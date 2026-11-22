It’s been 27 years since Boston College pulled of a sweep of No. 20 Maine at Alfond Arena, a streak that the Eagles felt was long overdue to end.

It finally did Saturday night. With Boston College scoring two goals 13 seconds apart to the take the momentum late in the first period, and Louka Cloutier making 30 saves, the Eagles were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory.

Dean Letourneau had an early power-play goal, followed by Teddy Mutryn and Matias Vanhanen adding the bang-goals for a 3-1 lead. Matthew Grimes, who also had an assist, scored in the second period before the Black Bears mounted their comeback effort.

With the win, Boston College improved to 6-5-2 overall and 5-2-1 in Hockey East, moving up to third in the league standings having won four straight. While it may not be enough to move the Eagles back into the national rankings after being the seventh team listed among others receiving votes last week in the USCHO.com top 20, they should be close.

Dean tips it in for his 10th of the year!



💻 ESPN+ | https://t.co/52de7Ppgxq pic.twitter.com/7hg1HyMKxz — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 22, 2026

Obviously, Maine will drop out of the top 20, and three of the six teams immediately ahead of BC in the voting took at least a loss this weekend. Vermont, which notched a win and tie at Chestnut Hill earlier this month, could replace the Black Bears, but ironically Boston College will visit the other two teams in that mix this week, at Notre Dame on Friday, and at Harvard on Sunday.

If Boston College, which was preseason No. 12 in the polls, can win both games it’ll almost certainly be back in the top 20. It only has one opponent on the December schedule, a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell on Dec. 3-4.

Although the Eagles’ NCAA Percentage Index was at No. 26 at the end of Saturday’s slate of games, they know what they have to do to get back into the rankings, a necessary first step for any potential run at making the NCAA Tournament.

College Hockey One-Timers

What did it take for goaltender Johnny Hicks to finally take his first career loss at No. 3 Denver (20-1-1)? Two goals by St. Thomas in 33 seconds with the Tommies' goalie pulled, and Lucas Van Vliet completing the natural hat trick in overtime for the stunning 5-4 victory over the reigning national champions at Magness Arena. The teams tied in the series opener, with St. Thomas earned in the extra point in the shootout.

All 5️⃣ goals from St. Thomas that delivered the overtime upset win over No. 3 Denver! 🥳🔥#NCAAMHockey x 🎥 https://t.co/QWRlh7G2ZO / @TommieMHockey pic.twitter.com/1reIfA3V75 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 22, 2026

Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen made 32 saves as No. 8 Michigan State bounced back from its brawl loss at No. 1 Michigan to notch a 2-0 shutout at Munn Ice Arena. "That was an awesome, awesome response by our group," said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale.

• No. 2 Wisconsin needed a goal by Oliver Tulk with 4.3 seconds remaining to defeat visiting Penn State, 3-2.

NO. 2 WISCONSIN SCORED WITH 4.3 SECONDS LEFT 😱



Oliver Tulk nets the @BadgerMHockey game-winner for a 3-2 victory over Penn State ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WXc0Gi9xBj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 22, 2026

Matouš Kucharcík had a goal and two assists as No. 18 Miami completed a road sweep at No. 12 Colorado College, 5-3.

With Vincent Desjardins getting a hat trick, Omaha had four unanswered goals to score not only a 4-3 victory, but complete a sweep over No. 4 Western Michigan.

No. 11 Providence had three shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill during a 9-3 rout of Massachusetts. They were scored by Will Elger, Cade Christenson and Quinn Manteiover 1:33. “It was an abomination of a game that I'm obviously not proud of,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said. This group has very little margin for error, and we're too easy to make those errors. And this group's got to figure out its identity. We got a lot of praise about how talented we are. We are not any more talented than anybody we play. We don't play with enough integrity."

Not one. Not two. THREE shorthanded goals on the same PK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hokHEfOZU6 — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 21, 2026

Puck Drop: Sunday, November 22, 2026

The Big Ten issued suspensions to nine Michigan and Michigan State players, including for leaving the penalty box and bench, for their part in Friday’s brawl at Yost Ice Arena. For Michigan, Nic Sima, Adam Valentini and Jack Nesbitt each received a two-game suspension. Aidan Park and Henry Mews were issued one-game suspensions. Michigan State’s Sean Barnhill, Matthew Lahey, Shane Vansaghi and Patrick Geary received two-game suspensions. Additionally, after being given game disqualifications that come with an automatic one-game suspension, Michigan’s Drew Schock and Michael Hage had those rescinded and both were eligible to play in the series finale Saturday night.

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (Michigan) will miss the final two games of the team’s road trip due to an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday at Calgary. Saturday would have been his second visit back to Vancouver since being traded to Minnesota last December.

Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) was pulled after yielding four goals on four consecutive shots against the Blues. … Matthew Knies (Minnesota) scored in his return to Toronto after being traded to Columbus. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 as the Maple Leafs lost their ninth straight. ... Noah Cates (UMD scored on CamFowler (Boston College) with 31 seconds remaining in the third period as Philadelphia Flyers came back after blowing a two-goal lead to defeat Montreal 4-3 win at Bell Centre.

