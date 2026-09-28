College Hockey Power Rankings Update Reflects Early WCHA Domination: Puck Drop
We’re going all in with the WCHA in women’s hockey. Well, almost. We’re not including Bemidji State in our power rankings. But the way the league started off this season we’re not ruling it out as a possibility in the near future.
With the leading conference in college hockey off to a perfect 12-0 start, including St. Cloud State’s home-away-from-home sweep of visiting then-No. 7 Connecticut, we’re already completely sold on the conference. It’s not necessary the top three in the national polls (Wisconsin, Ohio State and Minnesota), they’re obvious, but the teams expected to finish in the middle of the pack and even in the bottom half of the standings. They look good, too.
So yes, seven WCHA teams are in our updated power rankings this week, which only includes 10 teams overall, because yes, the fifth, sixth- and seventh-ranked teams in the preseason coaches’ poll pulled off opening sweeps against Eastern schools. However, it also comes at the expense of the Ivy League, which doesn’t begin play for another month, and UConn.
We will monitor as always, but like to reward big wins.
Meanwhile, there’s no change on the men’s side, which is included here, as the regular season begins on Friday. Welcome to October this week.
College Hockey On SI Power Rankings
Men
1. Michigan
2. North Dakota
3. Denver
4. Michigan State
5. Quinnipiac
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Western Michigan
8. Providence
9. Wisconsin
10. Massachusetts
On Deck: Boston University, Boston College, Minnesota, Dartmouth, Connecticut
Women
1. Ohio State
2. Wisconsin
3. Minnesota
4. Northeastern
5. Minnesota Duluth
6. Quinnipiac
7. St. Cloud State
8. Penn State
9. Minnesota State
10. St. Thomas
Very Early Women's NPI Rankings
In case you’re wondering, the super-early women's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has the following top 10:
1. Minnesota Duluth
2. Lindenwood
3. Merrimack
4. Assumption
(tie) Clarkson
(tie) Providence
(tie) Quinnipiac
(tie) St. Cloud State
(tie) St. Thomas
(tie) Syracuse
(tie) Wisconsin
Ohio State, which opened with a sweep over fellow-Frozen Four team last season Penn State, is tied with Union at No. 12. Take it for what it’s worth.
Puck Drop: Monday, September 28, 2026
- Avalanche rookie forward T.J. Hughes (Michigan) is expected to play in the season opener against the Kings. “Of course I'm excited,” he said per NHL.com. “Like, I wanted to be in this spot my whole life, and I've tried to work my hardest to be here,” The undrafted forward had five points (three goals, two assists) in three preseason games.
- Speaking of Michigan, defenseman Nick Blankenburg signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs. He played for Colorado and Nashville last season.
- Penguins forward Bryan Rust (Notre Dame) is being evaluated for an upper-body injury he sustained in Saturday's 3-1 preseason win against the Sabres.
- Monday is the deadline for all NHL teams to get down to 23 players on the roster. Look for some significant movement, and for more as the week progresses.
College Hockey Scores
WOMEN
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled until Thursday
MEN
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled until Friday
Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season
… 4 days
The NHL season begins Tuesday.
This Date in Hockey History
September 28, 1911: Hall of Fame forward Syd Howe was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
September 28, 1942: The New York Americans franchise folded during World War II.
September 28, 1962: Wisconsin center Bruce Eakin was born in Winnipeg.
September 28, 1962: Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr was born in Spruce Grove, Alberta.
September 28, 1956: New Hampshire center Bob Miller was born in Medford, Mass.
September 28, 1972: Canada won its third straight one-goal game to complete the comeback from a 3-1-1 deficit in the Summit Series by defeating the Soviet Union 6-5. For the third straight game, Paul Henderson had the game-winning goal, this time in the final minute.
September 28, 1973: Wisconsin defenseman Brian Rafalski, who ended up playing 833 games over 11 seasons in the NHL, was born in Dearborn, Mich.
September 28, 1982: Maine left wing Dustin Penner was born in Winkler, Manitoba.
September 28, 1997: UMD center Jackson Cates was born in Stillwater, Minn.
September 28, 1999: Former Lake Superior State center Doug Weight was named the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I always knew that hockey was the center of my universe. It gave me a sense of purpose and taught me about myself.”Angela Ruggiero (Harvard)
We'll Leave You With This ...
This is what happens when you ask a hockey guy about baseball ...
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral