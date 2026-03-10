Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 1st Round

Today marks the start of power conference tournament action! There won't be any nationally ranked teams in action today, but there are plenty of teams that will begin their conference tournament journey today in hopes of going on a Cinderella run and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament by running the table.

Maryland and Oregon are two teams that will have to win the Big Ten Tournament if they want to get to the big dance. They will face each other today, with the winner advancing to face Iowa tomorrow.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten Tournament matchup.

Maryland vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Maryland +3.5 (-102)

Oregon -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Maryland +140

Oregon -170

Total

OVER 139.5 (-110)

UNDER 139.5 (-110)

Maryland vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Maryland Record: 11-20 (4-16 in Big Ten)

Oregon Record: 12-19 (5-15 in Big Ten)

Maryland vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Maryland is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Maryland's last five games

Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 11-5 in Oregon's last 16 games

Maryland vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Nate Bittle, C - Oregon Ducks

The Oregon front court is a problem, led by its center, Nate Bittle, who is leading the team in points per game, averaging 16.8, assists per game, averaging 2.6, and blocks per game, averaging 1.9. If Maryland can't find an answer for Bittle, Oregon will be advancing to the second round.

Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams are good, but in my opinion, Maryland is far worse, and many metrics would agree with that. For example, Oregon ranks 255th in effective field goal percentage and 237th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Maryland ranks 311th and 315th in those two metrics.

Oregon defeated Maryland by a score of 64-54 on the Terps' home court, shooting 49% from the field while keeping Maryland to shooting 28%.

That's enough for me to back Oregon on Tuesday afternoon.

Pick: Oregon -3.5 (-120)

