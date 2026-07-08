WNBA Power Rankings: Separating the Contenders From the Pretenders

As the All-Star Game nears, we are at the point of the season when the contenders begin to separate from the pretenders. We are also at the point of the year when seats may start to get hot.

The Sky were in the headlines once again this week after star Skylar Diggins took to social media to vent about the decision to have her come off the bench moving forward. Chicago coach Tyler Marsh said on Monday that it was his decision and that the conversations he and Diggins have had will stay between them. It’s one thing for a winning team to have dysfunction spill over into public view; however, Chicago is struggling, holding a 6–14 record. The Sky’s middling on-court performance could be the kiss of death for Marsh, especially if he’s lost the locker room.

Another coach who may feel her seat getting warmer is Lynne Roberts in Los Angeles. Almost nothing seems to be working for the Sparks, with the team sporting the league’s worst defense and an inconsistent offense without star Kelsey Plum on the floor. Given the team’s stated championship aspirations ahead of the season, the Sparks’ uninspired campaign may be too much for Roberts to withstand.

Now, onto a team with a first-year coach who seems to be getting it right.

1. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 4

The Liberty are back in pole position, responding after dropping back-to-back games to the Storm and Valkyries at the end of June. First, New York took down an A’ja Wilson–less Aces squad to claim the Commissioner’s Cup title, before defeating the mighty Lynx on Friday.

The pieces are falling into place at the right time for Chris DeMarco’s team, with Sabrina Ionescu rounding into form after an injury-riddled start to the season. Draining a clutch three to seal the Commissioner’s Cup win over Las Vegas, Ionescu looked like her old self as the maestro of Barclays Center. She followed that performance up with a 17-point outing against Minnesota, also adding six assists, two blocks, and two steals to her stat line. Breanna Stewart has a standout game against the Lynx, too, pouring in 36 points on 73.7% shooting.

2. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 3

The Valkyries are riding high amid a five-game winning streak. Golden State held the Mystics, who were without star Sonia Citron, to 49 points on Sunday, with Washington scoring just nine points in the fourth quarter. While the Valkyries’ stifling defense led the way against the Mystics, Golden State had three players finish in double figures against the Dream, including Gabby Williams, who notched 19 points on 50% shooting, and Veronica Burton, who had a team-high 21 points.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 2

A’ja Wilson bolstered her MVP case last week without even having to take the floor. The Aces struggled with their star sidelined by injury, underscoring how integral Wilson is to Las Vegas’s success.

NaLyssa Smith impressed in the Aces’ overtime win over the Sky, finishing with 29 points and eight rebounds. However, Friday’s victory was sandwiched between the Commissioner’s Cup loss and a hammering at the hands of the Fever on Sunday.

4. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 4

For the first time this year, the Lynx dropped two games in a row. First, the typically stout defense struggled to contain the Liberty, with five New York players finishing in double figures and Stewart exploding for 36 points. Then, without rookie sensation Olivia Miles, Minnesota fell to the Sun and had no answer for Brittney Griner, who scored a season-high 29 points and brought down 10 rebounds.

5. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 6

Paige Bueckers is on a tear, scoring 22 points or more in the past five games. She took over in the Wings’ win against the Sun, notching 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 64.3% from the field. Not only can Bueckers be Dallas’s offensive firepower, but she also has impeccable court vision, playing the role of facilitator with precision.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd’s Rookie Season With the Wings Has Gone Exactly to Plan

6. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 7

A Caitlin Clark–less Fever side thumped an A’ja Wilson–less Aces, 84–68, on Sunday. Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with 27 points, while Aliyah Boston added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Over the past three games, Mitchell has averaged 27.6 points, shooting 58.96% from the field.

7. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 8



The Mystics added another impressive win to their résumé, defeating the Dream before mustering just 49 points against the Valkyries. Shakira Austin notched 21 points and nine rebounds against Atlanta, while Kiki Iriafen logged her fourth consecutive double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Washington has held opponents to under 80 points in five of its past six games and ranks third in the league in defensive rating.

8. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 5

The Dream are in a slump, losing five games in a row, including three defeats at the hands of Golden State. Atlanta’s offense has been hot and cold, ranking 13th in field-goal percentage (43.1%) and 11th in three-point percentage (32.1%). Karl Smesko’s team will look to establish its offensive rhythm with upcoming games against the Storm and Fire.

9. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 9

The Mercury raced to a 23-point win over the Storm on Thursday, extending its winning streak to three games. Kahleah Copper scored 30 points against Seattle, shooting 57.1% from the field. Over the past three outings, Copper averaged 28.3 points while shooting 61.26% from the field. The veteran guard has been the spark plug for Phoenix’s offense, scoring less than 20 points only once in the past seven games.

10. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 10

It’s been a dramatic season for the Sky. This week, Diggins took to social media to lament about the team’s decision to bring her off the bench. She posted a video to her Instagram stories of her saying, “And the crazy part about it all is that I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet.” On the court, things don’t look much better, with the Sky falling to the Aces in overtime.

11. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 12

Marina Mabrey notched 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Tempo’s loss to the Wings on Sunday. The 29-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with Toronto and is fueling Sandy Brondello’s offense. However, with injuries plaguing the Tempo’s roster, it’s been hard for this expansion side to solidify its identity.

12. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 13

After giving up an average of 116.3 points in their past three games (all losses), the Fire held the Storm to 72 points and got back in the win column on Saturday. Carla Leite led Portland with 20 points while shooting 50% from the field, breaking with her team, which shot 37% from the field and 16% from three against Seattle.

13. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 14

The Sun pulled off a one-point win over the Lynx on Monday behind a vintage Griner performance. She notched 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in her best game of the season. Connecticut has won three of its past four games, but still is dead last in the standings with a 5–16 record.

14. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 11

After back-to-back losses to the Mercury and Fire, the Storm blew past the Sparks, 82–64. The young frontcourt duo of Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam had a quiet game, combining for nine points, but Flau’jae Johnson and Natisha Hiedeman delivered, scoring 23 and 15 points, respectively.

15. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 15

It’s getting ugly in Los Angeles. The Sparks have lost three games in a row, giving up an average of 106 points in those outings. Los Angeles has the worst defense in the league, but its offense has not been much better. Without Plum, who is sidelined with a lower left leg injury, the Sparks have struggled to generate consistent production.

More WNBA from Sports Illustrated