March Madness Live Scores: Updates, Analysis As 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament Begins

The greatest sports days on the calendar have arrived. It’s the start of the 2026 men’s NCAA tournament and March Madness is upon us. Sixteen games will tip on Thursday, the first day of the men’s first round. No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU will get the action started at 12:15 p.m. ET but the action keeps rolling all day long. Sports Illustrated’s team of experts and writers will be watching along and providing instant analysis, reaction and more to every single game.

Men’s March Madness first-round scores and updates: Every game, every buzzer beater and more

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