College Hockey Scores AHA

Robert Morris 2, Sacred Heart 1

Niagara 0, Canisius 0 (OT)



Big Ten

No. 9 Michigan State 2, No. 1 Michigan 0

Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 2

No. 2 Wisconsin 3, Penn State 2



CCHA

No. 10 Augustana 6, Bowling Green 3

Northern Michigan 1, Ferris State 1 (OT)

Lake Superior 4, Bemidji State 1

No. 15 Michigan Tech 2, Minnesota State 1



ECAC

Cornell 5, St. Lawrence 2

Yale 7, RPI 0

Union 5, Brown 2

Colgate 6, Clarkson 3



Hockey East

No. 11 Providence 9, Massachusetts 3

Connecticut 3, New Hampshire 1

No. 13 Boston University 5, No. 17 Merrimack 1

Vermont 2, UMass Lowell 1 (OT)

Boston College 4, No. 20 Maine 3



NCHC

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Arizona State 3 (OT)

No. 16 Miami 5, No. 12 Colorado College 3

St. Thomas 5, No. 3 Denver 4 (OT)

No. 7 North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State 0

Omaha 4, No. 4 Western Michigan 3



Non-Conference

No. 8 Quinnipiac 9, Holy Cross 2

Long Island 6, Lindenwood 4

Princeton 4, Air Force 3 (OT)

Alaska 3, Alaska-Anchorage 0

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

Robert Morris 2, No. 15 Mercyhurst 2 (OT)

Syracuse 3, RIT 1



ECAC

No. 8 Clarkson 3, No. 6 Quinnipiac 0

No. 14 Cornell 4, No. 10 Colgate 2

Brown 4, Rensselaer 1

No. 4 Princeton 2, St. Lawrence 1

No. 13 Yale 3, Union 1



Hockey East

No. 9 Connecticut 3, Vermont 1

Boston University 4, Providence 0



NEWHA

Post 4, Saint Anselm 1

Assumption 4, Stonehill 1

Sacred Heart 3, Saint Michael's 2

Franklin Pierce 1, Long Island 0



WCHA

No. 1 Ohio State 6, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

No. 12 Minnesota Duluth 4, Minnesota State 2

No. 3 Wisconsin 9, Bemidji State 1

No. 2 Minnesota 6, St. Thomas 1

Sunday's College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

Air Force at Princeton, 4 p.m. ET



WOMEN

ECAC

No. 13 Yale at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at Union, 3 p.m. ET



WCHA



Bemidji State at No. 3 Wisconsin, noon CT

This Date in Hockey History November 22, 1965: Boston University left wing Clark Donatelli as born in Providence, R.I.



November 22, 1980: Former Denver center Craig Patrick was named general manager and head coach of the New York Rangers.



November 22, 1984: Wisconsin defenseman Davis Drewiske was born in Hudson, Wisc.



November 22, 1986: North Dakota right wing Matt Watkins was born in Aylesbury, Saskatchewan.



November 22, 1986: Wayne Gretzky needed just 575 games to reach 500 goals, the fastest anyone has reached the milestone. His 39th hat trick led Edmonton to a 5-2 victory over Vancouver.



November 22, 1990: The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota North Stars swapped goaltenders with Bruce Bell heading south of the border for Kari Takko. Yes, it’s known as the Takko Bell trade.



November 22, 1991: Former Vermont goaltender Tom Draper picked up his first and only career NHL shutout as the Buffalo Sabres defeated visiting Chicago, 2-0.



November 22, 1996: New Jersey traded former Minnesota center Neal Broten to Los Angeles for future considerations.



November 22, 1997: Minnesota State defenseman Wyatt Aamodt was born in Hermantown, Minn.



November 22, 1997: Former Wisconsin goaltender Curtis Jospeh became the first player in Edmonton Oilers history to notch back-to-back shutouts with a 1-0 victory at Ottawa. Former Michigan State left wing scored the lone goal. The win came two days after he topped St. Lousi 3-0.



November 22, 1998: Minnesota center Casey Mittelstadt was born in Eden Prairie, Minn.



November 22, 1999: Wayne Gretzky was indicted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which waved the mandatory three-year waiting period. The class also included official Andy Van Hellemond and former league President Scotty Morrison.



November 22, 1999: Former Kent State and Michigan State right wing Dean Sylvester recorded the first hat trick in Atlanta Thrashers history during a 6-3 victory against Vancouver. They were also the first three goals of the rookie’s career.



November 22, 2002: Michigan defenseman Owen Power was born in Mississauga, Ottawa.



November 23, 2003: The NHL held its first outdoor game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. Despite frigid temperatures, some 57,000 fans saw the Canadiens pull off a 4-3 victory, but they also got to see an all-time greats game won by the Oilers 2-0.



November 22, 2021: Former Denver right wing Tony Terry had his 16-points streak snapped as Anaheim took a 3-2 loss to Nashville.



November 22, 2023: Former Massachusetts goaltender Jonathan Quick became the first U.S.-born player to reach 60 career shutouts as the New York Rangers won at Pittsburgh 1-0.



November 22, 2023: Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes became the second player in Vancouver Canucks history with a 20-point calendar month. Meanwhile, former UMass defenseman Cale Maker became the first defenseman in Colorado Avalanche history to notch 18 assists in a single calendar month.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“People know me from a hockey game, from an earthquake, from the O.J case.” Al Michaels (Arizona State)

We'll Leave You With This ...

James Hagens' face lit up seeing his former teammate Ryan Leonard at morning skate 🦅 🤩 @bc_mhockey / @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/NSniOBYU1m — NESN (@NESN) November 21, 2026

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