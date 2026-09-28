College Hockey Power Rankings Update Reflects Early WCHA Domination: Puck Drop

We’re going all in with the WCHA in women’s hockey. Well, almost. We’re not including Bemidji State in our power rankings. But the way the league started off this season we’re not ruling it out as a possibility in the near future.

With the leading conference in college hockey off to a perfect 12-0 start, including St. Cloud State’s home-away-from-home sweep of visiting then-No. 7 Connecticut, we’re already completely sold on the conference. It’s not necessary the top three in the national polls (Wisconsin, Ohio State and Minnesota), they’re obvious, but the teams expected to finish in the middle of the pack and even in the bottom half of the standings. They look good, too.

So yes, seven WCHA teams are in our updated power rankings this week, which only includes 10 teams overall, because yes, the fifth, sixth- and seventh-ranked teams in the preseason coaches’ poll pulled off opening sweeps against Eastern schools. However, it also comes at the expense of the Ivy League, which doesn’t begin play for another month, and UConn.

We will monitor as always, but like to reward big wins.

Meanwhile, there’s no change on the men’s side, which is included here, as the regular season begins on Friday. Welcome to October this week.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. North Dakota

3. Denver

4. Michigan State

5. Quinnipiac

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Western Michigan

8. Providence

9. Wisconsin

10. Massachusetts



On Deck: Boston University, Boston College, Minnesota, Dartmouth, Connecticut



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Wisconsin

3. Minnesota

4. Northeastern

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. Quinnipiac

7. St. Cloud State

8. Penn State

9. Minnesota State

10. St. Thomas

Very Early Women's NPI Rankings In case you’re wondering, the super-early women's National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index has the following top 10:



1. Minnesota Duluth

2. Lindenwood

3. Merrimack

4. Assumption

(tie) Clarkson

(tie) Providence

(tie) Quinnipiac

(tie) St. Cloud State

(tie) St. Thomas

(tie) Syracuse

(tie) Wisconsin



Ohio State, which opened with a sweep over fellow-Frozen Four team last season Penn State, is tied with Union at No. 12. Take it for what it’s worth.

Puck Drop: Monday, September 28, 2026

Avalanche rookie forward T.J. Hughes (Michigan) is expected to play in the season opener against the Kings. “Of course I'm excited,” he said per NHL.com. “Like, I wanted to be in this spot my whole life, and I've tried to work my hardest to be here,” The undrafted forward had five points (three goals, two assists) in three preseason games.

Speaking of Michigan, defenseman Nick Blankenburg signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs. He played for Colorado and Nashville last season.

Penguins forward Bryan Rust (Notre Dame) is being evaluated for an upper-body injury he sustained in Saturday's 3-1 preseason win against the Sabres.

Monday is the deadline for all NHL teams to get down to 23 players on the roster. Look for some significant movement, and for more as the week progresses.

Big congrats to Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev, who officially graduated this offseason, earning a finance degree from Southern New Hampshire University 💪



Tanev originally attended Rochester Institute of Technology but left after one season when he signed with the Vancouver… pic.twitter.com/ddKG1UDGRN — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 25, 2026

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled until Thursday



MEN

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled until Friday

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

… 4 days

The NHL season begins Tuesday.

This Date in Hockey History September 28, 1911: Hall of Fame forward Syd Howe was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



September 28, 1942: The New York Americans franchise folded during World War II.



September 28, 1962: Wisconsin center Bruce Eakin was born in Winnipeg.



September 28, 1962: Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr was born in Spruce Grove, Alberta.



September 28, 1956: New Hampshire center Bob Miller was born in Medford, Mass.



September 28, 1972: Canada won its third straight one-goal game to complete the comeback from a 3-1-1 deficit in the Summit Series by defeating the Soviet Union 6-5. For the third straight game, Paul Henderson had the game-winning goal, this time in the final minute.



September 28, 1973: Wisconsin defenseman Brian Rafalski, who ended up playing 833 games over 11 seasons in the NHL, was born in Dearborn, Mich.



September 28, 1982: Maine left wing Dustin Penner was born in Winkler, Manitoba.



September 28, 1997: UMD center Jackson Cates was born in Stillwater, Minn.



September 28, 1999: Former Lake Superior State center Doug Weight was named the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I always knew that hockey was the center of my universe. It gave me a sense of purpose and taught me about myself.” Angela Ruggiero (Harvard)

We'll Leave You With This ...

This is what happens when you ask a hockey guy about baseball ...

Doc Emrick's keys to the game: Hit the first batter and clear the benches 😭



"Shake somebody up out there. Why not? It's the last weekend, there's nothing to save it for." 😂 pic.twitter.com/KLewlbMguQ — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 25, 2026

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