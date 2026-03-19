March Madness Live Scores: Updates, Analysis As 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament Begins
No. 9 TCU and No. 8 Ohio State tip off the action with 16 games on the slate Thursday. Follow along with SI’s team of experts all day long.
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Ohio State BuckeyesTCU Horned FrogsTroy TrojansNebraska CornhuskersSouth Florida BullsLouisville CardinalsWisconsin BadgersHigh Point PanthersDuke Blue DevilsSiena SaintsMcNeese State CowboysVanderbilt CommodoresNorth Dakota State BisonMichigan State SpartansArkansas RazorbacksHawaii Rainbow WarriorsVCU RamsHoward BisonMichigan WolverinesNorth Carolina Tar HeelsTexas LonghornsBYU CougarsTexas A&M AggiesSaint Mary's GaelsPenn QuakersIllinois Fighting IlliniSaint Louis BillikensGeorgia BulldogsKennesaw State OwlsGonzaga BulldogsIdaho State BengalsHouston Cougars
The greatest sports days on the calendar have arrived. It’s the start of the 2026 men’s NCAA tournament and March Madness is upon us. Sixteen games will tip on Thursday, the first day of the men’s first round. No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU will get the action started at 12:15 p.m. ET but the action keeps rolling all day long. Sports Illustrated’s team of experts and writers will be watching along and providing instant analysis, reaction and more to every single game.
Men’s March Madness first-round scores and updates: Every game, every buzzer beater and more
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