index. Western Michigan had recent losses to Miami and Omaha to snap a 10-game winning streak, and finished the regular season third in the NCHC standings.
Then there's North Dakota, which won at Western Michigan to clinch the Penrose Cup, and appears to be looking more dangerous the closer we get to the postseason. While the race in the Big Ten has gotten the most attention, and deservingly so, it's the only league that hasn't crowed a regular-season champion yet as Michigan State just needs three points in two games at Minnesota to overtake rival Michigan in the standings and maybe move back up to No. 1 in NPI.
But quite frankly, the NCHC has been the hotter conference of late, at least with the teams at the top. Denver has been dominant, having gone nine games without losing and looking like a dangerous foe in postseason. It's also be a host team in the NCAA Tournament, while North Dakota is hoping to play in nearly Sioux Falls, S.D.
With conference titles claimed, the race for at-large NCAA spots tightening, and momentum shifting across the country, the final stretch of the college hockey season is set to deliver high-stakes matchups every weekend. Here's how it plays out in this week's power rankings:
1. North Dakota
The Fighting Hawks earned four of six points in a weekend series at No. 4 Western Michigan. UND won game one 5-3 and captured the Penrose Cup, earning the top seed for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, before falling in overtime 4-3 on Saturday. North Dakota will host Omaha in a three-game series starting Friday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals, but won't have to face either Denver or Western Michigan until the finals if it gets that far.
2. Michigan State
The Spartans struggled last weekend, losing game one to the Buckeyes 5-1 and earning only two points in a 3-3 shootout victory the following night. Fortunately for them, in-state rival Michigan split with Minnesota, keeping Michigan State in the driver's seat for the Big Ten regular season title. Should it get just one regulation win at Minnesota this weekend, or any combination of three points they win the league title.
3. Western Michigan
The Broncos split with North Dakota, earning only two points on the weekend and finishing third in the NCHC. Western Michigan hosts Colorado College in a three-game playoff series starting Friday. The Broncos likely don’t have to win the NCHC tournament to get a bid, but this experienced squad understands how important carrying momentum into the NCAA tournament will be.
4. Michigan
The Wolverines have gone just 4-3-1 over their last eight games, including a split with Minnesota last weekend. Michigan still holds a slim two-point lead on rival Michigan State and is finished with the regular season. It does, however, host Simon Fraser on Thursday in an exhibition game to prepare for the Big Ten Tournament starting March 11.
5. Providence
Providence was stunned by New Hampshire on Friday, getting shut out 1-0, before bouncing back in a 3-2 victory the following night. With their win on Saturday, the Friars earned the outright Hockey East regular-season championship for the first time in program history.
6. Denver
The Pioneers have been one of the hottest teams in the country, going 8-0-1 over their last nine games, including a sweep of Arizona State last weekend. Denver finished the regular season second in the NCHC standings and hosts Miami of Ohio in a three-game series to open the conference tournament.
7. Penn State
The Nittany Lions will finish third in the Big Ten standings after going 0-1-1 at Notre Dame Last weekend. Penn Statee can’t change its seeding for the Big Ten tournament, but a series against Wisconsin still holds major weight in the national conversation, as the Badgers on the bubble for making the NCAA Tournament.
8. Quinnipiac
The Bobcats split on the weekend, losing to Dartmouth on Friday 7-4, before beating Harvard 4-1 on Saturday. Quinnipiac won the ECAC regular-season title, earning a bye and the top-overall seed in the tournament. The conference tournament will be crucial to gaining some momentum going into the NCAA Tournament.
9. Cornell
The Big Red finished third in the ECAC standings, earning a bye to the quarterfinals after going 2-0-0 on the weekend. Cornell won’t play again until the quarterfinals on March 13. A strong conference run is all it needs to lock down an NCAA bid.
10. Dartmouth
The Big Green finished the season with an emphatic 7-4 win over Quinnipiac on Friday, before tying 2-2 with Princeton. Dartmouth ends the season second in the ECAC, advancing to the quarterfinals on March 13. At No. 11 in NPI, Dartmouth can't afford to stumble in the conference tournament, while reaching the finals would probably guarantee an at-large bid.
Zach Richardson is a graduate of Augustana University, where he double-majored in journalism and media studies. He's a five-year member of the football team and an active contributor to the university’s student newspapers. He's covered a wide range of sports, including hockey, basketball, softball, and baseball. "I know how to break down the game, ask the right questions, and tell compelling stories on and off the field. ... I’ve spent just as much time in locker rooms as I have in newsrooms, and I understand both the athlete and the fan."Follow zachric67658727