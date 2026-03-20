No. 14 St. Thomas travels to Mankato to face No. 16 Minnesota State in a rematch of last year's CCHA championship, where the Mavericks hoisted the trophy with a 4-2 victory over the Tommies. History favors the hosts, Minnesota State, but this season's script has read differently.

The Tommies hold a slim edge over the Mavericks this season, winning of three meetings during the regular season, though they've yet to solve Minnesota State on its home ice.

For both programs, Saturday's final represents more than hardware. With both teams on the bubble, a Mason Cup title may be the only ticket to the national tournament. Winner takes all. No margin for error.

Minnesota State celebrates after winning the 2025 Mason Cup. | Minnesota State Athletics

MSU owns the all-time record between these two squads in the Mason Cup Payoffs 3-0-0, including last year's championship, which was played 364 days ago.

This season, St. Thomas holds a 2-1-0 advantage over Minnesota State, but couldn’t win in Mankato. The Tommies’ playoff goaltender, Carsen Musser, will be inexperienced against the Mavericks, having not faced them this season, but multiple goalies have been a theme for UST all season.

St. Thomas defeated then-No. 13 Augustana 2-1 in a defensive battle, with neither team scoring in the first two periods. The Tommies broke through in the third, but just under a minute later, the Vikings answered to make it 1-1. Unfazed, UST responded moments later, scoring and taking a 2-1 advantage and advancing to the final.

The Mavericks rolled against Michigan Tech, winning 7-2, and are playing their best hockey down the stretch. The Mavericks have been a defensive team all season, but scored seven goals in the semifinal.

St. Thomas players celebrate with fans after advancing to the Mason Cup Final. | St. Thomas Athletics

St. Thomas is led by Lucas Wahlin, who has scored 21 goals to surpass his former teammate, Liam Malmquist, as the single-season goal leader. Wahlin owns a goals per game of .60, which is tenth nationally, while his 21 goals are ninth.

Minnesota State is led by one of the best netminders in the country, Alex Tracy. Tracy has a 1.816 goals-against average, which leads the nation, and a save percentage of .926, which slots in the top ten.

The biggest question in this final is who will be able to break through in the man advantage. St. Thomas is 0-8 on the power play against Minnesota State, while the Mavericks' power play is also scoreless, going 0-12 versus the Tommies. The power-play success or lack thereof will likely be a large factor in this game.

For both of these teams, a victory in the Mason Cup final will lilely be the only path to an NCAA tournament berth. Currently, St. Thomas is No. 14 in the NCAA Percentage Index, while Minnesota State trails at No. 17.

CCHA Tournament Championship

Friday, March 20

St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 7 p.m. CT



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